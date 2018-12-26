Get yourself a bargain before they sell out!

Just like you, we’ve been spending our Boxing Day scouring the web for the very best Boxing Day sales deals. We’ve already found the best in the way of furniture, and now we’re concentrating on electrical and home accessories.

1. £250 off a king-size Eve mattress

This Ideal Home Approved mattress won our plaudits due to its supportiveness and lack of ‘travel’ – in other words, if your partner is fidgeting all night, you shouldn’t feel a thing. Currently with £250 off, it’s a must-buy if the kids weren’t the only thing forcing you to get up early on Christmas morning.

Buy now: Eve Memory Foam Mattress, UK King, WAS £699, NOW £449.99, Amazon

2. £120 off a Tefal steam generator iron

Next, we have some very PRESSING business. In fact it’s one of the HOTTEST Boxing Day deals out there. AO.com is selling a Tefal steam generator iron with a frankly bonkers £120 off.

If you’re looking to in-crease (get it?!) your ironing output and energy input this coming year, it’s an essential purchase. The iron uses high pressure steam to bust creases in a flash, and is ready to go in less than two minutes. The ceramic soleplate glides effortlessly from

Buy now: Tefal Liberty SV7020 Pressurised Steam Generator Iron, WAS £199, NOW £79, AO.com

As it’s pressurised, it uses powerful steam to make any crease disappear, while its ceramic soleplate glides effortlessly over everything from silk to denim. There’s an eco mode that automatically powers down the iron when you’re not using it to save energy, and it’s got a vertical steam function so you can use it to refresh upholstery and curtains.

3. More than £20 off ethical Honeycomb throws

Decorator’s Notebook is one of our absolute favourite online sources of homeware – just as much for its ethical approach to sourcing products as founder Bethan John’s eye for style. This versatile throw is one of our top picks. Like everything on the site right now, it’s reduced by 40 per cent.

Buy now: Honeycomb throw in warm grey, WAS £69.95, NOW £41.95, Decorator’s Notebook

4. £40 off Studio cutlery set, now UNDER £20

If there’s one thing that Christmas exposes, it’s the shortcomings of your cutlery drawer. Make sure next year you have a full – and pretty – complement of knives for and spoons with this rather lovely set from Studio. Priced at just £17.99 (it was £60), why not pick up a couple?

Buy now: 16-Piece Stainless Steel Black and Gold Cutlery Set, WAS £59.99, NOW £17.99, Studio

