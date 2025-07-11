Everyone’s rushing to buy fans and air conditioners, but this ‘secret’ 3-in-1 alternative is one of the best Amazon Prime Day deals I’ve spotted so far
It'll be your new hot weather hero
Summer is prime time to be hot and stuffy - and I’m not just talking about the heat, either. But if you’re struggling with the impending heatwave and seasonal allergies, you’ll be happy to know that one of our top-rated solutions has been slashed by a whopping £200 in the Amazon Prime Day sale. Yep, say hello to your new summer saviour, the BLUEAIR ComfortPure T10i, now just £199 at Amazon.
Coupling one of the best fans with the best air purifiers, this 3-in-1 appliance is normally £399, which is admittedly a significant investment. But until midnight tonight, it’s cheaper than I’ve ever seen it, so you’ll have to act quickly if you want to snap it up.
As a growing trend in the cooling and home environment realm, air purifier fans are everywhere right now. We’ve also had the pleasure of testing the Blueair ComfortPure T10i, and can confidently say that - even at full price - it’s well worth the money. There’s no harm in getting a 50% discount, though, right?
After all, this appliance really does have it all. As the ‘most powerful triple function air purifier in the market,’ it’s primarily an air purifier, but the cooling function will also be a lifesaver during the heatwave as the ‘Cooling’ mode uses a dual jet stream to offer cold, purified air flow throughout the house.
Thanks to its sleek, compact design, it’s a whole lot smaller than even the best desk fans (and certainly the best portable air conditioners), which means it won’t take up too much space in your home either.
Plus, ranging from just 24-52dB, it’s also whisper-quiet, and our reviewer found that it mostly stayed within the 35.5dB mark in her house, which is about the same level as rustling noise. This means that you can keep a bedroom cool without it compromising on your sleep - which anyone who runs hot and struggles with hay fever will know is normally impossible in a heatwave.
Of course, I understand that this air purifier fan is still somewhat of an investment when you may have already bagged some Amazon Prime Day deals. But the fact that this air purifier can also double-up as one of the best heaters during the colder months is what makes this price even more enticing.
Instead of buying a fan that will take up storage space during the winter when it's not in use, you can continue using this appliance all year round. What a bargain.
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
You’ll need to be quick, though, as the Amazon Prime Day sale ends at midnight on the 11th July. And there’s no telling when it will be this cheap again.
Although we haven't tested this particular model, it's very similar to the Russell Hobbs Air Purifier Fan I use at home, which is sadly out of stock everywhere. The tower design means it'll offer immense cooling power, as well as purification.
If you definitely still want an air conditioner and you're struggling to find any in stock, this one is still available at Appliances Direct. We haven't tested it, but we have tested the ElectriQ 10000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner, which is similar, but currently out of stock.
Ok, it may not be the biggest discount, but the fact that this highly rated fan has been discounted at all is unheard of. We gave it a glowing review, and it's perfect if you just want a simple fan for the heatwave this weekend.
This weekend is going to be HOT, so make sure you take advantage of these Amazon Prime Day deals before it's too late!
Lauren Bradbury has been the Content Editor for the House Manual section since January 2025 but worked with the team as a freelancer for a year and a half before that. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016. Then, she dipped her toe into the world of content writing, primarily focusing on home content. After years of agency work, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer for online publications, including Real Homes and Ideal Home, before taking on this permanent role. Now, she spends her days searching for the best decluttering and cleaning hacks and creating handy how-to guides for homeowners and renters alike, as well as testing vacuums as part of her role as the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Vacuums, having spent over 110 hours testing different vacuum models to date!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.