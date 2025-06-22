If you live in a part of the UK that's currently experiencing a heatwave, then by this stage of the hot weather, you've probably already tried every trick under the sun to cool down your sleep setup.

Figuring out how to stay cool in bed is no joke when the temperatures climb, but bedding experts say there's one simple mistake that can lead to a lot of unnecessary overheating.

The good news? That mistake is also simple to fix, and I've found a way to solve this common problem for under £10 (depending on the size of your bed). So what's the simple mistake likely to cause unnecessary overheating in bed during hot weather? It's all down to baggy bottom sheet.

(Image credit: James French)

'As the temperature rises this week, even the small things can make a big difference in how well you sleep,' explains Adeel Ul-Haq, sleep expert and co-founder of Divan Beds. 'There's one small detail that many people overlook, and it could be the reason you feel restless and uncomfortable.'

That detail involves our bed sheets, and whilst there's many factors that affect the breathability (and therefore the coolness) of our bed linen – such as eliminating the 'hidden sleep thief' that is polyester from our bedding, and choosing a lower thread count for our summer bed linen – experts say there's also the importance of the right fit to consider.

'Having the right size bedding can help keep you cool over the next few days,' explains Adeel. That's because 'sheets that bunch or wrinkle can limit the airflow around the body and create hotspots.'

(Image credit: Future PLC)

There can be a lot of reasons our bedding is too baggy, but the most likely cause is that we're using a sheet that doesn’t fit our mattress, or a duvet cover that doesn’t fit our duvet. Fabric can also play a part, I've found heavier materials like linen or bamboo duvet covers can 'droop' off the duvet and pool around my body in ways a lighter fabric, like a cotton percale, doesn't.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

When it comes to sheets, baggy or excess fabric can be one reason why some people prefer fitted rather than flat sheets.

'Fitted sheets make life easy,' says Molly Freshwater, co-founder of Secret Linen Store. 'Pop them on, and they stay put. A fitted sheet will stay neatly in place no matter how much you toss and turn.'

'Choosing a fitted sheet that hugs your mattress without bunching up is going to allow the air to pass around your body freely, keeping you cool so that you can rest and get a good night's sleep,' agrees Adeel.

(Image credit: Next)

So if you have a double mattress, make sure you’re putting a double fitted sheet on it, not a king-size.

Also, bear in mind that fitted sheets come in a variety of depths. If you opt for a sheet depth deeper than your mattress depth, this can result in excess fabric that bunches around your body during the night, trapping heat. Instead, you want your sheet to fit snugly to your mattress.

I've had this problem before, but there's an easy fix. Use a tape measure or ruler to measure your mattress depth and then make sure you double-check the small print on the fitted sheet you're buying to make sure it matches.

I've found it can be easy to miss this detail in the overwhelm of most highstreet bedding departments! Most mattresses are somewhere between 20 and 25cm, but more expensive mattresses are often deeper, measuring 30cm+.

(Image credit: Cristogatin)

The good news is that a new fitted sheet won't set you back too much. If you want a cooler sleep, just make sure you're opting for a cotton or linen sheet rather than anything made from polyester or 'polycotton'.

This pure cotton heatwave-busting bed sheet from Dunelm sheet is currently just £7.20 for a single or £9.60 for a double, but I've also rounded up some alternatives below.

Dunelm Pure Cotton Fitted Sheet £7.20 at Dunelm These are the most budget-friendly 100% cotton sheets I've come across. They're also available in five depths – 25, 28, 32, 35, and 40cm – so you can really make sure you nail the right fit for your mattress and avoid any heat-trapping bagginess. Even better, there are over 40 colour options to choose from so it should be no problem to find a shade that compliments your duvet cover. Dunelm Portloe Gingham Woven Cotton Fitted Sheet £20 at Dunelm Whilst it may not seem like the most exciting purchase, a well-fitting fitted sheet doesn't have to be boring. This 100% cotton option combines two trends in one – the recent trend for patterned fitted sheets and the gingham bedding trend that all the best-dressed beds are wearing this season. John Lewis Crisp & Fresh Egyptian Cotton Percale 200 Thread Count Fitted Sheet £22 at John Lewis If you have a little more cash to splash, then the long, fine fibres used in these 200 thread count Egyptian cotton fitted sheets deliver added softness and durability. This option fits a mattress up to 30cm, or there's the Egyptian Cotton Fitted Sheets in a Deep that fit mattresses up to 36cm.

Of course, if you already have sheets and simply want to fix bagginess issues, you could opt for a sheet strap instead, like these £6.99 bed sheet clips from Amazon.

They're specifically designed to stop a baggy fitted sheet from coming off your mattress, which can be a particular problem if your sheet is a little older and has been through the washing machine a number of times. In this case, the elastic may be worn and have lost its spring, which can be another cause of ill-fitted sheets.

All in all, a snug fit is key if we want our bedding to do its job and remain as cool as possible during the hot summer nights.