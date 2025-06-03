What’s replacing beige in 2025? Last year's go-to neutral is taking a back seat in favour of these two new earthy colours

Last year, neutral interiors starring beige as the main character/colour were all the rage. And while beige is not completely out, it is taking on the role of a supporting act in 2025 to more popular shades capturing this year’s mood. So you might be wondering what colours are replacing beige in 2025?

The answer is both green and brown. These two earthy shades and home decor trends are taking over from beige as the go-to neutral colours in interiors, delivering on the unchanged need for soft, warming and comforting interiors that we all crave.

That’s the reason why beige first replaced the cooler grey as the most popular neutral. But it’s now time for it to make way to the various shades of brown and green that are on the rise.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Lee)

‘In 2025, we're seeing beige slowly step aside in favour of warmer, earthier tones, particularly rich browns and muted greens,’ says Kate Palmer, creative director at The Painted Furniture Company.

‘This evolution in colour preference reflects a broader move away from sterile minimalism towards richer, more layered interiors. People are favouring colours that tell a story, evoke emotion and bring a sense of place.'

'While beige will always have a place as a classic backdrop, 2025 is all about colours that make us feel nurtured, inspired and in tune with the world around us.’

And the fact that beige is being replaced not by one but two different colours alone shows how people’s approach to home decorating is so much more personal and individualistic right now.

Why is brown the new beige?

(Image credit: Future PLC/Mary Wadsworth)

I could say that it all started with Pantone’s colour of the year for 2025 announcement at the end of last year which turned out to be a soft brown shade called Mocha Mousse. But that would be a lie – as Pantone was really only confirming what was already happening, that brown was becoming the new go-to shade.

‘As people became more confident with colour again, they began looking for neutrals that still felt calm but had a bit more personality – enter warmer browns,’ says Ashif Kazee from Roccia. ‘These newer tones offer the same versatility as beige but with a modern edge and emotional depth that beige lacks.’

Lucy Mather, interiors expert from Arighi Bianchi, continues, ‘Shades like latte or espresso, and dusty cocoa are being used as a foundational neutral but that still add depth and sophistication to interiors – all of which feed into a more grounded, earthy aesthetic.'

'With these browner neutrals, light plays a crucial role,' explains Lucy. 'There’s a much greater contrast when surfaces featuring these coffee and earthy tones are hit by natural daylight, compared to the evening, when they take on a more cocooning and dramatic quality.'

'This variation is a real asset in interior design, allowing you to create different moods within the same space depending on the time of day or the occasion.’

And here are a few ways to incorporate some earthy brown into your home...

Why is green taken over from beige?

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

Green has been a popular home decorating colour for a few years now, which started around the time of the pandemic when biophilic design ideas referencing all things nature really took off.

Last summer was even defined by four different green shades that none of us could escape. But this year, earthier and more muted takes on green are really taking centre stage as the new go-to neutral.

‘Green’s always been a neutral as it’s just a natural extension of being surrounded by living plants in our gardens and wider nature,’ explains Marianne Shillingford, creative director and colour expert at Dulux. ‘That's the wonderful thing about green – it goes well with almost every other colour. You only have to look out into your garden to see just how true that is.'

'Green rooms are effortlessly calming and refreshing, yet at the same time they're thoroughly invigorating, which means that no matter what shade of green you choose, you get the best of both worlds.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Wreford)

Kate at The Painted Furniture Company points out that it’s especially sage and olive green tones that are the go-to. ‘Another key shift is the growing popularity of olive and sage green, which taps into the biophilic design trend, embracing our collective craving for more connection to the natural world.'

'These soft greens work beautifully in almost any room and pair well with wood, stone and other organic materials. They're versatile enough to act as neutrals, yet add a gentle touch of colour that feels fresh and soothing.’

These are a few of my current favourite greens for the home.

‘Ultimately, the shift from beige to these richer hues is about embracing a more expressive form of comfort,’ concludes Debbie Leigh, design manager at ILIV.

‘It’s not just about neutrality anymore, it’s about warmth, personality and storytelling through colour and texture.’

So do you think brown and green will start replacing beige in your home? Or are your ahead of the curve and have you made the move already?