Bosch Tassimo My Way 2 review: a great pod coffee machine

There are many advantages to a pod coffee machine, but one of the usual drawbacks is a lack of adjustable features. The Bosch Tassimo My Way 2 resolves this with its adjustable strength and volume settings. In this Bosch Tassimo My Way 2 we put the pod coffee machine to the test for two weeks, making a variety of hot drinks as well as cleaning and setting the machine up.

The Bosch Tassimo My Way 2 has a lot going for it. For a start, there’s the compact and appealing exterior that really looks the part in any kitchen. We also enjoyed how easy the controls were to use, and the water filter at the back of the machine meant that our water was always fresh and clean.

Reasons to buy:

Adjusts strength and volume with ease

In-built water filter

Adding and removing pods is easy

Can elevate smaller coffee cups

Intuitively easy to use

Can memorise your drink preferences

There’s a great variety of pod options

Reasons to avoid:

Pods can be expensive

There are cheaper machines out there

Bosch Tassimo My Way 2

Specs:

Coffee type: pod

pod Control type: digital

digital Water tank capacity: 1.3 litres

1.3 litres Power: 1500 watts

1500 watts Power cord length: 1.2 metres

1.2 metres Dimensions: H29 x W23 x D32.5 cm

H29 x W23 x D32.5 cm Weight: 3.6kg

3.6kg Settings: Strength, volume, personalised settings

Getting started

The Bosch Tassimo My Way 2 does not come with any pods included, so we went out to our local Sainsbury’s to pick some up. The selection was impressive, with Cadbury hot chocolates, Costa brand lattes, Kenco americanos and other household names to choose from. We picked up a Costa caramel latte, a Kenco americano and a Kenko cappuccino.

When taking the machine out of the box I was struck by how small it is. It took up very little space in my kitchen. Slotting it together was easy, and I followed the instructions to rinse out the Brita filter before use which took about ten minutes. You use an orange insert called the Service T Disc that comes at the side of the machine to do this. Simply place it in the pod slot and it will read the barcode and run an auto-clean filter. Be sure to keep this as it will be needed for when you do replace the Brita filter.

The water tank capacity is 1.3 litres which is quite a good size for a pod coffee machine. The pods themselves are also on the large side. You place them inside the machine face-down and press down the lid to activate. Removing takes place only when the machine is completely done, and then it’s just a case of lifting the lid and prising away the hot pod to either add the next pod (for lattes) or remove the one you had just used.

The machine comes with scannable instructions and a removable sticker that indicates the different settings, which are fully adjustable. This includes temperature, volume, and strength. You can also save custom preferences to one of five slots.

Design

The Bosch Tassimo My Way 2 has a smart and sleek design. It comes in four colors, including cream and red, but we tested the classic black. The drip tray can be lifted closer to the dispenser to prevent splashing by inserting it into the grooves on the machine.

Controls are touch-sensitive, and once you’ve chosen your desired setting it’s just a case of pressing the central button to start the brewing process.

The automatic shut-off is a good energy-saving touch. It comes in handy because there is no on or off button, so to activate you just need to interact with the touch screen or lift the lid.

While it’s compact when compared to a bean-to-cup coffee machine, the Tassimo My Way 2 is actually the largest of the Bosch machines. The Vivy is a lot smaller thanks to its lack of control panel, and the Suny is also very petite. Other small coffee machines we reviewed included illy’s new teeny tiny Iperespresso Y3.3, which is only 10cm wide.

Controls

The controls are easy to get to grips with, not least because Bosch clearly labels them for your first use with a removable sticker. The touch controls allow you to select the intensity and volume of your drink, as well as the temperature. The temperature is indicated with green, orange and red lights.

A light also comes on when it’s time to refill the machine, which happened about once a day in a house of frequent coffee drinkers. I suspect that this is because the filter takes up a lot of space in the tank itself, so while the capacity may be 1.3 litres, the actual capacity is more like one litre.

How to set up presets on the Bosch Tassimo My Way 2

To use the four preset buttons you simply select your custom temperature, volume and strength preferences and press down on one of the four numbers for about five seconds to memorise it. From this point you can simply press your preset button to automatically run at that custom preference, which is great for regular coffee drinkers.

Is the coffee good?

That depends on the coffee you put in it! I was less keen on my Costa caramel latte, it tasted sickly sweet, but our cappuccinos were delicious and so were the americanos. If you don’t like the coffees you buy, just don’t buy them again. There are dozens of options in supermarkets, so you’ll never be short for choice.

What is good is the machine itself, which always gave me hot, frothy coffee in minutes. You get that satisfying layered coffee effect when making milky drinks, and it clearly uses just the right pressure to make sure that americanos and espressos have a rich crema on top.

What about the pods?

Recycling is a big concern right now, so it’s good to know that Tassimo has founded a recycling system to enable you to dispose of their pods in a more eco-friendly way. This is available through the Tassimo Recycling page, which shows you local drop-off and kerbside pickup availability. If you’ll feel guilty simply throwing away the plastic pods, make sure you check what the Podback setup in your area is.

One note is that this is the same scheme that runs with Nespresso machines, so if you think you’ll get a more eco-friendly initiative elsewhere, it’s pretty much the same no matter what Tassimo or Nespresso machine you opt for. For a machine that doesn’t run on pods, take a look at our roundup of the best coffee machines.

Cleaning the Bosch Tassimo My Way 2

This is pretty straightforward. For a start, you need to empty the drip tray and give it a good scrub. You can also remove the mount for the T-Discs (or pods) and clean it in either a dishwasher or by hand. You need to wipe the dispenser from below the mount and at the base of the machine.

If you ever want to flush out the machine itself, use the Service T-Disc that’s stored at the base of the machine. It will run a clean cycle, so place a container underneath the dispenser to collect the water, and empty it when done. That’s all you need to do to clean the Bosch Tassimo My Way 2.

Should you buy the Bosch Tassimo My Way 2?

If you’re in the market for a pod coffee machine and have the counter space to consider one with a side control panel for customisation, you should absolutely opt for this machine. The Tassimo drinks are some of the most widely available ones on the market, and there’s a host of brands to choose from, from Carte Noire to Cadbury’s.

This is definitely the mightiest of Tassimo’s, machines, so consider a smaller option like the Suny or Vivy if you want something smaller or cheaper.

About this review, and the reviewer

Millie Fender is small appliances editor at Ideal Home. She reviews everything from coffee machines to air fryers from her own kitchen, meaning these tests have been carried out in the same conditions that you’ll be using the machine.

The Bosch Tassimo My Way 2 was kindly sent by Bosch, and Millie tested for two weeks before writing this review. This gave her the chance to test all of its functions as well as cleaning and check for any troubleshooting. While she prefers a frothy latte or a cappuccino, her partner is never running on less than three americanos, so the Bosch Tassimo My Way 2 was very thoroughly tested.