The monochrome interior trend that Instagram is going dotty for

Cruella de Vil would approve
Rebecca Knight Rebecca Knight

    • Dalmatian print is the interior trend that Instagram has gone simply dotty for. From bedrooms to kitchens we’re seeing more spots than Cruella de Vil could dream of.

    The humble spot has come along way from when the only dalmatian print we had in our homes was our Disney pyjamas. These playful, but sophisticated spots have become a go to for striking feature walls and interior accents.

    A big key to the success of this dotty new trend is the versatility of the monochrome colour palette. It looks stunning alongside pastel shade, jewel tones, potted plants and even natural rattan textures.

    You can invest in dalmatian print wallpaper or a dalmatian print rug like this one from Asda to get the look at home. However, the look can also be achieved on a budget with a wash of white paint and a few tester pots of black paint.

    If you’ve been tempted by these monochrome spots, here are just a few ways to add them to your home.

    1. Go big with a Dalmatian print feature wall

    Create a stunning statement wall with super-sized dots. @lustliving used a dalmatian print wallpaper from Muse Wall Studio to create her dalmatian print wall.

    2. Give your furniture a dotty lift

    You don’t need to save the spots just for the wall, they are a great way to give an old piece of furniture a face lift. This hallway cupboard has been makeover with some black spots and black drawer handles.

    Only the drawers have been painted. Leaving a neat white border around the edge keeps the print looking sophisticated, not messy.

    3. Start small with hand painted micro dots

    If you aren’t ready to commit to a full dalmatian print wall, consider testing the waters on a small section of wall. @my_bella_home has given her bathroom a subtle dotty lift by painting the wall boxing in the bathroom pipes.

    4. Invest in a Dalmatian print splashback

    This splash back really takes this kitchen from @lanaboohome to the next level. While it might look high-end, this splash back doesn’t demand a high-end price. It is actually created using vinyl! This clever and versatile material is fast becoming one of our favourite interior materials.

    5. Take your dotty obsession to the next level

    Make a statement in your hallway with this dotty staircase like @kate_rose_morgan. This look is incredibly simple to recreate, but looks so effective.

    If you feel inspired to makeover your own stairs, make sure your choose a hardwearing white paint that can be cleaned easily.

    Have you been inspired to send your household dotty?

