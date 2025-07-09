Air conditioners are selling out fast – but this top-rated air cooler is a clever alternative under £100 and it's still in stock (for now)

It's clear that we're all gearing up for the inevitable heatwave that's fast approaching. And with the best portable air conditioners selling out left, right and centre as lots of us scramble to beat the next heatwave, armed with the ultimate cooling gadget, it's no surprise that we're turning our sights on the next best thing: air coolers.

And while air coolers work a little differently to portable air conditioners, units like the Midea 5L air cooler, RRP £109.99, now £84.99, are quietly rising up the bestseller charts this Amazon Prime Deals week. And for good reason.

I haven't tested this one myself yet, but it's hard to ignore the glowing reviews and its impressive features, especially now it's dropped in price during the Amazon Prime sale. But to be honest, even without the discount, I'd say it's a no-brainer.

It's a fraction of the price of most ACs and is, most importantly, still in stock. So if you're in need of a cooling fix without the faff of a window hose, etc, it's a pretty good buy if I do say so myself.

The best-selling air cooler

Midea 5l Air Cooler with remote control £84.99 at Amazon UK

Before we get into the features of this cool bit of kit, it's important to highlight the difference between an air cooler and an air conditioner in case anyone is on the fence.

To put it simply, air conditioners actively remove heat and humidity from a room, using a refrigerant and a compressor, which is why they can be bulky, on the noisier side and can be costly to run.

Air coolers use evaporative cooling to circulate cool, moist air with ice packs. While they aren't as powerful as ACs, they can create a lovely, refreshing breeze. And this Midea air cooler unit ticks all the cooling boxes.

(Image credit: Amazon)

From what I've read and seen, this Midea model is packed with features that make it stand out, especially at its current bargain price. It comes with two ice packs to boost cooling performance and promises up to 12 hours of cooling.

It also features a remote control, 75-degree oscillation, customisable airflow (high, medium and low, as well as natural, normal and sleep), and the sleep mode, which reviewers say makes it a great option for overnight. Noise-wise, it operates at just 28 to 35dB, so it's quieter than the average fan and less disruptive than many portable air conditioners.

Reviewers have also remarked on how lightweight it is, how easy it is to assemble out of the box and a doddle to move from room to room. I might add that it's not an eyesore either, so it's not going to look out of place in most rooms.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lisa Cohen)

So if you're struggling to find an in-stock air conditioner or want a budget cooling alternative, this compact, bestselling air cooler could just be the sweet spot.

It won't necessarily cool down your room like an AC, but it can make you feel a lot more chill, and I think that's what really counts in the middle of a muggy UK summer.

(Image credit: Amazon)

At the time of writing, it's still in stock, but I recommend you move fast. With Prime Day well and truly heating up and this model getting a lot of attention, it probably won't hang around for long.

If you find it's sold out, all is not lost, people. I've rounded up a few other top-rated air coolers to shop.