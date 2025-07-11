Everyone’s rushing to buy fans and air conditioners, but this ‘secret’ 3-in-1 alternative is one of the best Amazon Prime Day deals I’ve spotted so far

Summer is prime time to be hot and stuffy - and I’m not just talking about the heat, either. But if you’re struggling with the impending heatwave and seasonal allergies, you’ll be happy to know that one of our top-rated solutions has been slashed by a whopping £200 in the Amazon Prime Day sale. Yep, say hello to your new summer saviour, the BLUEAIR ComfortPure T10i, now just £199 at Amazon .



Coupling one of the best fans with the best air purifiers , this 3-in-1 appliance is normally £399, which is admittedly a significant investment. But until midnight tonight, it’s cheaper than I’ve ever seen it, so you’ll have to act quickly if you want to snap it up.

BLUEAIR ComfortPure T10i Was £399 now £199 at Amazon Offering app connectivity and 3-in-1 functionality, this air purifier also acts as a fan during the hotter months of the year and a heater during the colder months. Plus, it's now 50% off!

As a growing trend in the cooling and home environment realm, air purifier fans are everywhere right now. We’ve also had the pleasure of testing the Blueair ComfortPure T10i , and can confidently say that - even at full price - it’s well worth the money. There’s no harm in getting a 50% discount, though, right?

After all, this appliance really does have it all. As the ‘most powerful triple function air purifier in the market,’ it’s primarily an air purifier, but the cooling function will also be a lifesaver during the heatwave as the ‘Cooling’ mode uses a dual jet stream to offer cold, purified air flow throughout the house.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Zoe Phillimore)

Thanks to its sleek, compact design, it’s a whole lot smaller than even the best desk fans (and certainly the best portable air conditioners ), which means it won’t take up too much space in your home either.

Plus, ranging from just 24-52dB, it’s also whisper-quiet, and our reviewer found that it mostly stayed within the 35.5dB mark in her house, which is about the same level as rustling noise. This means that you can keep a bedroom cool without it compromising on your sleep - which anyone who runs hot and struggles with hay fever will know is normally impossible in a heatwave.

Of course, I understand that this air purifier fan is still somewhat of an investment when you may have already bagged some Amazon Prime Day deals. But the fact that this air purifier can also double-up as one of the best heaters during the colder months is what makes this price even more enticing.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Zoe Phillimore)

Instead of buying a fan that will take up storage space during the winter when it's not in use, you can continue using this appliance all year round. What a bargain.

You’ll need to be quick, though, as the Amazon Prime Day sale ends at midnight on the 11th July. And there’s no telling when it will be this cheap again.

This weekend is going to be HOT, so make sure you take advantage of these Amazon Prime Day deals before it's too late!