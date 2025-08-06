Smeg's new Mini Milk Frother is the cheapest way to get the brand's look in your home – it's a perfect fit for small kitchens

Italian appliance brand Smeg has unvelied a new 'mini' milk frother, designed to bring its much-coveted look and emphasis on quality into your kitchen for less.

Designed to pair perfectly with one of the best coffee machines, this new compact offering is significantly cheaper, at £99.95 from Smeg, than the brand's original Multi Milk Frother (£179.99 from Smeg).

So what can this small but stylish milk frother do? I tried it to find out.

Smeg Mini Milk Frother £99.95 at Smeg Complete with three different foam settings and a sleek unit, this milk frother is available in Cream, Black, Pastel Green, Pastel Blue, Red and White.

This milk frother has the standard functions you'd expect. It can produce hot milk, hot milk foam and cold milk foam only. Unlike smarter milk frothers, like my favourite Dreo All-in-One Milk Frother, it doesn't have modes for plant milk or for specific drink types.

Instead, it has a sleek design that fits right in with the rest of the retro pastel Smeg kitchen items – from the brand's timeless kettle and toaster range to the newer oven air fryer (which we reviewed last year).

I think its biggest draw alongside the look of it is its compact size. Milk frothers are usually either unsightly or oversized – this 20cm high product is neither. Instead there's just one button, which you use to cycle through the modes, plus the simple Smeg lettering on the outside.

(Image credit: Future)

Within the frother, you'll find a removable whisk attachment (which I think is much better than a built-in one for cleaning) which clicks into place magnetically.

I used the frother to make a milky coffee and you might be unsurprised to hear it works exactly as intended, producing a nice foam that I poured on top of my espresso.

It's one size fits all when it comes to the exact level of froth this product produces – you couldn't produce the extra foam needed for a cappucino, say. Still, if you just want a standard coffee with foamed milk, it works just fine.

The whisk element of the SMEG Mini Milk Frother. (Image credit: SMEG)

In terms of spending, if you've wanted to add the Smeg look into your kitchen for a long time, this new launch is now the cheapest place to start, with the brand's personal blender being the second most affordable option at £109.95 via Smeg.

And with such a vast colour range of pastels to choose from, it's got to be one of the prettiest milk frothers, if not the prettiest, of its kind of the market at the minute. Can you see yourself being persuaded to give it a go?