Christmas gifts for coffee lovers: 17 top coffee gadgets and gifts

Coffee lovers can be tricky to shop for, not least because they can often be picky when choosing their perfect beans or coffee machine. There are actually a lot of Christmas gifts for coffee lovers though, so it’s a brilliant theme for family members, friends, partners, and even secret Santas, because who doesn’t love a good morning cappuccino?

We’ve hand-selected the 17 best Christmas gifts for coffee lovers to bring you our recommendations, and we’ve even tried many of our top picks hands-on, so these coffee gifts come recommended by coffee lovers.

Gadget gifts for coffee lovers

Coffee lovers can pick up all sorts of gadgets to make their morning brew better than ever, and while many of the best coffee machines can be expensive, there is a range of options on the market from those who care about style, to people who prefer to grind their own beans.

Sage Bambino

The Sage Bambino is Sage’s latest coffee machine launch, and it’s a brilliant espresso machine for those who are limited on space. It’s also a top choice for those who want one of Sage’s top-of-the-range coffee machines but at a lower price. It has Digital Temperature Control and low-pressure pre-infusion to make the most of every bean, and you can find out more in our Sage Bambino review.

This is our top pick of the best coffee grinders you can buy, so if the coffee lover in your life loves to use a french press or ground coffee machine, this is the perfect way to keep their brews as fresh as possible. Once you’ve tried coffee grinders you’ll wonder how you ever enjoyed shop-bought coffee grounds, because the freshness of the grind makes it so much more aromatic.

The best milk frother will allow you to make perfectly frothy coffees from even a pod coffee machine, and the SMEG 50’S Retro Milk Frother also brings a beautiful style to your kitchen counters. There are six preset functions, it switches off automatically, and you can even heat and froth independently. It comes in a wide selection of colours, so you can pair it with any style of machine.

Some prefer to do it the old fashioned way, and La Cafetière is the most iconic brand for this. The mini stovetop espresso maker takes grounds and slowly brews delicious coffee. This kit comes with two high-quality double-walled espresso cups, and you can also use the cafetiere to make a large cup of morning coffee.

La Cafetière Coffee Gift Set, £25 at Moonpig

De’Longhi Coffee Glasses

The De’Longhi Coffee Glasses are some of our favorites when writing reviews. They’re double-walled, which means it insulates the drink without scalding your hand. The glasses are also made of glass, so you can look through to see your coffee. This set includes two of each sizes: espresso, short, and long coffees, and they are expertly designed to go in the dishwasher.

Coffee lover stocking-fillers

The coffee lover in your life may have all the gear, including even the best bean-to-cup coffee machines, but that doesn’t mean you can’t buy them some little extras to help make the most of it.

Sass & Belle Coffee Clip

Those who use bags of coffee beans or coffee grounds will know the perils of spilling across the counter. The Sass & Belle coffee clip has a scoop on the end to top up your portafilter or cafetiere, and then it closes securely on your bag when you’re finished. It’s an attractive gold shade and can go in the dishwasher, too.

Grind is the cult classic London coffee shop that recently expanded into making pod coffee machines. It has a new book out, which is packed with tips on how to make coffee, and a comprehensive guide on the history of coffee brewing. If you’re looking for something that would look perfect on any coffee table, this is a great coffee-themed gift.

You’ll recognise Monin coffee syrups from many respected coffee chains, including Costa. The range of mini Monin bottles include seasonal flavours like Gingerbread, Caramel, and Hazlenut, and they are made of high-quality glass. Perfect for lovers of a vanilla latte.

Coated in a delicious layer of dark chocolate, these vegan coffee beans are perfect for an evening snack. Love Cocoa uses compostable packaging and is handmade in Great Britain, and the recipe is also free from palm oil. The range comes from James Cabdury, and more than lives up to the chocolate pedigree. These snacks will work well on cocktail evenings paired with an espresso martini, or passed around the sofa on Boxing Day.

Love Cocoa Espresso Martini Coffee Beans, £6.95, Love Cocoa

Sass & Belle Mojave Glaze Mug

With a chic dipped blue glaze and a textured finish at the bottom, this is the perfect mug for coffee lovers who enjoy a latte or just a really big mug of americano. The rustic colours also come in pink, black, and grey. And, best of all, it’s dishwasher-safe.

Boozy gifts for coffee lovers

The trend of mixing caffiene and an evening cocktail isn’t going anywhere. Serious coffee lovers will appreciate the authentic coffee flavours that have gone into each and every one of our boozy picks. Enjoy responsibly!

Cocktail Society Salted Caramel Espresso Martini Bottled Cocktail

This 500ml bottle of espresso martini will serve the whole family. Made of Chase vodka, Caffe Borghetti coffee liqueur, Missing Bean cold brew and a generous helping of salted caramel, it’s packed with quality ingredients to rival your favourite cocktail bar.

Cocktail Society Salted Caramel Espresso Martini Bottled Cocktail, £26, The Cocktail Society

Conker Decaf Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur

Get all the joy of an espresso martini but without the fear of it keeping you up all night when you buy the Conker Decaf Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur. It’s got the complexity of cold brew with a boozy finish, instead of the sweet and syrupy taste of a regular coffee liqueur. A top choice for refined coffee lovers who still want a tasty cocktail.

Sipsmith’s Sipspresso gin is made with real coffee and perfect for those who enjoy a coffee cocktail but can’t stand vodka. It works for much more an espresso martini, too, and is a great choice for gin-lovers who like a twist on the classic G&T.

With everything you need to make a tasty espresso martini for two, the Kocktail Espresso Martini & Cocktail Shaker Gift Pack is perfect for those who enjoy a cocktail, but don’t want to buy all the ingredients needed to make it. Simply add to the included cocktail shaker with a generous helping of ice and strain over your martini glasses.

Coffee gifts for brewing

Even the perfect machine is useless if you don’t supply it with high quality coffee beans. We’ve tried all of these blends and edible boxes to make sure they’re up-to-scratch and packed with interesting flavour.

Cartwright & Butler Share a Treat Gift Set

Home of tasty hampers for those with a sweet tooth, the Share a Treat Gift Set from Cartwright & Butler ticks every box. It comes with ground coffee to put straight into a french press or coffee machine, and some fresh cookies and biscuits that are perfect for dipping.

We particularly liked the chocolate chunk biscuits, which were rich and crumbly. Choose from all sorts of sleeves to complete your box, but Happy Christmas would be the obvious choice!

If the coffee lover in your life enjoys trying different blends from different regions, the 6 Month Coffee Subscription from Balance Coffee will hit the spot. You can select your grind preference or opt for whole beans, and let the automatic delivery do the rest. Every bag contains Arabica beans, grown and harvested on sustainable, fair-trade cooperatives, and we were able to detect so many interesting and complex flavours when testing compared to commercial-grade alternatives.

Balance Coffee 6 Month Coffee Subscription, £62.99, Balance Coffee

Whittards Coffee Of The World

Go around the world in nine coffee blends with this Whittards set. Each box has something different to offer, and because they’re omn-grounds, they can work in a french press or coffee machine equally. Our favourite was the Mocha Djimmah coffee, which had a light roast and plenty of complexity.

Whittards Coffees of World, £28, Moonpig