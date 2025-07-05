I asked bedding experts what the best sheet material for a good night's sleep is – the fabrics to buy, and one to avoid

If you’re looking to invest in quality sheets for your bed, then you need to understand the best sheet materials.

That’s because the fabric you opt for is what has the biggest impact on the comfort, breathability, and durability of your bed linen.

As Ideal Home’s Sleep Editor I’ve slept on sheets made from pretty much every material under the sun, and along with some trusted bedding experts, I’m here to explain all in this guide.

If you're considering where to buy bedding, this is everything you need to know when it comes to shopping for the best sheets.

Best sheets material

If you're on the hunt for the best sheets material, I would always recommend opting for bed linen made from natural materials. That's because these materials have better breathability and temperature regulation, and your body being able to regulate its temperature is a key factor in a well-rested sleep.

'Investing in bedding made from 100% natural materials, like cotton, linen, or bamboo, will make a huge difference to your sleep experience,’ agrees Jo James, founder and creative director of Bedfolk. ‘These materials are temperature regulating and naturally breathable.’

(Image credit: Cristogatin)

Personally, I think Egyptian cotton bed sheets are some of the best you can buy. But cotton percale is an affordable alternative, bamboo makes for a cool and silky sleep surface, and linen is perfect for a relaxed look. In the winter, brushed cotton bed sheets can also make for a cosy yet breathable bed.

Without further ado, let’s dive into a closer look at these natural materials. First up, cotton.

Cotton

Cotton is one of the most popular sheet materials. It's breathable, durable, relatively affordable, and generally easy to care for. 'Choosing bed linen made from natural materials such as 100% cotton is recommended all year round, but particularly in summer as cotton is breathable and won’t trap in heat,’ explains Farah Arshad, head of design at DUSK.

‘Cotton is the most popular choice and generally an affordable fabric for sheets,’ agrees sleep expert and founder of The Sleep Site, Dave Gibson, 'but don't make the mistake of thinking that all cottons are the same. Be aware that different weaves will change the feel and breathability.’

The most common weaves you'll come across are cotton sateen or cotton percale sheets. Cotton sateen creates a fabric with a luxurious sheen that has a smoother feel, whilst cotton percale has a matte finish and a tighter weave.

(Image credit: Davide Lovatti)

Cotton percale bed linen is usually more affordable and more durable than cotton sateen, which can be more prone to snagging. Percale is also a more breathable fabric, so it’s great for the summer or hot sleepers. 'Percale, known for its crisp feel, tends to be the best choice for cotton in terms of breathability,’ agrees Dave.

Percale is also usually easier to wash and care for. However, if you want a luxe look and feel to your bedding, you may want to splash out on sateen.

Then there’s the best thread count for sheets to consider. 'The thread count of bed linen refers to how many threads are in a square inch of the material,' explains Farah at DUSK. 'This number is worked out by counting the number of horizontal and vertical threads within the fabric.’

It can be easy to think that a higher thread count means better quality sheets, but our experts all agree this isn’t the case. Instead, they recommend opting for sheets that are somewhere between a 200 and 400 thread count. This offers a good balance of quality, plus breathability and ease of care.

And lastly, it's worth understanding the difference between cotton and Egyptian cotton.

(Image credit: James French)

'Many believe 100% cotton and 100% Egyptian cotton are the same thing,’ explains sleep expert Dave, 'but they aren't.' Egyptian cotton is definitely the most expensive of the two fibres, but if you're looking for the best sheets material possible, 'opt for Egyptian cotton bedding,' says Dave. 'It's more breathable and absorbent than normal cotton.'

It's also by far the softest and most luxurious type of cotton. 'Egyptian cotton remains the gold standard for luxury bedding,' agrees Caroline Brooks, founder of Hampton and Astley. 'The long-staple fibres of Egyptian cotton produce exceptionally soft, smooth and durable sheets that get better with every wash.'

John Lewis Crisp & Fresh Egyptian Cotton Percale 200 Thread Count Fitted Sheet £22 at John Lewis John Lewis' 200 thread count Egyptian cotton percale sheets offer a great blend of affordability, breathability, softness, and durability. Hampton and Astley Egyptian Cotton 500 Thread Count Sateen Luxury Fitted Sheet £73.36 at hamptonandastley.com They're an investment, but these are the best quality cotton sheets I've tested. The long-staple Egyptian cotton in a 500 thread count is super soft, durable, and breathable. Secret Linen Store Brushed 100% Organic Cotton Bed Linen £49 at secretlinenstore.com For winter, I always opt for 100% brushed cotton sheets. Its fluffier texture makes for a much cosier bed, and the Secret Linen Store's brushed cotton is the softest I've found.

Other cotton fabrics it's worth knowing about are brushed cotton bedding, which has a peachy softness that makes it super cosy during the winter months. This is my top recommendation for the best sheet material to use during the colder months, as it removes the chill-factor of climbing into a cold bed.

Whichever type of cotton sheets you opt for, just make sure you are buying pure cotton. 'Always check the label,' warns Dave, 'bed linen may appear to be 100% cotton, but you may find that it's actually a cotton blend containing other materials like viscose or polyester, and these fabrics will trap the heat.'

Linen

Next up, linen is another contender for best sheets material. In general, linen will feel a little rougher than cotton, but it has fantastic breathability, so it's ideal for hot sleepers, and it creates a relaxed look with no ironing required.

'Linen keeps you cool when it’s warm, and cosy when it’s not, thanks to its clever natural fibres,' explains Molly Freshwater, co-founder of Secret Linen Store. 'It has that perfectly relaxed look that only gets better with age – effortless, natural, and beautifully lived-in from the very first sleep. I love that it never feels too polished, and you don’t need to iron it.'

'For those after a slightly smoother finish, a linen-cotton blend offers the best of both worlds,' adds Jessica Hanley founder of Piglet in Bed, 'the relaxed texture of linen with the softness of cotton.'

Soak & Sleep French Linen Fitted Bed Sheet £65 at Soak & Sleep Linen is generally going to be more expensive than cotton, but Soak & Sleep's French Linen bedding is some of the best value available. I have the white set, and I find it super lightweight and breathable. La Redoute Linot Plain 100% Washed Linen Flat Sheet £38.49 at La Redoute UK La Redoute's Linot linen bedding is another relatively affordable option, and it comes in a great choice of colourways. Opting for a flat versus a fitted sheet can also be a more versatile option, as it allows for layering under or over your body. Piglet In Bed Gingham Linen Blend Fitted Sheet £66.75 at Piglet In Bed A linen-cotton blend offers the best of both worlds, the relaxed texture of linen with the softness of cotton. Piglet in Bed offers a great range with a fantastic collection of colours and patterns.

(Image credit: Piglet in Bed)

Bamboo

Bamboo bed linen is a fairly new addition to the market compared to classic sheet materials such as cotton or linen, but it's fast growing in popularity. Having recently tested some of the best bamboo sheets, it's easy to see why.

'Bamboo fabrics can feel incredibly silky and cool to the touch,' explains Molly from Secret Linen Store. That makes for a very luxurious night's sleep, especially in the summer months.

This said, that chill factor may be a little too much in the winter months. Plus, this is a delicate fabric, so it's more prone to snagging than cotton or linen.

'Bamboo fabric can feel soft, but lacks the durability of cotton,' agrees Caroline at Hampton and Astley. It also requires more TLC to care for, with bamboo sheets generally requiring a lower temperature wash than cotton or linen.

If you're after a durable, easy-care fabric, bamboo sheets may not be for you. They also aren't cheap. But, if you're willing to splash out on some luxurious summer bed sheets, this silky material won't disappoint.

Lost Loom Luxury Bamboo Fitted Sheet £40 at lostloom.com Made from 400 thread count fabric, this is the weightiest and most luxurious bamboo bed linen I've tested. It's exactly as cool and silky as promised, and has a subtle sheen that looks great on the bed. Panda 100% Bamboo Flat Sheet £50 at Panda Panda's 320 thread count bamboo bedding feels thinner, shinier, and doesn't have the same luxurious weight to it as Lost Looms, but it's no less silky. Luff Bamboo Silk Fitted Sheet £59.98 at Amazon UK Luff offers a 700 thread count bamboo bed linen, although in testing I found the higher thread count didn't make for a better feel. I prefered the silky sheen and luxurious softness of the Lost Looms' bed linen.

Silk

If you're after the ultimate in luxury, then you might also want to consider silk sheets. There are several reasons that silk sheets can help you sleep better, but the main downside is their price. Silk sheets are *expensive*.

Silk also requires a *lot* more TLC to look after and keep in good condition. These aren't the sheets to invest in if you're a 'bung it all in the washing machine and hope for the best' type of person. Instead, this choice is all about indulgence.

(Image credit: Soak & Sleep)

'Silk fibre has a high protein content, which will keep your skin soft as you sleep, making it the ideal choice for anyone with allergies or skin conditions such as eczema,’ explains Deborah Fiddy co-founder of Gingerlily.

'Silk is also temperature-regulating, so it'll help keep you cool and comfortable throughout the night,' say Emily and Jonathan Attwood, founders of scooms. 'Naturally breathable and moisture-wicking, it’s great for those who are hot sleepers.

'But most importantly, it’s irresistibly comfortable and looks and feels totally luxurious,' says Deborah.

Soak & Sleep Pure Mulberry Silk Fitted Sheet £170 at Soak & Sleep The price isn't for the faint-hearted, but these are the most luxurious silk sheets I've laid my hands on.

But not polyester

Lastly, it's worth mentioning polyester and polycotton sheets. Polyester is a synthetic manmade material with a composition similar to plastic. It gets a bad rap because this means it lacks breathability and can create a very hot and sweaty sleep. It's often dubbed the hidden sleep thief for this reason.

However, it remains a popular sheet material because polyester or polycotton (a mix of polyester and cotton) sheets are generally the most affordable option on the market. It's also useful for those who prioritise ease of care; polyester can usually be washed at high temperatures, and it's very quick to dry.

Plus, polyester bed linen can be crafted in a mind-boggling array of colours and patterns, so it's often used for novelty Christmas bedding or cheap and cheerful bedroom updates.

(Image credit: furn.)

I wouldn't ever recommend polyester or polycotton as the best sheets material though. 'Avoid anything synthetic, which can lead to a sweaty and uncomfortable sleep,’ agrees Jo James from Bedfolk.

Instead, if you're looking for budget-friendly bed sheets, there are affordable cotton options on the market. Dunelm's Pure Cotton Sheets are the most affordable I've found. They don't feel as luxurious as higher thread count or Egyptian cotton sheets, but they will offer far more breathability than polyester or a polyester and cotton mix.

Dunelm Pure Cotton Fitted Sheet £9 at Dunelm These are the most budget-friendly 100% cotton sheets I've come across.

So there we go, everything you need to know to choose the best sheets material and secure yourself the most restful night's sleep possible. Happy snoozing!