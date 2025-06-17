'A one of a kind machine' - this fan favourite pod coffee machine is designed for making easy lattes at home, and now reduced by £100

Relaxing with a nice coffee in the comfort of your own home is one of those things that never gets old. Once you have a machine that you love, your morning coffee becomes a real treat.

After testing dozens of machines, I loved the Lavazza Desea, which is now reduced to £129 (down from £249.00) at Amazon. If you're still searching for the best coffee machine and its lattes or cappuccinos that you love, then this is a great deal for you. When I tried it with my colleague Millie for our Lavazza Desea review, it was the easy latte-making ability that sold us on it.

I have to admit, I'm a convert to one of the best bean-to-cup coffee machines myself, but if you're new to at-home coffee or you don't want to spend hundreds on your set-up, I think this is the best pod coffee machine for lattes. Here's why.

Lavazza Lavazza, a Modo Mio Deséa Check Amazon £129.64 at Amazon You can get 5 different milk-based coffees from this machine thanks to the integrated frothing tool: cappuccino, large cappuccino, latte macchiato, hot or cold frothed milk or an espresso. Perfect for quick morning coffees.

First of all, the price is a huge draw for what you get. For under £130 on sale, you're covered for making black coffees and milky ones. Perfect for your day-to-day but also for impressing guests when they come over and opening up your own café kitchen.

(Image credit: Millie Fender)

Importantly, the quality of the lattes we made with this machine were great. The way this one works is using a small milk wand which goes inside the glass cup that you'll eventually drink your coffee out of. You program it using the touch panel just above, where there are different symbols for the available drinks (cappuccino, latte etc).

It's also a fairly good looking pod machine, or at least I thought so when testing it. There's a couple of different colour options too, so that you can match it to your chosen colour scheme.

In our review, we praised the 'sturdy construction', and the lack of faff. In just one touch, your latte is already being made for you.

We're not the only fans of this machine. The majority positive Amazon reviews (of which there are currently 245 overall) mean the Desea currently has a rating of 4.5 stars out of 5.

The value for money with this machine and the upgraded coffee set-up is what shines through from the reviews. One customer's review says the Desea is 'worth twice as much' as they paid for it, while another calls it a 'one of a kind machine'.

(Image credit: Millie Fender)

We did encounter a few downsides upon testing this machine, one of which being the exclusivity of the pods that are compatible with it – only Lavazza A Modo Mio pods will work (£9.70 from Amazon). They aren't as widely found as Nespresso, for example. The Amazon reviewers tended to agree with this sentiment too.

Another is that the milk frother gets a little bit too hot for non-dairy options, which might not be ideal if your go-to is an oat latte.

If those things pass your test however, this is a pod option I'd wholeheartedly recommend to anyone who wants a simple and quality coffee at home. Can you see yourself making use of one of these machines in your kitchen?