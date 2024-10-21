Do your bedside lamps need to match? Design experts agree on this approach for a calming scheme
Looking to switch up your bedside lamps but not sure whether to go matchy-matchy or mix things up a bit?
If you're updating your bedroom lighting, a key consideration is bedside lamps and whether they should match. It's a question most of us ponder upon and the answer isn't exactly a straightforward one.
Bedroom lighting ideas are something you really want to get right. It's a place not only for sleep and rest, but for relaxing with a good book, getting ready for a night out with friends, or a place to work or even work-out. So with so many uses, getting the lighting right can sometimes prove a little tricky.
There are all sorts of different lighting options for a bedroom, from bedroom wall lighting ideas, to bedroom ceiling lighting ideas, but bedside lamps are probably the most classic choice, and the option that poses the most fun. But it also poses the question of whether bedside lamps need to match, and for that, we need to talk to some industry experts, to get their take on the answer. Read on to discover what their advice is.
Do bedside lamps need to match?
Charlie Bowles, Director at Original BTC answers a resounding yes. 'I would always advise choosing a pair of matching bedside lights for a smart cohesive look. It’s far more restful in a bedroom to go for symmetry, both in terms of aesthetics and level of illumination.'
Emma Deterding, Founder and Creative Director at Kelling Designs advises, 'You should always supplement your main light source with additional lighting to create that layered lighting scheme.'
'Lighting at the bedside is essential if you like to read in bed, but will also add a warmer, softer wash of light to the room at night. A pair of matching table lamps on either side of the bed are ideal for this. Finish these with some beautiful lampshades - neutral tones will keep the scheme fresh and light, whilst bolder, patterned shades will add interest and allow your personality to shine.'
'Finally, position matching mirrors behind each lamp to help create the illusion of space, whilst reflecting more light back into the room.'
Peter Legg, Brand and Product Managaer at Dar Lighting, agrees with Emma, but adds ‘It's important to enhance your bedroom's main light source with decorative bedside lamps to provide ambient lighting. When choosing home lighting, I'd advise to always consider the product's appearance and how it illuminates its surroundings, but bedside lamps don't have to match, however they should be similar in size.'
What are the benefits of matching bedside lamps?
Opting for matching bedside lamps, will first and foremost make your life easier, as you'll only have to search for one lamp you love and buy a pair! Whether you go for bedside wall lights, or decide to top your bedside table with a freestanding table lamp, going for the same design on either side of your bed, will bring balance to your space.
Camilla Rowe, Head of Home Accessories Buying for John Lewis says. 'Matching bedside table lamps can create a hotel aesthetic in the bedroom, which is a popular trend this season. Symmetry is a time-tested way of bringing balance to a space. This creates a feeling of calm, aiding a well-rested sleep.'
Another benefit of going for matching bedside lamps is that it will be easier to ensure the lighting is nicely balanced in your bedroom. Just pop in the same wattage bulb to both lamps and you'll know that the light on each side of your bed will be the same.
Can mismatched bedside lamps look good?
There are definitely situations where opting for mis-matching bedside lamps can look good in your bedroom. Firstly, you might have a bedroom where your bed needs to be up against a wall, so choosing bedside lamps that match, might not even work in your space. If you only have space for a bedside table on one side, opt a table lamp here but think about going for a wall light on the other side of the bed.
Camilla says, 'If you’re a fan of maximalist interiors then mixing and matching bedside table lamps is a great way to embrace the more-is-more design style. Choosing lamps with different patterns, colours or shapes is a fun way to add interest to the room.'
Are there any rules to follow with mismatching bedside lamps?
Peter says, 'As long as your lighting speaks to one another, aesthetically, mismatching can create different moods and atmospheres when used in various combinations, especially when paired with dimmers and LED options.’
Camilla suggests, 'Think about the colour palette and choose tones that compliment one another. Opt for lamps that reflect the same interior style too. If you’re after patterned lampshades then consider the scale of the print to ensure the lamps complement each other.'
If you're going to opt for mismatching bedside lamps, try to choose lighting that has a correlation between them. Perhaps they both have marble bases, or maybe they are both tones of the same colour. Also, they should be of the same scale if possible, as having one big and one small could really unbalance the room.
How to choose which approach is right for you
Camilla says, 'Understanding your preferred interior design style is key. If you’re a minimalist and appreciate symmetry within interiors, then matching bedside table lamps is the better option for you. If your home is more of a maximalist style then a mismatched pair could work well in your space.'
Peter adds, 'For avid readers, matching bedside lamps that cast a focused pool of light is comforting. On the other hand, if you want to create a soft and relaxing ambience, table lamps are great for illuminating the entire room.'
Whether you choose table-top lamps, wall lamps, pendant lamps or a mix of them all, it seems it very much depends on your personal style whether you want your bedside lamps to match. But if you want a definitive answer, then no, bedside lamps do not need to match, so let this be your sign to allow you to do you.
Bedside table lamp edit
This sellout lamp is part of a whole range of Kirsten wall and floor lamps. Choose two matching or different styles in the same family.
Wiggle lamps are having a moment and will make an instant impact on either side of a bed.
So will you go for matching bedside lamps or opt for mismatching in your bedroom?
Holly Walsh was Content Editor at Ideal Home from 2021-2024 but joined the brand back in 2015. With a background of studies in Interior Design, her career in interior journalism was a no-brainer and her passion for decorating homes is still as strong as it ever was, now she is a freelance interiors writer and shopping editor. While Holly has written for most of the home titles at Future, including Livingetc, Country Homes & Interiors, Homes and Gardens and Style at Home, Ideal Home has always been her ideal home, and she can still be found sharing her expertise and advice across both the printed magazine and the website, while also raising her two young children.
