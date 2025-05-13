Where should bedside wall lights be placed? Lighting pros share the ideal height and distance that is both stylish and practical

Whether you like to curl up with a good book before bed or don’t want to rely on the ‘big light’ in your bedroom, bedside wall lights can add some lovely ambience and provide dedicated and even directional lighting, depending on the exact fitting.

However, it can be tricky to know exactly where to hang them. Something as simple as having them too high or too low on your wall or in relation to your bed, mattress or bedside tables can throw off the look of the entire room. But I've spoken to the experts to find their tips on how to position your bedroom wall lighting ideas to get the most out of them.

‘Wall lights are a brilliant way to free up space on your nightstand and add a refined, hotel-style feel to your room,’ says Julian Page, Head of Design at BHS Lighting. From ‘sleek swing-arm styles to minimalist fixed designs, the key is to keep the lighting soft and ambient, perfect for winding down at the end of the day.’

(Image credit: Future PLC / Douglas Gibb)

When it comes to how to plan bedroom lighting , some bedside wall lights don’t even need to be wired in by an electrician anymore, with plug in, battery operated and rechargeable options all making it much easier to add a wall light – and to ultimately switch them up as and when you need to – without having to rewire or remodel the space.

So, if you’re looking for some inspiration or have an idea of the bedside wall lights you'd like to add, yet aren’t sure exactly where to place them, we’ve got you covered. Keep reading to find out everything that you need to know.

Where should bedside wall lights be placed?

While there is no single measurement that works for every bedroom, in most cases, unless you’re adding bedside wall lights to a child’s bedroom or up against a wall in a particularly snug space, ‘it’s always best to have two bedside wall lights, either side of the bed,’ says Sam Garbutt, Lighting Expert at LED & Power . And the experts all agree.

(Image credit: dar lighting group)

The ideal distance between bedside wall lights and other design features

‘It’s important to place wall lights close enough to the bed so they are easy to reach, but far enough away that they won’t get knocked easily,’ Sam says. ‘Around 30 cm from the side of the bed is traditionally the best distance, but this may vary depending on the style of wall light.’

The last thing you want is to accidentally hit your wall lights as you go to fluff your pillows or change your bedding.

And, ‘typically, bedside wall lights should be placed about 30 to 50 cm (12 to 20 inches) from the centre of the bed,’ Sam continues. This makes them easy to reach if they have a pull or dimmer switch, and helps maintain symmetry on both sides of the bed.

(Image credit: Plank Hardware)

What height should bedroom wall lights be?

The experts concur that positioning the bottom of the light fixture around 90 to 150cm from the floor, depending on the height of your bed and the depth of your mattress, is a good starting point.

‘This keeps the light at a comfortable level for reading while sitting up in bed – no awkward neck angles required,’ according to Lisa Hensby of Lisa Hensby Design & Build.

‘A good rule of thumb is to position the light so the bottom of the shade or fitting sits around 50 to 60 cm above the top of the mattress,’ suggests KES Lighting & Home's Operations Director, James Kendall. ‘This ensures the light is at a comfortable eye level when sitting up in bed, reducing glare and creating a soft, relaxing atmosphere.’ There are adjustable, swing-arm designs, too, if you need a bit more flexibility.

While these measurements can work as a great guide from which to work from, it is worth remembering that every bedroom and bedside table idea will be different. For example, ‘if your bed is particularly high or low, you may need to adjust the height of the wall light from what is typically recommended,’ Sam explains.

In addition, don’t just consider the positioning of the wall light, the light switch also needs to be in a convenient location so that it can be easily reached from the bed.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Caroline Mardon)

What should you consider when placing bedside wall lights?

When it comes to deciding which placement is best for you and your bedroom setup, you’ll want to think about both practicality and the overall design of the space as you make your choice. Ultimately, ‘the primary purpose of the light, whether it's for reading, mood lighting, or both, will influence the type and brightness of light you choose,’ reveals Thomas Oldham, Co-Founder of UK Construction Blog .

‘For focused light, a directional fixture works best, while a softer, diffused light creates a more calming atmosphere. If more than one person uses the space, adjustable lighting can offer greater flexibility,’ he continues.

'Finally, the size and style of the lights should suit the scale of your headboard and bedroom furniture. A large light can overpower a small room, while a small one might look out of place in a bigger space.’

You’ll also want to be thoughtful when it comes to the type of bulb that you use for your bedroom lighting ideas.

‘When choosing a bulb for your bedside wall lights, opt for a warm LED rather than bright white light, as it is more soothing for the eyes,’ says Mary Buchanan, Creative Director for Laura Ashley Lighting . The last thing you’ll want as you wind down is to have the light be too bright.

‘Opting for an amber LED light has been known to preserve your body’s natural levels of melatonin which aid the sleep-wake cycle,’ she concludes.

