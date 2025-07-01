Cuisinart is selling a £99 alternative to the Ninja Creami – this ice cream wand is also small kitchen friendly

Making your own ice-cream at home is a dangerous game – especially when it's as easy as it is with this new innovation from Cuisinart, the Freeze Wand Ice Cream Maker (£99 at Amazon). While it's great having sorbet on tap, my frozen treat consumption has skyrocketed in the time I've been trying out this incredibly handy gadget.

Set to rival the best ice cream makers with its forward-thinking design, this product is a great alternative to the sell-out Ninja Creami (which we gave five stars in our review) in a couple of ways.

Firstly, if you're on a budget, it's a winner with an RRP of £99 compared to double that for the Creami (£199 from Ninja). Plus, it's compact – the wand and attaching tubs can be easily stashed away in a small kitchen. Here's the other things I've enjoyed about it so far.

Cuisinart Freeze Wand Ice Cream Maker Check Amazon £99 at Amazon At 41cm tall, this retractable freeze wand fits into a cupboard or deep drawer easily and comes with three mini tubs, so that you can mix up different flavours at once.

I've recently moved house which has meant the sad demotion of my Ninja Creami (which takes up a fair heft on a worktop) into temporary storage. That left the perfect space for me to test this much smaller alternative out at home.

So far, I've found that the wand is much more manageable space-wise in my kitchen – you can wrap the power cord around it to pack it away in seconds, which is great. However, the included tubs are much smaller than the Creami tubs I'm used to. While this is a win for storage, it is less fitting for those who want to use this for family-sized portions. Handily though, the Cuisinart tubs stack neatly on top of one another.

Each tub has a capacity of 240ml, which is half of the size of standard Creami tubs. The Ninja Creami Deluxe tubs, as mentioned in our review, are even bigger at 709ml – something to bear in mind if you're looking for a family ice-cream maker.

(Image credit: Cuisinart)

This wand has five settings in total: Ice Cream, Slushie, Milkshake, Sorbet, and Mix-ins. So far, I've tried the sorbet function to make a delicious frozen lime treat and I'm looking forward to see how the drink function measures up too.

This wand works like the Creami in the sense that you have to pre-freeze your ingredients 24 hours beforehand and then all it takes is attaching the wand onto the top and lightly pressing down to apply the blade that will whip your mix together and give it the right texture.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

For the price-point, I've been super impressed with the features of this ice cream wand so far and I'm looking forward to testing out all five functions in my upcoming review.

Could you be persuaded for under £100 to add one to your kitchen? If you're an ice-cream fan, I think you'd definitely get your money's worth!