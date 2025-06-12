One big trend I've seen in 2025 is the rise of café kitchens – not just in terms of decor, but with people investing in seriously capable coffee machines too. After all, with one of the best bean-to-cup machines in your house, why would you need to visit your local barista day after day?

One of the best machines to pick up right now to achieve this is the Philips 5500 LatteGo machine, which is currently down from £649 to £549.99 over on Amazon.

Our expert reviewer put it through its paces in her Philips 5500 LatteGo machine review, which won an Ideal Home rating of 4 stars out of 5. She said it was like 'having a coffee shop in your kitchen', an experience that you can now get for even less, with a discount of £100.

Here's what you get for your money, and why this is a deal you don't want to sleep on.

Philips Philips 5500 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine £649 at John Lewis Check Amazon Featuring SilentBrew tech to make your coffee break quieter as well as a fully automatic design, this machine couldn't be easier for one-touch drinks.

If you're in the market for one of the best coffee machines and you want the highest quality drinks for the lowest possible effort, this is a deal tailor made for you. That's because the Philips 5500 is a very low maintenance buy.

Our reviewer found it intuitive to use and particularly liked that you can save your favourite settings to your profile, so that once you've done your initial tweaking all you need to do is roll out of bed and press one button.

She also loved the choice of drinks available on the machine's menu – there are 20 different options in total, including iced options like iced lattes.

The control panel is a big draw with this machine too, with full colour and a touch screen to navigate your way to your coffee. There's also a QuickStart feature, which our reviewer Helen used, finding that it took a minute and a half to dispense her latte for her. That makes for an exceptionally quick start to the day!

This is really the ideal machine for anyone who wants great coffee without needing to put the work into grinding their beans and tamping and pulling a shot. And with £100 off, there's never been a better time to invest. Grab this one while you can!