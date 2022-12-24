New research just dirty your slippers are and it's worse than you'd expect

Be honest, how long have you had your slippers? A few months, a year, a few years? This might be a sign to either give them a good clean or invest in a new pair in the boxing day sales as new research has found they're dirtier than your toilet seat.

According to new research by wide-fit shoe specialists Pavers (opens in new tab), when it comes to how dirty are slippers, they are dirtier than your toilet seat, boots and keyboard. Around 25% people wear some kind of footwear in their home, with slippers being the top choice for lounging around the house.

Pavers swabbed different types of shoes and everyday items to compare how dirty they each were. Beware if you wear trainers inside your home because they took the top spot as the dirtiest shoe, at 70 times over the limit that is considered dirty.

Previous studies revealed that 96% of footwear tested positive for faecal bacteria, so if you wear your shoes inside the home what other horrors could you be bringing in?

How dirty are slippers?

With this shocking revelation, should people wear any kind of shoe inside the house at all?

Well podiatrist Keira Moore says, ‘By choosing to not wear any footwear at home, there is an increased risk of falling and for this age category and above, it’s proven that wearing nothing or just socks actually increases falls, leading to serious ailments such as broken bones or muscle damage, which can take months to heal.’

Pavers recommend that you clean your slippers at least once a month to keep dirt, grime and bacteria at bay.

To keep them looking their best make sure you check the material first to see if it's safe to go in the washing machine. Alternatively, you can hand wash them in warm water with detergent, and use a towel to dry off any excess liquid.

In between washes you can freshen up your slippers with a fabric spray, or try placing a piece of citrus peel inside the slippers overnight.

Vittoria Wellen‑Bombelli, buying assistant at Pavers says, ‘It’s important to consider taking your shoes off at the front door and then switching to a pair that are worn inside-only and prioritise foot health and comfort.

‘We should also be washing our shoes at least once a month to reduce the bacteria and dirt we’re bringing in. Most shoe soles can be rinsed and washed with water and a damp cloth which should keep them looking clean, as well as reduce the grime that’s transferred around our homes.’

So if you ever think about going outside to empty the bin in your slippers, or letting guests keep their shoes on inside. You may want to think again!