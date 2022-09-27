The Colour of the Year 2023 has been announced - meet Wild Wonder™

Ideal Home Newsletter The Home Of Great Ideas For More Than 100 Years Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

For the 20th Anniversary of Dulux’s Colour of the Year announcement, the leading paint brand unveils the fresh and glowing tone to herald 2023.

Over the past couple of years we’ve all come to realise the importance and benefits of connecting with nature. Aptly, Dulux’s ‘Wild Wonder’™ (opens in new tab) sparks positivity and helps us to achieve that natural feeling within our homes.

The Colour of the Year

Every year for the past two decades, Dulux collaborates with Global experts across colour, design, fashion (to name but a few!) to shape the upcoming colour trends that work in the real world.

With over 90 years in the industry, there are few paint brands as knowledgeable as Dulux, but they aren’t resting on their laurels. Rather than standing still, the company uses their heritage and expertise to keep creating the most inspiring yet accessible colour palettes around for us all to enjoy.

Wild Wonder™

2023’s Colour of the Year, Wild Wonder™ certainly has our style senses tingling. The glowing and energising ochre-esque tone was inspired by the beautifully warm tones of harvested crops. It captures that late summer, golden hour feeling we crave all year round.

In fact, the name really says it all by summarising the inspirations. ‘Wild’ to conjure up the freedom of nature and ‘Wonder’ to convey the natural magic we see all around us.

Vibrant and versatile

There are some paint colours that we can really only visualise in certain rooms, so we’re constantly on the lookout for tones which can be used in different ways across different spaces, and Wild Wonder™ does just that.

To make our lives even easier than simply giving us a fresh and warm colour that will work just about everywhere, Dulux have handily created four colour palettes to inspire and facilitate your decorating projects, no matter your style or the size of the space.

These four cheat-sheets offer different moods and hues, and are called the delightfully evocative names of Lush, Buzz, Raw and Flow. Lush is the palette for forest tones for a calming and uplifting feel. Buzz is the zingy selection, inspired by the joy and romance of wildflower meadows. For an earthier take, Raw brings natural woody browns and wheat for a rich yet subtle warmth. Finally, Flow includes a mixture of warm neutrals and deeper seashore tones for a sense of fluidity and movement.

We’re not sure we could possibly pick a favourite, so it may have to be one palette per room over at IH HQ!

But it's not just paint that the Colour of the Year influences. Dulux has teamed up with partners DFS, Topps Tiles and Houzz to help bring Wild Wonder™ to life throughout the home. DFS will be offering its popular Belair range in the shade, along with three colours from the complementary Buzz palette. Meanwhile, Topps Tiles has designed four tile edits to align with each of the four Wild Wonder™ palettes, to help you created a scheme for your bathroom and kitchen.

Dulux Colour of the Year 2023 Wild Wonder™ is available online and from retailers from 13th September 2022.

For more information and inspiration, head to @duluxuk on Instagram, or @dulux on Facebook.