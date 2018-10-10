Bedroom-makeover-with-showstopper-bed-and-luxury-hotel-vibe

The owners wanted a luxury hotel vibe, and that's exactly what they've got!

The owners of this four-bedroom detached Sixties house in Gerrards Cross, Buckinghamshire, dreamed of a master bedroom with a statement bed and some serious storage. ‘The ceilings and walls had been replastered and a new radiator fitted when we were renovating the house,’ they recall. ‘But the room still had a grubby old carpet, nowhere to put clothes and no style!

‘We found the hotel-style bed first, with a winged, buttoned headboard, and it inspired the rest of the scheme. As the room had to appeal to both of us, it couldn’t be overly girlie or too masculine, so we struck a balance with dark walls and furniture, with pretty pale shades to brighten it.’

‘I had set my heart on grey for the walls, but the bed was the same tone, so I went for Farrow & Ball’s Inchyra Blue, which works perfectly with the bed and the dark-wood furniture.’

Get the look

‘We decided to invest in fitted furniture, so went to Fitzgeralds Interiors, where a designer drew exactly what we needed,’ says the owner. ‘The walnut wardrobes, matching bedside tables and dressing table were an extravagance, but they are beautifully crafted and will last us a lifetime. Even the interiors were designed inside to suit our specific needs.’

‘Once they were in, we laid a new carpet, hung bespoke curtains and moved in the freestanding furniture.’

‘My favourite part of the project was making our new bed look amazing with opulent cushions, a silky bedspread and framed prints either side,’ says Josie.

Get the look

Painted coving has carried the colour upwards, making the ceiling seem higher. ‘I love how the little details have given the room a five-star look, such as the metallic drawer knobs and the touches of brass,’ says the owner.

‘The moody colours make the room snug, while the wall lights give it the hotel look we wanted,’ says the owner. ‘It’s full of interesting details and is the perfect retreat!’