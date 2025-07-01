Cuisinart is selling a £99 alternative to the Ninja Creami – this ice cream wand is also small kitchen friendly
I can attest it takes up far less space in your kitchen
Making your own ice-cream at home is a dangerous game – especially when it's as easy as it is with this new innovation from Cuisinart, the Freeze Wand Ice Cream Maker (£99 at Amazon). While it's great having sorbet on tap, my frozen treat consumption has skyrocketed in the time I've been trying out this incredibly handy gadget.
Set to rival the best ice cream makers with its forward-thinking design, this product is a great alternative to the sell-out Ninja Creami (which we gave five stars in our review) in a couple of ways.
Firstly, if you're on a budget, it's a winner with an RRP of £99 compared to double that for the Creami (£199 from Ninja). Plus, it's compact – the wand and attaching tubs can be easily stashed away in a small kitchen. Here's the other things I've enjoyed about it so far.
I've recently moved house which has meant the sad demotion of my Ninja Creami (which takes up a fair heft on a worktop) into temporary storage. That left the perfect space for me to test this much smaller alternative out at home.
So far, I've found that the wand is much more manageable space-wise in my kitchen – you can wrap the power cord around it to pack it away in seconds, which is great. However, the included tubs are much smaller than the Creami tubs I'm used to. While this is a win for storage, it is less fitting for those who want to use this for family-sized portions. Handily though, the Cuisinart tubs stack neatly on top of one another.
Each tub has a capacity of 240ml, which is half of the size of standard Creami tubs. The Ninja Creami Deluxe tubs, as mentioned in our review, are even bigger at 709ml – something to bear in mind if you're looking for a family ice-cream maker.
This wand has five settings in total: Ice Cream, Slushie, Milkshake, Sorbet, and Mix-ins. So far, I've tried the sorbet function to make a delicious frozen lime treat and I'm looking forward to see how the drink function measures up too.
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
This wand works like the Creami in the sense that you have to pre-freeze your ingredients 24 hours beforehand and then all it takes is attaching the wand onto the top and lightly pressing down to apply the blade that will whip your mix together and give it the right texture.
For the price-point, I've been super impressed with the features of this ice cream wand so far and I'm looking forward to testing out all five functions in my upcoming review.
Could you be persuaded for under £100 to add one to your kitchen? If you're an ice-cream fan, I think you'd definitely get your money's worth!
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.
For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen. She would be hard-pressed to pick a Mastermind specialist subject but air fryers are her ultimate area of expertise, after testing just about every single one released since 2022.
To keep ahead of trends and new releases, Molly has visited the testing and development spaces of multiple kitchen brands including Ninja Kitchen and Le Creuset as well as attended consumer shows such as IFA, hosted in Berlin to see the cooking innovations of the future.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.