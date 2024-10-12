7 things I wish I'd known before buying an electric blanket, so you don't make the same mistakes I did

Electric blankets are brilliant for keeping you warm on chilly days. Sliding into a pre-warmed bed is a wonderful thing. And, as the energy cap fluctuates and our utility bills soar, electric blankets can help keep your energy bills that bit lower.

I’ve been writing about electric blankets for around two years now. But I wish I’d known what I know now when I first started my search for the best electric blanket – way before I started writing about them professionally.

Hindsight is a wonderful thing. But I’m going to share with you the things I wish I’d known back then, so you don’t make the same mistakes I did. Along with my own extensive research, I’ve chatted to industry insiders to get their tips too.

1. An electric blanket is not an electric throw

So many people get electric blankets and electric throws confused. And I did too, when I first dipped my toe in the water of so-called “heated textiles”. There is a real difference between electric blankets and electric throws though.

To prevent any confusion, a heated blanket goes on your mattress. It’s usually secured with straps. And you switch it on to warm your bed before or after you get in.

An electric throw is a blanket you wear on top of you if you’re snuggling on the sofa. These shouldn’t really be used to warm beds, and certainly shouldn’t be laid on as they’re not designed for this use.

2. Safety features on electric blankets are very important

Safety is so important when using electric blankets. Electric blankets should always be used according to their instruction manuals. If damaged or used incorrectly, electric blankets can cause burns or even fires. But more likely is that you’ll overheat and give yourself heat stroke – especially if you sleep with your electric blanket on.

Look for safety features on your electric blanket that will keep you safe. This includes auto-shut-off functions, and adjustable controls. Both these should help reduce the risk of overheating.

‘Safety features are an important consideration when looking into an electric blanket,’ says Sally Bonser, sleep expert at Silentnight. ‘Ensure they are compliance certified, and feature overheat safety protection to avoid overheating. All Silentnight blankets have a HeatSafe auto shut-off feature and are tested to meet stringent safety standards.

You should also always make sure your electric blanket is fitted to your bed properly .

(Image credit: Silentnight)

3. Dual controls are fairly vital for couples who share a bed

As someone who likes to be cosy, but sleeps next to someone who overheats and likes to be cold while they sleep, a heated blanket always seemed out of the question. If I got my way, my partner would be uncomfortably warm.

Then I invested in a dual-control electric blanket and this problem was a thing of the past. I am now cosy and warm in winter, and my partner isn’t boiling hot.

‘Think about if you and your partner like different temps, split temp electric blankets can be a perfect idea,’ says Evie Clark, Home Buyer at Lakeland.

4. Some electric blankets can be machine washed

I assumed before owning an electric blanket that they can’t go in the washing machine. Electricity and water famously aren’t very good together. But some electric blankets can be machine washed.

‘When it comes to cleaning electric blankets, many are in fact machine washable,’ says Sally Bonser from Silentnight. ‘But it’s essential to check if this is an option for easy cleaning.’

5. Different blankets cost different amounts to run

Although electric blankets can be a cost-efficient way to keep you warm in winter, not all electric blankets cost the same amount to run. If you run some electric blankets a lot, the cost can add up.

‘With energy bills increasing, check the energy efficiency of the blanket to avoid high electricity bills,’ says Sally from Silentnight. ‘ ‘Look for low-voltage options, which tend to be safer and more energy-efficient.

‘Options such as the Comfort Control Electric Blanket can cost as little as 1p an hour to run, making this a great alternative for using your heating.’

Having your electric blanket on the highest heat setting and leaving it on for a long time will also increase the cost of using the electric blanket. Using a shut-off timer is a good idea so you don’t have the blanket switched on for longer than you need it.



(Image credit: Future PLC / Douglas Gibb)

6. Electric blankets vary in price wildly

The initial outlay for an electric blanket can be quite pricey. There are features that drive up the price, such as fabrics used, the quality of the blanket and if it has dual controls. The size also affects how much an electric blanket costs – a kingsize electric blanket is more expensive than a single, as you might expect.

‘Electric blankets range from affordable to high-end models with advanced features,’ says Sally from Silentnight. ‘Balance your budget with necessary features like safety and comfort.’

7. There are different finishes and feels on electric blankets

Before testing electric blankets, I thought all electric blankets were the same: fairly utilitarian pieces of scratch fabric that I remember my grandmother using in the 80s.

But actually, electric blankets come in all sorts of finishes and feels. The electric blanket I now use is a sherpa-fleece finish (the Dreamland Hunker Down Scandi Sherpa) and it’s more akin to a mattress topper really; it's so fleecy and snug.

But that’s not for everyone – there are more simple electric blankets that are discrete. It’s definitely worth thinking about your preference before clicking “add to basket”.

‘Consider the material, opt for fabrics which are comfortable, like fleece, microfiber, or plush,’ says Sally from Silentnight. ‘You should also look for materials that offer warmth to keep you extra cosy and comfortable.’

(Image credit: Future PLC / Bee Holmes)

How do you know you’ve bought the wrong electric blanket?

It’s a horrible feeling suspecting you’ve spent money on the wrong product. There are some red flags when it comes to electric blankets though.

‘Not all kinds of electric blankets work for everyone, which is why there are so many great options to choose from,’ says Sally from Silentnight. ‘If you are finding that the temperature of your blanket isn’t to your taste, you should be using a product which features different heat settings so you can control how warm your bed gets.’

‘It can be common to worry about how long you should be leaving your blanket on for, investing in a blanket with a timer will give you a peace of mind,’ says Sally from Silentnight.

‘Not all on the high street are of similar quality, lots of cheaper models do not heat up evenly or have the same amount of heat and time settings,’ says Evie from Lakeland. ‘It’s worth doing research ahead of purchasing.’

However, hopefully if you follow my advice for things I wish I'd know before you won't be steered too far wrong.