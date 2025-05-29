Sorry Starbucks, this coffee machine just made the best vanilla latte I'd ever tasted with its built-in syrup infuser
But is the delicious sweet foam worth the price-tag?
If you secretly (or not so secretly, no judgement here) love a vanilla latte, then boy do I have the coffee machine for you. The Jura J10, which I recently took for a spin at our test centre, is the first machine I've ever tried with features geared towards syrup-infused coffee.
Coffee purists might not like it, but there's no denying the popularity of sweet drinks from chains like Blank Street and Starbucks. If you are a regular caramel latte orderer, investing in one of the best bean to cup coffee machines for your home is a great way of beating the queues and saving cash in the long-run.
The usual at-home set-up for drinks like this is usually a separate bottle of syrup and a pump, but not with the J10 – though you will pay a premium if you want to upgrade, with the machine coming in at an eye-watering £1,795.00 from John Lewis. Here's what you get for that handsome sum.
The Jura J10 feels more like a machine you'd find in a commercial setting (like an office) than a home coffee bar. But with that industrial-feel you also get a seriously capable hands-free bean to cup machine which has a menu of 42 different drinks in total, from cold brew to the perfect cappuccino.
The machine is exceptionally easy to use, with the LED screen guiding you to change the grind size whenever necessary and reminding you when and how to clean the different elements.
The real draw here though, is the Sweet Foam function, which you can use to infuse your drinks with a syrup of your choice. There's a small cap which you apply to where the frother sits on the right-hand side. When the milk flows through it, you get the most deliciously sweet coffee. You can tweak the amount of syrup that's fed into the coffee, too, perfect if you only like a small amount of sugar.
I have to admit I was pretty sold by the syrup dispenser when I tried the J10. There's a real difference in taste between a coffee with syrup poured in partway through, compared to the sweet foam being infused during the frothing process.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Another bonus of this machine, as we come into the summer is the ability to add that sweet foam to cold brew, which you can whip up in this machine in under 10 minutes. On humid days, it's a great way to get your caffeine fix while staying cool.
As far as the price of this machine is concerned, while I loved the syrup feature and the ease of use, it's a serious struggle to justify it as an at-home investment.
Unless you have the big bucks to splash on a do-it-all machine, I'd recommend sticking to the pour-in syrup method for now with a less pricey machine, maybe like the Ninja Luxe Café (£549.99 at Ninja), which is a favourite of mine.
I am hoping, however, that this type of feature might make its way into more affordable machines sometime soon.
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.
For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen. She would be hard-pressed to pick a Mastermind specialist subject but air fryers are her ultimate area of expertise, after testing just about every single one released since 2022.
To keep ahead of trends and new releases, Molly has visited the testing and development spaces of multiple kitchen brands including Ninja Kitchen and Le Creuset as well as attended consumer shows such as IFA, hosted in Berlin to see the cooking innovations of the future.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
The one tool all experts agree every DIYer needs to own – whether you’re a seasoned pro or a beginner
So best to make sure it’s in your tool box…
-
If you thought this luxe-looking garden sofa from Tesco was twice the price it is, I wouldn't blame you
Stylish, unique and under £300
-
7 types of mulch every gardener should know about – experts reveal how to use them in your garden to control weeds and reduce how often you water your plants
There are many benefits to mulching, but it all depends on the type of mulch you use for the job...
-
Aldi is selling a £15 alternative for Gordon Ramsay's favourite £100 HexClad pans - they're also metal utensil safe
If you want that stainless steel chef's look without the price-tag, these Aldi alternatives might do the job
-
Should you buy Ninja's StaySharp knife set or Joseph Joseph's more affordable version? This was my favourite when I put them both to the test
Both of these knife sets have built-in sharpeners. But which should you buy?
-
Is your bedroom missing this one vital piece of storage furniture? Experts say you shouldn’t be without one
This storage solution is an 'overlooked opportunity' for most of us
-
Move over Hendricks! Habitat’s launched 4 new made-to-order sofa styles – and this curved design is set to become an icon
My favourite curved sofa I spotted at the Habitat press show has finally dropped – along with 3 other new made-to-order sofa styles
-
Matalan has launched their version of Aldi's Specialbuys - here’s everything you need to know about the unmissable range
Once they're gone, they're gone
-
Is The Range the new (and more affordable) John Lewis for lamps? I couldn’t believe it when I found these impressive budget alternatives
If you're a fan of John Lewis lamp designs like me then you'll love these budget-friendly lookalikes
-
Only you and I will know these 6 coastal home decor pieces came from Primark - it's the high street collection not to miss this summer
Interiors snobs, stop scrolling - you won't want to miss these stunning buys
-
I just spotted an extremely affordable high-street buy in Molly-Mae's coffee bar set up and found the perfect dupe
She's combined her favourite machine from Sage with smaller buys from Dunelm