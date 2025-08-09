Anthea Turner shares her home truths and her bad home habit she can't quit

The TV presenter lives in west London with her businessman fiancé, Mark Armstrong, and her French bulldog, Soho

What is the first thing you do the second you walk through your door? Make a big fuss of my French Bulldog, Soho and get him a chew stick. Everybody who walks through the door gets the ‘Soho greeting’. He does a funny little dance to start off with because he's so happy to see you and if I come in with shopping, he thinks there's something in the bag or my handbag for him, so his nose is in, looking. His life is about treats.

Where is your happy place at home? I particularly like sitting in the kitchen. It’s open plan so I bring my laptop down from my office and I sit there working away. Sometimes I’ll record social content. The kitchen just has a nice calm feel to it, so I work really well there.

(Image credit: Ashleigh Britten)

WHAT’S YOUR FAVOURITE TIME OF THE DAY AT HOME? I’ve always liked 11 o’clock. I arrange to meet people at 11 o’clock because if you don’t want to get caught up in lunch, then elevenses is brilliant. At home, I have a cup of coffee and possibly a biscuit at 11am. My mum did it and my dad still does too.

What is on your bedside table? Mini pots of my Balm 6 and Balm 3 because I'm always sticking it on my lips, and I sleep with them slathered all over me. I have a notebook because things come to me just before I’m going to sleep, and if I write them down, I won't worry about having to remember it in the morning. I’ve always got a glass of water by the bedside.

What's your homeware addiction? I’m mad about mugs. I’ve got far too many so I don’t know why I keep buying them! Mark said recently, “We’ve got to get rid of some mugs’ but it’s impossible because they all tell little stories. One of my favourites is a tin mug I picked up from Disneyland Paris with Mickey Mouse on it. It always goes in my luggage. I’ve traveled the world with it.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHAT’S YOUR FAVOURITE SHOP TO BUY HOMEWARE FROM? You can’t beat Zara Home and H&M Home. It’s such value for money. Zara Home does great bedding, although you have to measure your duvet properly because they’re Spanish sizes so can be a bit weird.

WHAT IS YOUR HOME PET PEEVE? A carpet on the stairs that Mark chose before I was in his life. It’s horrible. You can see every crumb on it. I can’t believe that anybody would buy a carpet that looks like the colour of soil. I’ve even deliberately dropped red wine on it and half-heartedly went back to clean it but it’s so dark, I couldn’t tell where I’d spilled it! Thankfully, we’re soon getting rid of it. The new carpet is a fresh white runner on the staircase. I can’t wait!

Do you have a bad home habit that you'd like to quit? I see things that other people don't see. I’ll be sitting there and will see a little cobweb or a mark on the wall. I will know if somebody has moved an object. Once I’ve seen it, I can't sit down. I have to go and sort it out. I’ve been known to be the same in other people's homes too!

WHAT SMELL SAYS HOME TO YOU? The cleanest smell is no smell, but we are coffee fiends, and there’s always that lovely smell of coffee in the kitchen. We have a La Marzocco coffee machine, which is reputedly the best in the world. Mark is slightly obsessed with it and even has an app so he can switch it on when he’s getting up or as he’s arriving home!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHAT CHORE DO YOU ADORE? I love washing and laundry. I could own a laundrette! I’m always on top of the laundry and, obviously, it’s against the law to do a mixed wash. I do a white wash, a dark wash then a mixed colour wash. I love the whole process!

AND WHAT CHORE DO YOU HATE? Changing beds. Bed day is exhausting!

DO YOU HAVE ANY HOME ROUTINES? I love getting up early to start the day organised. I tidy, empty the dishwasher, have breakfast, I drink lots of water with electrolytes, pop my balm over my face and into my hair to nourish while I’m busy running around, then I have my shower and I get on with work. I can’t work unless I’ve tidied myself up. If I’m making a business call, I can’t do it in my pyjamas!

IN THE HOT SEAT

Shoes on or off? Off!

Off! Eat at table or on laps? At the table. On my lap is a funny position for my stomach.

At the table. On my lap is a funny position for my stomach. Lighting – bright or moody? Lounge, moody. Kitchen bright, but has an ability to make it moody.

Lounge, moody. Kitchen bright, but has an ability to make it moody. Quick shower or long bath? Shower. I look at my bath and think, ‘One day I’m going to get in you’.

Shower. I look at my bath and think, ‘One day I’m going to get in you’. Colourful or neutral? The floors and walls are neutral, then I play with colour elsewhere.

The floors and walls are neutral, then I play with colour elsewhere. Neat or creative chaos? I’m a neat freak.

By Anthea Turner skincare products are available to buy from antheaturner.com/shop

