Cleaning experts say a 'vodka spritz' is all you need to keep your mattress clean – here's how to use it
Your mattress likes a cocktail just as much as you do
Queen of Clean Lynsey Crombie has revealed the clever trick she uses to give her mattress a refresh - and all you need is a bottle of vodka.
If you’ve been looking for new cleaning hacks, I doubt a bottle of vodka has entered your subconscious. Keep it for your summer cocktails, right? But Lynsey, a cleaning expert who shares her tips on This Morning, Instagram and TikTok, has revealed it’s a great way to clean a mattress and keep it smelling fresh.
All you need is a bottle of non-flavoured vodka, a spray bottle and a few drops of your favourite essential oils - this is how the hack works.
How does the hack work?
‘A surprising but very effective trick for freshening up your mattress is using vodka. Pour some plain, unflavoured vodka into a spray bottle and lightly mist the surface of your mattress. Vodka acts as a natural disinfectant due to its high alcohol content, helping to kill bacteria, germs, and dust mites that can accumulate over time,’ says Lynsey Crombie, AKA @lynsey_cleanofqueen on Instagram.
‘In addition to sanitising, vodka helps neutralise unpleasant odours without leaving any lingering smell once it evaporates. Make sure to let your mattress air dry completely before putting any bedding back on, it usually dries quickly, leaving no residue or scent behind.
‘For an extra touch, you can add a few drops of your favourite essential oil (like lavender or eucalyptus) to the vodka before spraying, for a light, refreshing fragrance.’
As a top tip, Lynsey recommends doing a patch test on your mattress first, just to check the fabric reacts well to the alcohol. If it doesn’t, you should stick to other methods such as cleaning a mattress with baking soda.
Is this a good hack to use?
If you’re looking to give your mattress a refresh, then this is a great hack to use, but you should also maintain cleaning your mattress regularly and airing your mattress to maintain the best care.
‘It’s a clever trick, but not a total solution. It’s brilliant for quick freshening, especially in guest rooms or between deeper mattress cleans. But it won’t remove stains or embedded grime. Think of it as a top-up treatment, not a substitute for a proper clean every few months,’ says Suzanne Hayes is the founder of Headboards & Interiors.
What you need
Lynsey’s vodka spritz is a great choice if you’re looking to top up the freshness of your mattress between cleans without using any harsh chemicals. Will you be testing it out?
