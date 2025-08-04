Experts say this dehumidifier 'cooling' hack could be backfiring on your energy bills and hiking them up

With energy bills always at the front of our minds and the UK weather continuing to swing from muggy to sweltering, it's no surprise that many of us are looking for affordable ways to cool down.

One tactic that's gaining traction is using a dehumidifier to make a room feel cooler, but experts are warning this so-called hack might not be as cost-effective as it seems.

But does a dehumidifier actually cool a room? While it's true that reducing humidity with one of the best dehumidifiers can make the indoor air feel more comfortable, especially during sticky summer spells, energy experts caution that running a dehumidifier for this purpose alone could see your electricity bills creep up unnecessarily.

What does a dehumidifier actually do?

'Dehumidifiers are primarily designed to reduce moisture, not lower room temperature. They can make the air feel more comfortable, but they don't actually cool it. And because they’re typically left running for hours, they use more electricity than most people realise,' explains Deane Ashcroft, energy expert at Grant Store.

'Unlike an air conditioner, which actively removes heat from a space, a dehumidifier draws in moist air, condenses the water, and then releases dry air back into the room. In the process, however, it can also release some heat – something that could make matters worse in smaller, closed rooms.'

How much does it cost to run a dehumidifier to make a room feel cool?

'It’s a common misconception that dehumidifiers are a cooling appliance,' says Deane. 'In reality, the process of drying the air and re-circulating it can slightly increase the temperature of a small room over time – which may prompt users to keep it running longer, further raising costs.'

He adds that running a typical 250W dehumidifier for 10 hours a day during summer could add over £20 to your monthly energy bill, and that’s without factoring in additional cooling appliances like fans.

However, Katie Lilywhite, air treatment expert at AO.com says if you use a dehumidifier in conjunction with, say, an air conditioner or one of the best fans, it might help counteract the energy usage of them.

'Since the dehumidifier tackles the humidity, this means your other cooling appliances, like an air conditioner, don’t need to work as hard or for as long, which can help save you a bit of money on your energy bills,' explains Katie.

Chris Michael, Chair at Meaco agrees that using both could help, but 'it's best to check if the portable air conditioner has dehumidification functionality, or else you might be running two appliances to do the same job, which will end up costing more.'

He adds, though, that using a dehumidifier on its own during humid conditions in milder weather will make the air more comfortable, and this 'may lead to lower overall cooling costs.'

Can you use a dehumidifier as an air conditioner?

In short, no, you can't use a dehumidifier as an air conditioner. According to Chris, a dehumidifier does not reduce air temperature. It removes moisture from the air, but it will not cool a room.

'While the two can often create a similar effect, a dehumidifier can make your room feel cooler by removing moisture, but it won’t blow out cool air,' adds Katie. 'Ultimately, this means if you’re looking to chill a room down from 28°C to 22°C, then an air conditioner is the appliance to use.'

'A dehumidifier is a great help and can really go the distance to making your home feel less swampy, but it cannot compete with the pure cooling power from an air conditioner,' she adds.

While dehumidifiers are brilliant for reducing humidity in a room, they're not a stand-in for proper cooling devices. So, if you've been running your full tilt in the hope of beating the heat, it might be time to rethink your strategy and save your pennies in the process.

And Deane concurs, explaining that you should use a dehumidifier wisely and sparingly in summer, and always combine it with ventilation. 'But if your primary goal is cooling, invest in the right tool for the job – and don’t forget the power of clever design,' adds Deane.

With that in mind, if you need to cool a room, instead of or in conjunction with using your dehumidifier, you might want to opt for the ultimate cooling gadget instead.

So, while a dehumidifier can help reduce humidity and make a home feel more pleasant in muggy weather, experts are clear: it is not a cooling appliance – and using it as such could actually be pretty costly.