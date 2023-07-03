'It gets the job done' - This 20-litre dehumidifier has become an essential in my home

A dehumidifier is essential in my rented flat in London where I struggle with no bathroom fan and an ongoing damp and mould issue. However, the Russell Hobbs RHDH2002 20L dehumidifier has been a lifesaver when battling all the above.

Previously, I have only ever tested small dehumidifiers costing usually around £20 on Amazon. So before we get started I wanted to reveal the big thing I had to learn while testing this dehumidifier - yes it is a good thing if you need to empty it every 24 hours, that means it's doing the job properly and is the best dehumidifier for the job.

Standing at 51cm tall and 35cm wide the Russell Hobbs RHDH2002 20L is big plain and simple, and promises to suck 20 litres out of the air in 24 hours (if you have the patience to empty it that often). It also includes a number of clever functions to help with laundry drying and maintaining air humidity.

I tested the dehumidifier out over the course of six months through summer and winter. From drying clothes on the coldest days in winter to drying out a damp kitchen wall, I've put the dehumidifier through its paces to find out if it is worth finding space for it in your home.

Russell Hobbs 20L dehumidifier specs

(Image credit: Russell Hobbs)

Tank capacity : 3L

Extraction rate: 20L/day

Max room size: 35-50m2

Noise: 47.5dB

Power: 440W

Dimensions: H51 x W33 x D24.5cm

Weight: 15kg

Who wrote this review

Rebecca Knight Deputy Digital Editor at Ideal Home Rebecca has worked as a homes journalist for four years, working across a number of titles including Homes & Gardens and Real Homes. She is currently the Deputy Digital Editor at Ideal Home. She tested the dehumidifier in her London flat which in a converted victorian terrace plague by a wide range of issues typical in period properties including single-glazing, condensation on walls, an extractor-less bathroom, and damp from a leaky roof. So it was definitely put through it's paces when it came to earning it's keep in her home.

First Impressions

(Image credit: Future / Rebecca Knight)

The Russell Hobbs dehumidifier arrived in a large box with minimal packaging and was incredibly easy to set up as it was basically an out-the-box and plug-in job.

It came with an attachment (basically a plastic tube) that could be used to plug into the back of the dehumidifier and connected to your drainage system so you don't have to empty it manually. As I live in a rented property I wasn't able to test this part of the device out, but it does seem like a handy addition if you are able to connect it up that way.

The set-up was extremely easy. It doesn't use a remote or any clever apps to control it, everything is done through the LED display and electronic control on the top of the dehumidifier. As soon as it's plugged in it showed the humidity level, and the controls were as simple as clicking through three speeds using the fan button, and then choosing between the smart, drying and continuous modes by using the mode button.

Design

The Russell Hobbs dehumidifier comes in two colours, I tested the white version. The shape impressed me, Russell Hobbs has kept it boxy so it was the perfect shape to tuck away in a corner and still access the reservoir and controls. It wasn't anything fussy, but the design was compact and minimal enough to blend into a corner while it was working. It was sturdy and well-made justifying the price. However, if I was being picky I wasn't keen on the shiny white finish of the body as it attracted marks very easily.

The reservoir features a small window which is supposed to help you gauge how full it is, but I struggled to see through it. The biggest issue with the design came when emptying it, the reservoir would full right to the very top so it often spilt over when I slid it out to empy it. There is a cleverly hidden carry handle built into the reservoir but it didn't help overcome the spilling issue.

(Image credit: Future / Rebecca Knight)

Portability

The Russell Hobbs dehumidifier has four wheels on the bottom so is incredibly easy to move around the home. I could easily roll it around between my bedroom, the spare room where we dry the laundry.

The cable was long enough to easily reach around a room so you're not tied to the location of the plug socket with it if you can safely place it around the edge of the room.

To add to the portability it is also relatively light and easy to lift, with two hand groves on either side so I was able to easily carry it up and down stairs on my own.

Performance

On the top of the dehumidifier is the control panel which displays the current humidity in the air as a number. It allows you to easily switch between a low, medium and high fan level manually. You can also set a time for the dehumidifier to come on and even set the desired humidity level. There is the added bonus of a laundry drying mode, continuous extraction mode and a smart mode.

I started out trying the continuous mode after I'd been in the shower to help clear the excess humidity in my flat. As this is a mains-connected dehumidifier it isn't safe to use in the bathroom, however, I positioned it in the small room facing the bathroom so it was safely away from any splash risks.

I was able to use the number on the top to work out the humidity level and the best level to use to bring it down. Even positioned in the small room opposite the bathroom we noticed that the steam and condensation in the bathroom cleared more quickly. In the flat overall we noticed an improvement in the dampness and mould that had been building up in the flat.

During the winter I tested out the continuous mode on the highest fan level in the kitchen to dry out a wall where we'd had a leak. In just 24 hours the watermark had shrunk significantly despite the cold weather outside.

The dehumidifier definitely was obviously working hard and needed to be emptied every day when running it continuously for 4 to 6 hours.

Image 1 of 2 24 hours after dehumidifier (Image credit: Future / Rebecca Knight) Before (Image credit: Future / Rebecca Knight)

Smart Mode

One of my favourite functions quickly became the smart mode as I battled the issue of damp in the flat while trying to keep my energy bills as low as possible. The smart mode monitors the humidity levels for you, turning the dehumidifier on and off as soon as it rises above the recommended home humidity range between 45%~55%.

This function meant that I didn't have to worry about leaving it on all time, and it was only in use when it needed to be. However, we did occasionally spot some inconsistencies with the function, I noticed that the reported humidity levels on the screen would usually show as lower if I hadn't cleaned the vents at the back properly.

However, overall, the function did work well and helped us minimise the dampness and mould returning to our flat over the winter. It also cut down on how frequently I needed to empty the tank, usually taking around two days to fill up completely.

What I found strange about the smart mode was that it didn't work with the humidity setting function. However, as the main reason I was using the dehumidifier was to keep damp at bay rather than create a specific environment this wasn't an issue.

(Image credit: Future / Rebecca Knight)

Drying laundry

Drying laundry has become one of the most popular reasons people have started investing in dehumidifiers and the Russell Hobbs drying function makes it perfect for tackling this task. It definitely halved drying time compared to leaving clothes to dry naturally.

I compared the drying time to my Dry:Soon Heated Airer, and while the heated airer still dried most clothes the quickest the dehumidifier dried some t-shirts in one night. However, the results were a little uneven with the t-shirts closer to it drying significantly faster than the jumpers further away.

Noise levels

I found the dehumidifier was pleasantly quiet compared to cheaper version I've used in the past. However, it does give off a low-level hum which I could hear down the corridor.

To put it to the true test I tried sleeping with it on in my bedroom. I'm quite a light sleeper, so although during the day I didn't find the hum that irritating, I did struggle to get to sleep with it and ended up switching it off.

The beeping noise that sounds when the dehumidifier is ready to be emptied is very loud. I can hear the two sharp beeps from all over my flat. I actually found this a very handy feature when I was relying on the smart mode function.

Maintenance

The Russell Hobbs RHDH2002 dehumidifier isn't the easiest thing to clean. The grill at the back is fairly straightforward as it can be lifted out and wiped down. I also learnt that a quick going over with the vacuum cleaner helped keep it dust and lint free.

However, clean the reservoir was quiet trick due to the awkward shape. I struggled to get my hand or cloth into properly clean the side right down to the bottom. Even after trying for a few hours I've been left with a black mark all around the inside.

Still, why unpleasant to look at it hasn't effect the overall performance of the dehumidifier.

(Image credit: Future / Rebecca Knight)

How does the Russell Hobbs RHDH2002 dehumidifier rate online?

The Russell Hobbs dehumidifier is rated really well on Amazon, with a 4.5 star rating out of over 200 reviews. Out of these 75% are five star reviews with customers praising it's power and efficiency.

Many of the reviews commended the value saying that it does exactly what it needs to do. 'Good quality machine, does exactly what it should,' wrote one reviewer.

'Really easy to set up and use. Collects very efficiently and has made a massive difference to our house,' commented another.

The reviews which knocked a star off the rating mentioned issue with the noise and the method for setting the timer and a target humidity not fully explained in the manual, points I completely agree with.

How does it compare to similar models?

In terms of value for money, the Russell Hobbs RHDH2002 dehumidifier is cheaper than competitors of a similar size. Compared to the top-rated MeacoDry Arete One 20L it is almost £100 cheaper.

However, while it might come in cheaper its tank is smaller at 3L compared to the Maeco's 4.8L, which means it needs emptying more often. It also uses more power to run with an energy consumption of 440W compared to the MeacoDry Arete One's very impressive 268W.

In terms of noise, the Russell Hobbs version is louder than many other top-rated dehumidifiers at 47.5dB. Most quiet dehumidifiers measure 40dB, however, the smaller 10L model measures a quieter 45.5dB if you are looking for a model to use in the bedroom.

Alternatively, the Russell Hobbs RHDH1061G portable dehumidifier is even quieter (but also significantly smaller and less powerful) measuring less than 40dB.

The verdict

If you're looking for an affordable powerful dehumidifier this definitely ticks all the boxes. It is a little on the noisy side so if you're looking for one to use while you sleep I'd give this a swerve. This model is best suited to tackling moisture coming from poorly ventilated kitchens and bathrooms, and drying clothes.

I found some of the features such as the timer and humidity target I found to be superfluous. However, the smart mode was a game-changer in keeping the mould under control in my flat.

My biggest complaint is the spilling issue, however, that is tricky to avoid with most dehumidifiers. I was willing to forgive this issue on account of the price and efficiency of the machine. I've also gotten better at balancing the water inside the reservoir over the last few months.