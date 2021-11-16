We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser is Hotel Chocolat’s answer to the best milk frothers for making perfect hot chocolate. Designed to be paired with the brand’s range of luscious hot chocolate flavours, the Velvetiser is at the top of everyone’s Christmas lists this year. It’s an expensive pick though, so before parting with your hard-earned cash, you may want to know if the Velvetiser is worth the money. That’s why we took it for a spin in this Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser review. Here’s what we thought.

Ideal Home rated: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Reasons to buy:

Sleek and simple design

Makes perfectly crafted hot chocolate

Cleaning is easy

Comes in a range of gorgeous colours

Reasons to avoid:

It’s an expensive pick

The glasses get quite hot!

Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser

Specs:

Size: ‎28 x 46 x 16 cm

‎28 x 46 x 16 cm Colours: White, Copper, Charcoal

White, Copper, Charcoal In the box: Two glasses, Velvetiser, removable whisk

Two glasses, Velvetiser, removable whisk Capacity: 220ml

220ml Power: 420–500W

Setting up the Velvetiser

Everything about the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser is easy to get to grips with, and that includes the setup. It comes with a kettle-style electric base that allows you to easily slot the Velvetiser onto place. From there, you just need to press the button underneath the handle.

The Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser comes in three colours, and I received the white colour. It’s larger than I expected, but very tactile, with a textured handle that makes pouring very easy. Other thoughtful touches I enjoyed included the 360 pouring spout, which is great for left-handed or right-handed users.

It comes with two beautiful cups, with the same capacity as the Velvetiser itself, so don’t expect to make two servings in one go with this machine. The cups are 220ml which doesn’t sound like much, but it’s plenty when you’re drinking rich and luxurious hot chocolate.

My Velvetiser came with a collection of Hotel Chocolat’s different flavours, including dark chocolate, hazelnut, ginger, and even chilli. This is a great way to try the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser, with the chocolate it was designed to be paired with, although there’s nothing stopping you from pairing it with another type of chocolate.

Making hot chocolate

It’s a simple process: pour in milk (cow’s or plant-based) until you reach the clearly marked line at the side of the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser. Add in the whisk, which simply slots into place, and then pour in your chocolate of choice. I went with the dark flavour for the purposes of this Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser review, and I was surprised by how much chocolate comes in one sachet. This is a hot chocolate maker for serious chocolate lovers!

You press the button on the side of the Velvetiser to get the process started, and a gentle whirlpool will start inside your machine. It has a lid that simply slots on top of the Velvetiser, but I wouldn’t worry about splashes when making your drink.

The process took about two minutes, and I was left with very creamy and thick hot chocolate at perfect drinking temperature.

Pouring was easy and I was left with no chocolate at the bottom of the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser. The glass was left with a layer of creamy froth, but I did find that it got quite hot, so I had to wait before holding it to have a sip.

I have no complaints about the hot chocolate. It was comparable in quality and texture to hot chocolate I’ve had in chocolate shops and the dark flavour was rich without being too sweet. When I went back for seconds I tried the ginger flavour, which had some subtle heat that was perfect for a seasonal drink.

Cleaning the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser

While it’s not dishwasher-safe, you will find the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser very easy to clean. Its lining is non-stick and you simply fill with water up to the Max line and then add a few drops of washing up liquid to run a self-clean cycle.

Then, just add the lid and press the main button, before rinsing out after the cycle is done. I’d recommend cleaning as soon as you’ve poured your drink so prevent any chocolate from sticking to the whisk, but if it does get stuck, simply lift it away and gift it a wash in the sink.

Should you buy the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser?

I would definitely recommend buying the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser. While in many ways it’s comparable with a milk frother, it does a very different job, and there is really no alternative if you want a hot chocolate maker to use all winter long. I loved the consistency of the hot chocolate it made, which had no firm froth but plenty of body. It’s exactly the kind of thing I can imagine using after returning from a winter walk or when treating myself on the weekends, and it also has a luxurious look that will slot easily into any kitchen.

Retailing at £110, the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser is by no means cheap. We’re hoping to see some Black Friday Velvetiser deals over the next few weeks to knock the price down a little, so stay posted if you want to find it at a discount.

About this review, and our reviewer

Video Of The Week

Millie Fender heads up all things small appliances at Ideal Home. There’s nothing she loves more than testing out the latest and greatest cooking gadgets, for indoor and outdoor use, from toasters to air fryers. Millie lives in South London and is constantly squeezing more appliances into her modest kitchen. If it makes it onto the kitchen counters full time, you know an appliance is worth the hype.