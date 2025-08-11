I’ve spotted an epic Shark indoor-outdoor fan deal you don’t want to miss - the 4-in-1 misting fan is a heatwave hero
Shhh, don't tell anyone else...
Summer is well and truly here, and with another heatwave set to hit the UK this week, keeping cool is a must. But whether you’re desperately trying to keep the kids entertained in the garden or you’re hiding from the sun inside, it’s well worth having a fan by your side. Thankfully, the Shark FlexBreeze Pro Mist Indoor & Outdoor Fan & Outdoor Misting System (£219.99 at Shark) is currently on sale.
And with many of the best fans still out of stock after the previous hot weather, I’d suggest snapping this deal up as soon as you can. After all, this 4-in-1 cordless, indoor-outdoor misting fan has sold out before… and I can’t imagine it’ll be long before it sells out again.
This fan can be used as a full-size pedestal or tabletop fan, and can offer dry cooling or misting - and it's well worth the price tag. But if it's sold out by the time you read this, it's also on sale for £220 at Argos.
One of the things I love most about the Shark FlexBreeze Pro Mist is the fact that it’s so customisable. It can be used as a full-size pedestal fan, or it can be turned into a tabletop model in the flick of a button - allowing it to rival one of the best desk fans, too. But that’s not all.
In ‘dry’ mode, this fan can help you and your family feel the breeze up to 20m away and last up to 24 hours on a single charge. It also offers five fan speeds, two SmartBreeze modes, 180-degree oscillation and even a tilting function.
But when you attach the Outdoor Cooling System to the mix and switch to ‘misting’ mode, the cooling mist can reduce temperatures either indoors or outdoors by up to 6°C. And while this will undoubtedly use more energy, you can still enjoy up to 60 minutes of misting power on a single charge. Or, you can simply plug it in and enjoy constant cooling power.
As if that wasn’t enough, the fan is also whisper-quiet and comes with a remote control so you don’t even have to get off the sofa to enjoy it. If you’re interested, it also comes in a white colourway or a limited-edition black and gold colourway - and they’re both discounted, too.
And while we haven’t tested this specific model at Ideal Home yet, we’re very familiar with it. In fact, the older version of this model - which came with a separate misting attachment rather than an in-built mister - previously won our ‘best garden innovation’ category in the Ideal Home Garden Awards in 2024. Our E-Commerce Editor, Lindsey, also uses the non-misting model in her bedroom and says it’s a ‘must-buy for hot sleepers.’
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
But as I own the viral Shark HydroGo Misting Fan (which is constantly sold out), I can vouch for the fact that the misting function is a must-have for both indoor and outdoor use. In fact, it’s one of the only things helping me cope with the heat in my south-facing garden this summer, and now I couldn’t live without it.
I do find the HydroGo to be a little too small, though, so I’m definitely taking advantage of this deal for hosting this weekend.
Alternative fans to buy
Crowned the 'best overall' fan that we've tested, this Meaco offering is a little more affordable than the Shark. It can't be used outside, but it is compact and portable for using around the house.
Shark and Dyson are constantly compared with each other, and this is one of the best bladeless Dyson fans you can buy. It also serves as one of the best air purifiers, which is especially helpful if you suffer from hay fever.
If you're really on a budget, we also rate this affordable fan. It's an Amazon bestseller, and naturally doesn't come with any bells or whistles. But it will cool you down during this heatwave.
So, will you be snapping up this Shark fan deal? Or perhaps you'd be interested to know why this alternative Shark fan helped me avoid a summer 'sleep divorce.'
Lauren Bradbury has been the Content Editor for the House Manual section since January 2025 but worked with the team as a freelancer for a year and a half before that. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016. Then, she dipped her toe into the world of content writing, primarily focusing on home content. After years of agency work, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer for online publications, including Real Homes and Ideal Home, before taking on this permanent role. Now, she spends her days searching for the best decluttering and cleaning hacks and creating handy how-to guides for homeowners and renters alike, as well as testing vacuums as part of her role as the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Vacuums, having spent over 110 hours testing different vacuum models to date!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.