Sorry, cotton, there’s a new bedding material in town – I tested eucalyptus silk bedding and it's a dream in hot weather

In the past four years as Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I've been lucky enough to test out all kinds of bedding, from budget-friendly cotton percale bedding sets to luxury Egyptian cotton sheets.

However, I recently tested a bedding material that I think could quickly become a go-to for those looking for a luxurious sleep. Especially in the hotter months of the year, because this cool-to-the-touch fabric is a dream to sleep under on warm nights.

What is it? Eucalyptus silk bed linen. And if you're currently pondering where to buy new bedding, it's definitely an option to have on your radar.

Made from eucalyptus tree fibers, the minute I unpacked this bedding, I discovered that the fabric is light, breathable, and super smooth to the touch.

Handling it, I found it feels like a halfway house between bamboo bed linen and luxury silk sheets. The fabric is much lighter than bamboo bed linen, and it feels finer and smoother – in short, it feels 'more expensive', and like a more luxurious alternative to bamboo.

It can't compare to the quality of real mulberry silk – it's not quite as silky and buttery to the touch – but it's the closest alternative I've found. And, although the eucalyptus silk bedding I've tracked down isn't cheap, it is a *lot* more affordable than silk.

Plus, like both bamboo and mulberry silk, eucalyptus silk's silky smooth texture feels cool to the touch. I found it a delight to sleep on top of, or under, on hot and sticky summer nights. It's also a great option for those of us with sensitive skin.

I've slept on Ethical Bedding's eucalyptus silk pillowcases for the past month and find they're far less drying for my face than normal cotton pillowcases.

I asked James Higgins, founder of Ethical Bedding, to explain some of the fabric's other benefits.

What are the benefits of eucalyptus bed linen?

'Eucalyptus bed linen is luxuriously soft and naturally thermoregulating,' explains James, 'meaning it helps keep you cool in summer and cosy in winter.'

'It’s hypoallergenic, antibacterial, and kind to skin and hair, much like silk. We’ve found it especially loved by those with sensitive skin or conditions like eczema.'

How does eucalyptus bed linen differ from cotton or bamboo bedding?

'Where cotton can feel rougher and bamboo can be heavily processed, eucalyptus fibres offer a naturally smooth, silky texture that glides over skin and reduces friction – which helps with everything from hair frizz to facial creases,' says James.

'It’s also far more sustainable: eucalyptus uses 95% less water than cotton, and our fabric is made in a clean, circular system with no harmful waste. For the conscious consumer, it combines performance, purity, and environmental care in one beautiful package.'

The plus point of Ethical Bedding's eucalyptus bed linen is that it's produced using a closed-loop process that recycles 99% of water, with zero pesticides or herbicides involved at any stage.

It's also the best quality eucalyptus silk bedding I've tested, and I'm not alone in being impressed. 'I'm in love with eucalyptus silk,' says one 5-star reviewer of the Ethical Bedding eucalyptus range. 'I don't want to sleep with anything else'. 'Doesn't dry out the skin and very soft and thin,' shares another owner. 'Highly recommend. Will never buy anything else.'

However, there are other options on the market, with more and more high street retailers now offering lyocell and tencel bed linen, both of which are made with fibres from wood pulp; in most cases, that of the eucalyptus tree, but sometimes using that of oak or birch.

