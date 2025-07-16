I've tested both the De'Longhi and Phillips bean-to-cup coffee machines – as a kitchen appliance editor, this is the one I'd choose

Saving up for a coffee machine is well worth it if it'll save you on trips to your local cafe. But making the decision on which one to invest in can be seriously tricky.

You'll need to pick one out of a line-up of hundreds and two brands that will likely be vying for your attention will be Philips and De'Longhi – two quality names in the kitchen appliances world. While both of them have earned a place on our best bean-to-cup coffee machines guide for delivering a seriously good cup of coffee at home, they are different machines with different pros and cons.

As Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor I've tested a range of machines from both brands. To help you choose the right one for you, I've outlined the pros and cons of both, alongside my personal preference and insights from some of the other expert reviewers on our team.

Philips vs De'Longhi: head to head

Choice

Both brands sell a range of automatic and manual bean-to-cup machines, but one has far more choice overall: De'Longhi.

Yep, the Italian brand has a seriously extensive roster of machines, some that you can endlessly tweak manually, if that's your bag, or very straightforward automatic machines that help you along in the process, like the ever-loved Rivelia, which we gave 5 stars to in our Rivelia review.

With De'Longhi, lots of models are slight differentiations on an original, as with the Magnifica which has the Start, Evo and Plus as part of its collections. I've tried the Magnifica Plus from their cheapest collection and think it's a great alternative to the Rivelia if you're on a budget.

The choice with Philips is a little more limited, but there's still a quality offering of automatic and non-automatic options. We've reviewed the brand's 5500 Series LatteGo model, which performed strongly during our tests, and if you like the look of that machine but would prefer to pay a little less, then you're in luck. It also comes in a series of models, from the Series 2200 to the in-the-middle Series 3300.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can also, as of recently, pick up a manual bean-to-cup machine from the brand, too. I've recently been trying out the Philips Barista Brew (which retails for £529.99 at John Lewis) and I've been thoroughly impressed so far.

(Image credit: Future)

So in terms of range, Philips has six bean-to-cup choices all in all while De'Longhi has a huge 41 different options. So De'Longhi easily takes the crown on this one.

WINNER: De'Longhi

Which has the better features?

Our reviewer Helen found that there was a lot of customisation available with Philips automatic machine, the LatteGo 5500, including drink temperature options and milk volumes. Though there was a lot of choice, she did struggle to perfect her brew with the machine for a little while, taking about a week to get everything just right.

Testing the LatteGo 5500 at home. (Image credit: Future)

Compared to De'Longhi's suite of features to help you make better coffee, there's not much competition from Philips on this one.

With the Rivelia, one of the things our reviewer Helen loved the most was the BeanAdapt technology which is a program that walks you through the experience of grinding your beans and brewing your coffee. She described it as 'no faff' and during the process, the machine asks you your bean type and roast and adjusts the grind position as well as the coffee dose and infusion temperature.

The extensive menu and features of the Rivelia. (Image credit: Future)

Helen described it as a 'great feature that takes a lot of the guesswork out of achieving the perfectly brewed coffee' and when I tried it on the Specialista, I could only agree. For me, the features on De'Longhi's automatic machines are unrivalled.

WINNER: De'Longhi

Which is better priced?

De'Longhi's machines have serious quality, but they can often be eye-wateringly pricey, too. The cheapest bean-to-cup model De'Longhi sell is the Magnifica Start, beginning at the £300 mark.

Philips' cheapest bean-to-cup machine by comparison, the Series 2200 Fully Automatic, starts at just £269.99. In terms of features, these machines are pretty similar with fewer drinks options and a standard manual milk frother, so it's fair to say that Philips wins on affordability.

(Image credit: Future)

On the other end of the spectrum, De'Longhi's priciest machine is the Maestosa, which will set you back a cool £2,299.99. It's seriously kitted out, with the capacity to produce two coffees at once with two independently controlled grinders and frothers.

The LatteGo 5500, which is the Philip's machine we've tested most recently, is also the brand's most expensive model and even then, it's often on sale, as it was just last month with £100 off in a deal at John Lewis.

While De'Longhi has the biggest price range then, if it's affordability you're looking for then Philips gets my vote. It's an especially good brand for an entry-level machine.

WINNER: Philips

Which one should you buy?

If you're picking out your first bean-to-cup machine and looking to save where you can, I think you can extract the most value from the Philips LatteGo automatic range, especially if you can find one on sale.

But if you're in it for the features, particularly settings that can help you perfect your brew, then De'Longhi's BeanAdapt tech is very hard to beat. With the choice available with De'Longhi too, there's bound to be a machine that perfectly matches what you're looking for.

I've recently been testing out a range of Philips machines and while I think they're fantastic (especially the 2200 model which is phenomenal value), I'm still dreaming about the De'Longhi Rivelia and its fantastically easy-to-use features. A one touch latte in the morning? Yes please.

That's why ultimately, I'd save up for a De'Longhi machine personally and enjoy all of its fab features. What would sway you when picking out a bean-to-cup machine like this?