Silentnight Lift Replenish hybrid mattress review

Recently launched, the Silentnight Lift Replenish hybrid mattress is one of three new ranges that the Lancashire-based brand launched earlier this year.

Called 'Renew', 'Rejuvenate' and 'Replenish', these new hybrid mattresses have been designed for restless sleepers. Each of the three designs has varying features, but all combine springs with latex for the ultimate comfort. All designs are available in four standard mattress sizes – single, double, king, and super king – with each size available in different firmness levels.

We tested the top-of-the-range Silentnight Lift Replenish hybrid mattress (opens in new tab) which boasts 2000 Mirapocket springs and a 2cm thick layer of latex on top for extra cushioning, all wrapped in what the brand calls its “Intense™ sleep surface” which promises "deeper, undisturbed sleep”.

Read on to discover how it fared when we tested it, and whether it deserves a place on our best mattress list.

Silentnight Lift Replenish hybrid mattress specifications

Type : Hybrid

Sizes : Single, Double, King, Super King

Comfort level : Medium Firm or Medium Soft

Construction materials : Latex, EcoMemory Fibre™, springs

Number of springs : 2000

Height : 30.5cm

MSRP : From £869 for a single size

Who will the Silentnight Lift Replenish hybrid mattress suit?

For starters, this is a hybrid mattress. Hybrids are a combination of a sprung mattress design, together with an upper layer of latex, memory foam or gel. In this case, the Silentnight Lift Replenish mattress combines pocket springs with a top later of latex – this makes it a great choice for traditionalists that want the added comfort of latex.

As it features springs, the mattress can’t be rolled, folded, or squeezed into a box as that would damage the construction. This means it is absolutely not for those with loft rooms or restricted access to their bedrooms. as you simply won't get it into your room.

The Silentnight Lift mattress range (opens in new tab) is available via a wide range of suppliers that also have showrooms – Dunelm and Dreams to name a few – so you may be able to visit a store and test one of the mattresses before you buy. If you have your heart set on trying out the Silentnight Lift Replenish hybrid mattress, always check with the store before visiting to see if it has one on the showroom floor.

Also, bear in mind that if you don’t buy from Silentnight directly, you can’t avail of its aforementioned 60-night comfort guarantee.

If a small carbon footprint and the use of natural materials are important to you, the Lift Replenish mattress scores pretty well.

Firstly, it features a latex top layer. Latex is created by refining the sap of a fast-growing rubber tree. The material is extremely hypoallergenic and is very resistant to dust mites, mildew, and mould. It’s also an excellent choice for mattresses as it’s very durable so it keeps its shape for longer. Furthermore, it is made in the UK so it won't have far to travel to get to your door.

With regard to sleeping positions, this mattress is best for side sleepers and back sleepers. Front sleepers may find it too firm for a comfortable night’s sleep. On the upside, there is very little motion transfer so if you share a bed with a restless sleeper, you’ll barely notice them tossing and turning.

Indeed, I have noticed that I sleep deeper when on this bed, and I don’t change position throughout the night nearly as much as I used to.

(Image credit: Silentnight)

Unboxing: how easy is it to set up the Silentnight Lift Replenish hybrid mattress?

When the mattress arrived at my door, the delivery men took my old mattress away to recycle. They offered to bring it through our house to our bedroom (this is the standard delivery option for this mattress) but we said we could manage it ourselves.

Let me be 100% clear – this was a total fail on our part. Having never had a latex or hybrid mattress before I didn't appreciate just how heavy these beasts can be. What we didn’t realise is that a super king-sized Lift Replenish hybrid mattress weighs – wait for it – 60kg. That’s basically the same weight as a human whose dimensions measure a rather cumbersome 180x200cm.



Suffice it to say that it wasn’t easy, but my husband and I eventually managed it after several abandoned attempts. Despite it being totally our fault for saying that we could manage without their help, I do feel that the delivery men could and should have alerted us to the fact that the mattress was so heavy, but hey ho... one learns from one’s mistakes.

Should you decide to invest in a Silentnight Lift Replenish mattress for heaven’s sake, always say ‘yes’ when they offer to bring it to your bedroom!

(Image credit: Future/Ginevra Benedetti)

So, once we hauled the beast of a mattress upstairs, we lifted it onto the bed using the handles (luckily, two each side). Once on the bed, it's really quite deep – 30.5cm to be precise – so it did feel a lot more luxe than our last sprung mattress.

The mattress was completely covered in a layer of thick plastic on delivery which we removed once on the bed. That lingering plastic smell that you sometimes get on new mattresses wasn’t present either – in fact, it smelled of very little really, which was a relief.

Unlike other brands, the mattress doesn't come with a tool to unwrap the plastic, nor did it have any instructions included, but in fairness, these usually come with ‘mattress in a box’ style designs as they require a certain amount of settling in.

This means the Lift Replenish hybrid mattress is effectively ready for use pretty much right away.

(Image credit: Future/Ginevra Benedetti)

Is the Silentnight Lift Replenish hybrid mattress comfortable?

As mentioned, the mattress comes in a choice of medium firm or medium soft comfort. We chose the former as our previous mattress – a wool-filled sprung model from Rest Assured – had the same firmness level. Be aware that the latex top layer on the Silentnight Lift Replenish hybrid does make the mattress feel firmer than expected.

My husband is mainly a back sleeper, while I tend to sleep on my front or side. We’ve had the mattress for two months now and I have noticed that I don’t sleep on my front as much anymore, mainly because it’s simply not that comfortable. There is very little ‘give’ in the mattress so it’s just not possible to relax fully when lying on my stomach. As a result, I tend to favour my sides and now I tend to sleep on my back more.

On the upside, an osteopath once told me off years ago for front sleeping, saying it is hands down the worst position to sleep in for one’s spine alignment, so I guess I have Silentnight to thank for my recent lifestyle change.

Meanwhile, my husband – the back sleeper – finds the mattress to be very comfortable. He too wanted me to make it clear how it was definitely more on the firm side of medium firm, but this hasn’t affected his comfort levels or his ability to sleep soundly.

The lack of motion transfer too is noticiable. If either of us turn about in bed in the middle of the night, it’s barely noticeable. This proves quite useful too when our early rising 7-year-old inevitably wakes one of us up (ahem, always me) at 6am each morning.

(Image credit: Future/Ginevra Benedetti)

What is the Silentnight Lift Replenish hybrid mattress made from?

The Lift Replenish hybrid mattress is made up of 2000 pocket springs topped with a 2cm top layer and wrapped in a specialist fabric cover that Silentnight call an “Intense™ sleep surface” which promises "deeper, undisturbed sleep”.

While that sounds quite jargon-y, it basically means that the fabric has carbon woven into it in order to reduce static electricity which builds up in our bodies naturally throughout the day. The brand says that this static can limit the production of the sleep hormone, melatonin, which helps people get better sleep. So in theory, less static = deeper sleep.

When we lie down in bed, approximately 45% of our body weight sits around our hips. Silentnight has redesigned the build of the Lift Replenish hybrid mattress to add in extra support around this centre third area.

This stops the 'hammocking effect' that mattresses usually suffer from, and in turn, keeps the spine in a more neutral position when lying down.

What is the support (and edge support) like?

As mentioned, we tested a medium firm super king. The firmness isn't hard as such - the surface material is super soft and there’s a little bit of give when you lie down, but then beneath that, it’s really quite firm.

You can see from the pictures how firm the mattress is when lying in it and the 20kg weight also shows how little the mattress dips.

Edge support is pretty solid, too – there is very little loss of firmness around the edges when you perch on the side, so if you tend to sleep on the outer edge, you’ll still be very supported.

(Image credit: Future/Ginevra Benedetti)

Can you use the Silentnight Lift Replenish hybrid with an electric blanket?

Using electric blankets that lie directly on the bed or underneath your body are best avoided with some memory foam mattresses (or hybrids with memory foam) as they can affect the shape of the foam. For these mattresses, it’s advisable to use a top layer electric blanket (or not bother at all).

Latex is different. You can absolutely use an electric blanket on a latex mattress (or in this case, the Silentnight Lift Replenish hybrid mattress) partly because latex isn’t exposed as the fabric topper is there to protect it.

But this is also because latex works differently to memory foam. Latex doesn’t mould to the shape of your body via body heat, it just supports it.

(Image credit: Silentnight)

Does it feature a removable cover?

In short, no. This is a bit of a shame as so many mattresses these days do have the option to remove and wash their covers, meaning you can clean it as and when you choose to.

However, because all the mattress covers on the Silentnight Lift hybrid range feature special qualities – remember that carbon-infused “Intense sleep surface” we mentioned earlier? – this likely prevents the material from being washable.

The latex beneath it does however inhibit mould growth and is naturally antibacterial, so provided you invest in a washable mattress topper, you won't know any different. All these anti-nasty qualities are an obvious bonus for allergy sufferers, too.

(Image credit: Silentnight)

Is the Silentnight Lift Replenish hybrid worth the money?

If you’re a back or side sleeper and you’re looking for more support as you sleep, then you would definitely benefit from welcoming the Silentnight Lift Replenish hybrid mattress into your life.

It’s available in all the main sizes and as it features extra durable latex, it’s bound to last longer than a traditionally sprung mattress and hold its shape better over time than a memory foam design.

With prices starting from £869.99 for a single size, and going up to £1,579 for the super king, it’s not the most affordable of mattresses on the market but it is an investment.

The longevity of mattresses differs depending on their construction and latex is one of the winners with a latex mattress (or a latex hybrid) lasting well over 10 years, compared to a 7-year lifespan of a sprung mattress.

Motion transfer is barely noticeable so it’s ideal for anyone that sleeps beside a fidgeter, while breathability and temperature regulation are both superb.

If we had any complaint, it’s that the mattress seems a lot more firm than its 'medium firm' billing, though this wasn’t a dealbreaker. I’ve learned to adjust my sleeping positions to the mattress and I now don’t move about as much in the middle of the night as I used to.

If you buy the mattress from Silentnight, you can avail of the brand’s 60 night comfort guarantee, which allows you to exchange the mattress for another mattress from its extensive range (but not a refund) within 60 nights of it arriving at your door. It also comes with a 5-year warranty.

(Image credit: Silentnight)

Should you buy the Silentnight Lift Replenish hybrid mattress?

Absolutely, yes. After the initial surprise of how firm the medium firm mattress actually is and my subsequent adjustments to my sleeping position, I know that I'm always going to have a good night's sleep on this mattress.

Silentnight will deliver the bed right to your bedroom (provided you're not an idiot like me and offer to do this yourself) and it's ready to sleep on once unwrapped.

I've held back from giving the Silentnight Lift Replenish hybrid mattress full marks partly because I do feel that the delivery men should have warned us about the mattress weight. Plus the firmness took some getting used to. Small gripes but gripes nevertheless. When I revisit this review in a few month's time, I may have changed my mind.

Regardless, once you're aware of these two teeny caveats, this is still an excellent mattress that will give you night after night of undisturbed sleep.

About this review, and our reviewer

Ginevra Benedetti is the deputy editor (print) at Ideal Home. When she's not producing feature for the magazine and website, she's rather partial to an early night and the Silentnight Lift Replenish mattress has helped her quality of sleep enormously.

Ginevra was sent the mattress free of charge by Silentnight. They let her keep the mattress for prolonged testing which she carried out between August and November 2022. She has been allowed to keep the mattress and will be able to update the review over time.