What is mattress off-gassing? Sleep experts advise what to do about that 'new mattress' smell

If you’re looking into buying a new mattress, you might have heard about 'off-gassing' and be wondering exactly what mattress off-gassing is.

As a writer who specialises in all things sleep, and a product tester who's put multiple mattresses through their paces in the hunt for the best mattress on the market, I've encountered my fair share of off-gassing, and I'm here to explain all.

But you don’t have to just take my word for it. I've also spoken to several industry insiders about their take on mattress off-gassing and asked them whether they think it's harmful, how long it lasts, and how to get rid of any off-gassing smell quicker.

What is mattress off-gassing

Mattress off-gassing is the smell that's released when you unpackage a new mattress, usually a synthetic mattress that utilises foam or memory foam.

‘Mattress off-gassing is when a new mattress releases volatile organic compounds (VOCs) into the air,’ says Rex Isap, sleep expert at Happy Beds. ‘It’s especially common in mattresses made with synthetic foams such as memory foam or polyurethane foam and can result in a noticeable smell. It’s the ‘new mattress smell’ that you might notice when opening the packaging.’

‘Off-gassing is when the chemicals used in the manufacture of a foam mattress are released into the air in your home,’ agrees Adam Black, co-founder at mattress brand Button & Sprung.

'[VOCs] come from very important factors like adhesives and flame-retardant chemicals, which are necessary components in making a mattress’ explains Tommy-Joe Reardon, head of marketing at Panda London.

What does mattress off-gassing smell like?

You might find the room you’ve unboxed the mattress in has a 'chemically' smell for a little while after you’ve unpackaged your mattress.

‘It’s often described as quite a chemical smell, with hints of plastic or paint,’ agrees Rex from Happy Beds. ‘It’s a sign of newness, which does fade over time.’

Is mattress VOC off-gassing harmful?

This might all sound concerning, but rest assured that mattresses sold in the UK have to go through a lot of testing to ensure they’re not harmful.

‘For most people, VOC off-gassing is not harmful,’ says Rex from Happy Beds. ‘However, if you have a respiratory condition or are sensitive to certain smells, you could experience some irritation - such as temporary dizziness or headaches. If you’re worried about your health, you should reach out to a qualified medical professional.’

However, others disagree. ‘I think it is very harmful,’ says Adam from Button & Sprung. ‘When you buy a new memory foam mattress you are advised to unwrap the mattress and leave it uncovered to air for 24 hours. This is the off-gassing process when the chemicals are released into the air. After this time it is suggested you can make the bed and use it as normal. The reality is that mattress will continue to off-gas chemicals into your home for years to come.’

But, there are ways to lessen any potential impact. You can choose to invest in a traditional open coil or pocket spring mattress stuffed with natural materials, such as wool and cotton. Or you can look for a foam mattress with low VOCs.

‘Panda mattresses are certified as low-level VOCs by CertiPUR and OEKO-TEXR,’ reassures Tommy-Joe from Panda London. However, Tommy-Joe does advise caution. ‘Cheaper or uncertified mattresses may omit high-level VOCs from adhesives, certain flame retardants or foam production which may be dangerous to infants, children, pregnant women, and asthma sufferers.’

How long does mattress VOC off-gassing last?

How long does mattress VOC off-gassing last? Well, ‘strong smells typically disappear within a few days, but they can linger for longer depending on the kind of mattress and the room conditions,’ says Rex from Happy Beds. ‘Most of the off-gassing happens immediately after unpackaging, and so airing out your new mattress right away is a good idea.’

‘The off-gassing process usually only lasts 48-72 hours; you can typically sleep on your new mattress within around 12-16 hours, by which time it will be fully expanded and have a lower level of VOC emissions,’ says Tommy-Joe from Panda London. ‘The entire process should be complete within a month'.

How to get rid of VOCs from a mattress

As with any smell, you’re best getting rid of it rather than trying to mask it. So make sure your new mattress is placed in a well-ventilated room.

‘There are a few things that you can do to remove VOCs from your mattress - starting with ventilating your room,’ says Rex from Happy Beds. ‘Before you even open your new mattress, you should open any windows and doors to improve air circulation. If you have a fan, this can also help to move the air around. Another option is an air purifier, as some filters can help to reduce VOC levels'.

‘After you’ve opened the mattress, you should take the packaging outside immediately,’ continues Rex. ‘This will help to remove any loose particles associated with off-gassing. Another thing that you can do to remove these particles is to vacuum the mattress.’

FAQs

Why does my new mattress smell?

‘Don’t worry if your new mattress smells - this is entirely normal, especially for synthetic foams such as memory foam,’ says Rex from Happy Beds. ‘It comes from volatile organic compounds (VOCs) which are released during the manufacturing process, and generally fades within a few days.’

Is it safe to sleep on an off-gassing mattress?

It’s important to follow your mattress’ instructions – it should say how long to leave your mattress after unpacking it before sleeping on it. This should account for off gassing as well as the mattress coming back up to shape.

‘It is generally safe to sleep on a new mattress, however it does depend on the person,’ says Rex from Happy Beds. ‘If the smell bothers you, you should try to let the mattress air out for a few days before use.’

How to speed up mattress off-gassing?

Getting fresh air circulating around the mattress is the best thing you can do to speed up mattress off-gassing. Open your windows and don’t cover the mattress up with bedding – just allow it to discharge the VOCs over a few hours.