This clever air cooler has been designed with small spaces in mind, and you can get one on Amazon for less than £50

If there’s one thing I’ve learned this summer, it's that air conditioning is an absolute game-changer when the weather spikes. And the Coldeez Cooling Ace (£49.99 at Amazon) is the latest I’ve spotted that I think will be a big hit this summer.

It’s no secret that the best portable air conditioners have been selling out fast, so I’m surprised to see Coldeez still in stock, especially as it has plenty of glowing reviews from happy customers.

If you’ve been wondering how to cool a bedroom in light of the weekend’s blistering heat, investing in a Coldeeze Cooling Ace is great if you're too short on space for a typical air conditioning unit.

If you have a small home or flat, a bulky portable air conditioner is not always a practical choice. The Coldeeze Cooling Ace is a portable air conditioner that you can mount to your wall, meaning it will take up less floor space in your home.

Attach to your walls, kitchen worktops and even the extractor fan, this promises to be a game-changer when you’re trying to cook in a hot kitchen. This unit is small enough that it can even sit on your desk while you work, place it on a bedside table, or even bring it with you in the car on your commute.

The device is charged via a USB connection, so you really can take it anywhere, and it provides instant cooling as soon as you turn it on. The unit has a built-in air purifier, too, which filters dust and allergens out of the air. The Coldeeze Cooling Ace is more of an air cooler than an air conditioner, the difference being that air conditioners remove heat and humidity from a room, while air coolers use evaporative cooling to circulate cool, moist air.

The Coldeeze Cooling Ace is also incredibly efficient and whisper quiet with a sound level of just 20dB, so you can leave it on while you sleep.

Now, I haven’t tested this model myself, but there are a number of reviews on Amazon and the Coldeeze website that have been left impressed.

‘Very efficient and perfect for desk tops or small spaces. My only issue is the battery life, as it only lasts about 2 hours on full power. I tend to plug it into a power pack whilst at work, and that will give me a full day. It is a bit big for carrying in luggage, if taking on holiday, but otherwise really worth their money. Not too noisy either,’ said one.

‘Coldeez has completely changed how I deal with the summer heat. It cools the room quickly and doesn't increase my electricity bill. The bladeless design is a huge plus, as I have pets and can leave it on without worry. The built-in filter also makes the air feel fresher. It's portable, efficient, and worth every penny!’ says another.

If you’ve been struggling to find a portable air conditioner in stock, an air cooler is a great alternative, and here are a few more to choose from.

Portable, lightweight and space-saving, have you been convinced to try out the Coldeeze Cooling Ace?