I'm buying three immediately – Shark has flipped the script on everything I thought I knew about air purifiers with its new colourful releases

For way too long, air purifiers have been boring, white eyesores that add absolutely nothing to your home decor. But in an attempt to help you show off your air purifier (rather than hide it away), Shark has launched a smaller version of their bestselling air purifier in a range of pastel colourways - the Shark NeverChange5 Compact Pro models (£149.99 at Shark) - and it's safe to say that I'm a little bit obsessed.

While the Shark NeverChange5 has already made its way into our best air purifiers guide, these new models are smaller and more compact - perfect for desktops, bedside tables, nurseries or even uni halls. The fact that they come in three new amazing colourways is also the cherry on top of the cake, and this is everything you need to know about them.

These new releases are particularly exciting for me, as the Shark NeverChange5 is the air purifier I use in my own home, having done so since it impressed me so much during testing . And while the recommended room size of the Compact Pro is (obviously) a bit smaller - 23m² compared to the larger model’s 60m² - this is still more than enough for the average UK living room, bedroom or office.

But as the model I use at home is white and fairly unassuming, I have my eyes on brightening up my space with these new colourways - and just know how good the mint will match with my green sofa bed and wardrobe in my home office.

(Image credit: Shark)

However, the quartz and the lavender are close seconds, and I can't help but wonder whether I should just buy all three. After all, each colourway brings something different to the table...

It seems as though this is something Shark is focusing its attention on at the moment. Not only have we seen similar colourways in their viral Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo , but the same colourways can be found within their Shark VacMop vacuum and mop combo , too. And as I own both of these things (yes, you could say that I am somewhat of a Shark superfan), I’m excited to add another bright appliance to my collection.

But that’s not all, as the geniuses at SharkNinja HQ have also given the bestselling Ninja Slushi a pastel makeover, too . So, it’s clear to see that they’re not afraid to go bolder and brighter with their designs.

(Image credit: Shark)

However, this new air purifier offers so much more than just its looks. It’s also equipped to capture up to 99.97% of allergens in your home (which is ideal if you want to pollen-proof your home or you live by a particularly busy road or in a big city), offers CleanSense IQ technology to detect air quality changes before you do, and it even comes with Anti-Odour Capsules that release a fresh scent while it’s cleaning your air.

But the pièce de résistance of the NeverChange5 - and why it’s been given its name - is that you won’t need to replace the filter of your air purifier for a whopping five years. And considering some other models and competitors require bi-annual filter changes, this will save you a lot of money in the long run. Up to £200 of savings, according to Shark, actually.

However, if the new pastel colours don’t quite tickle your pickle and you want to opt for something a little more unassuming, Shark has also released the Compact Pro in a dove-white colourway instead. And it’s currently on sale!

I'm definitely here for Shark's new brighter, bolder look... are you?!