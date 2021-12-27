Best chopping board 2021: reviews of plastic and wood chopping boards

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you’re looking for the best chopping board, you’ve come to the right place! We’ve been busy chopping away to bring you our complete top picks of the best boards and butcher’s blocks for meat, veggies, and fresh fruits. Even if you want a more glamourous chopping board, worthy of being displayed on a cheese and wine night, we think you’ll find something beautiful in our guide. We were also putting the best knife sets to the test when preparing this expert guide. See what we did there?

The best chopping board is one of those items that will be used on a daily basis in your kitchen, so it’s a decision you want to get right. While they’re not always expensive, we do think that a chopping board is worth investing in. Consider the material you want, wood or plastic? You should also give the size you need some thought, so you’re not left short on space when carving a large Sunday roast. Keep in mind though that a large chopping board will take up plenty of space in your kitchen.

1. Smidge Dice Chopping Board

Best chopping board overall

Material: Paper

Dishwasher-safe? Yes

Size: 36 x 28cm

Reason to buy: Eco-friendly and easy to use

Reason to avoid: None!

The Smidge Dice Chopping Board has stood the test of time in our small appliance editor’s kitchen. It’s made of sustainably sourced recycled paper and can still go through the dishwasher, just like a plastic chopping board.

By using paper fiber the boards balance long-lasting design with a soft enough surface to not damage your knives with prolonged use. Because it’s safe up to 240°C, you could even place the Smidge board in the oven while it’s keeping your food warm.

Ideal Home rated 5 out of 5

2. Salter BW07176 Bamboo Chopping Board

Best chopping board for protecting your counters

Material: Bamboo

Dishwasher-safe? No

Size:38 x 32cm

Reason to buy: Lip to prevent slipping and protect counters

Reason to avoid: Storage is tricky

Some kitchens would benefit from a permanent chopping board on the counters. The Salter BW07176 Bamboo Chopping Board has a reversible design with a lip at either edge. This will hook it onto the edge of your kitchen counters to prevent it from slipping and keep the material safe from any damage.

Because it’s quite large, the Salter BW07176 Bamboo Chopping Board is best used on a daily basis. Particularly for carving bread and chopping salad, it will definitely deliver on day-to-day tasks. We don’t recommend using it for raw meat because that would mean it requires very regular cleaning, but we enjoy the look and sturdy design.

Ideal Home rated 4.5 out of 5

3. OXO Good Grips 3-Piece Everyday Cutting Board Set

Best plastic chopping board

Material: Plastic

Dishwasher-safe? Yes

Size: 32.5 x 22.9 cm

Reason to buy: Colour-coded and extra grippy

Reason to avoid: On the smaller side

While we’re all making efforts to move away from plastic consumption, a plastic chopping board is something that will get continuous and prolonged use in your kitchen. This set from OXO is dishwasher-safe, and we love the grippy corners that will prevent the boards from slipping when in use. Each board has a drainage channel to catch liquids from tomatoes or meat.

There are three colours in this set, making it easy to colour code and prevent cross-contamination. This set is very easy to clean thanks to the dishwasher-safe design, and storage is also easy given that there are three boards. However, they are all a little on the small side for larger tasks.

Ideal Home rated 4.5 out of 5

4. Typhoon World Foods End Grain Acacia Block

Best chopping board for displaying

Material: Wood

Dishwasher-safe? No

Size: 32.5 x 22.9 cm

Reason to buy: Excellent for serving and displaying

Reason to avoid: Very thick and weighty

The Typhoon World Foods End Grain Acacia Block is very budget-friendly given the quality. With a thick wooden design that would work well as a cheese board or for serving the centrepiece of your Sunday roast, it’s definitely a looker.

We love the wooden design, which will be soft on knives but still very sturdy. At 3cm thick though, it won’t be the easiest to store. To make it last as long as possible, consider varnishing it to keep the quality of the wood intact.

Ideal Home rated 4.5 out of 5

5. Judge Non-Slip Cutting Board

Best small chopping board

Material: Plastic

Dishwasher-safe? Yes

Size: 19 x 14 cm / 25 x 20cm

Reason to buy: Very grippy, and perfect for travel

Reason to avoid: Not versatile

If you want a small chopping board, look no further than the Judge Non-Slip Cutting Board. It’s a great option for portability. You can take it in a campervan or on a camping trip, or put it in a chef’s kitchen. Even as something to chop lemons and limes on a minibar, the Judge Non-Slip Cutting Board will serve you well.

The underside of the chopping board is very grippy, so it won’t go anywhere while you’re chopping. It can also go in the dishwasher, which makes it very low-maintenance.

Ideal Home rated 4.5 out of 5

6. Our Place Walnut Cutting Board

Best butcher block

Material: Walnut

Dishwasher-safe? No

Size: 43.2 x 30.5 cm

Reason to buy: Smart space-saving design, beautiful finish

Reason to avoid: Very premium

The Our Place Walnut Cutting Board can be stood on its side, which makes storing this butcher’s block a lot easier. It has grooved sides that are very tactile and easy to carry. They act as indent handles. There is also a slanting indent that will collect juices and liquids at one end of the board which will make draining easier. The deep trench will hold 2/3 of a cup of juice.

We love the walnut design, which is beautiful all over. The board is made of American black walnut wood and is indented with that classic Our Place logo you’ll know and love from some of the best non-stick frying pans.

Ideal Home rated 4 out of 5

7. Judge Kitchen Bamboo Chopping Board

Best lightweight chopping board

Material: Bamboo

Dishwasher-safe? No

Size: 21 x 31 cm

Reason to buy: 2-year guarantee, very lightweight

Reason to avoid: No drainage channels

A budget-friendly and lightweight option, the Judge Kitchen Bamboo Chopping Board is a great choice for those who want something neat and easy to store. Bamboo is naturally antibacterial and non-porous so this will be a great choice for a long-lasting design. To back that up, Judge will guarantee it for 24 months from purchase.

This chopping board is a great size for most purposes, but it does lack drainage channels for carving meat or chopping fruit.

Ideal Home rated 4 out of 5

How we decided the best chopping boards

Each and every one of the best chopping boards in this guide has been tested by our cookware editor, Millie Fender, in her own kitchen. In order to recommend products to you, we put them to the test in our day-to-day lives to see how they held up against day-to-day use and wear and tear.

Everything from weight and design to ease of use and safety features were taken into account, so whether you’re after a chopping board for safely and hygienically cutting meat or for serving a cheese board, there’s something here for you.

How to care for a wooden chopping board

Every chopping board needs to be cared for, but there’s no denying that wooden models are harder to look after. If you care for them well though, they will last for years and years.

1. Wash, don’t soak!

Be sure to scrub your wooden chopping boards regularly, but don’t soak them in the water. That will cause them to become misshapen and even crack.

2. Dry ASAP

Video Of The Week

Don’t let your chopping boards drain dry, give them a wipe to prevent water from absorbing into the wood. This will prevent the wooden surface from becoming damaged over time.

3. Oil it regularly

Oiling your wooden chopping board will keep it shiny and new, as well as build up a resistance to water absorption. Buy a neutral wood oil online and give your board a generous coating. Once it’s absorbed fully, your board should be good as new.