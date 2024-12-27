How to beat damp in the home for less, thanks to these exclusive Boxing Day offers
Keep your space dry and healthy this winter with big savings at Pro Breeze
If there was one runaway best selling appliance this year, it would have to be the cold-weather saviours dehumidifiers. These clever products are a godsend when it comes to preventing damp, mould and condensation, as well as the myriad of issues these can bring to the health of both your family and home.
If you’ve yet to experience the benefits of a dehumidifier, then now might be the perfect time to join the ranks of their devotees, while making some welcome savings on the purchase. This Boxing Day, Pro Breeze, one of the market leaders in dehumidifier technology, is offering some impressive discounts on their top models, as well as an exclusive extra discount just for Ideal Home readers.
The best-selling models you can enjoy serious savings on have a variety of clever features, from high extraction rates to smart app integration. As well as selecting your perfect dehumidifier based on functionality, there are a range of sizes of machine that are included in this sale, so you can shop for the perfect capacity to suit your needs.
Once you’ve found the dehumidifier that will help keep your home dry and healthy, make sure you use our exclusive code for an extra 10% off the sale price at Pro Breeze, and rest easy in the knowledge you’re getting the best discount around. Offers will only last until the close of December 27th 2024, so don’t delay!
The Pro Breeze dehumidifiers to buy this Boxing Day
Here are our top picks for the Pro Breeze dehumidifiers to shop on offer this Boxing Day in order keep your homes dry this winter without bursting the budget.
If you’re struggling to dry clothes indoors then there’s nowhere better to look than at this state-of-the-art design with dedicated clothes-drying functionality and premium house reduction. There are 5 modes you can explore, automated humidity detection and even a washable carbon filter to ensure cleaner air.
This highly-rated best-selling model is another laundry pro. The built-in timer allows you to schedule it in advance, and there’s a handy sleep mode too, so it can work away without disrupting your rest.
Costing as little as 4p per hour to run, this super energy-efficient dehumidifier uses its 3 modes to ensure you get your space to its ideal humidity level at an ultra-low cost-to-run.
To learn more about what these dehumidifiers can do, and to snap one up a a generous discount this Boxing Day, head to Pro Breeze today. And remember to add in our exclusive code to get that added 10% off your shop.
