KitchenAid Artisan Mini Tilt-Head Stand Mixer review

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

KitchenAid are synonymous for their iconic, artisan stand mixers, and a firm favourite with home bakers. And for those lacking in worktop space for a full-sized mixer, the KitchenAid Mini is the perfect compromise. It’s basically the smaller version of the KitchenAid Artisan with less power, at 250w, and a 3.3l bowl capacity. It’s also designed to be 25% lighter which would make moving it around less of a chore. Best of all, it looks identical to its larger counterparts, so you don’t miss out on its beautiful, classic design. Even better!

But does size really matter when it comes to mixing up tasty treats, and is this one of the best stand mixers you can buy? I put it to the test to find out how well it can handle whipping up a storm for my cakes and bread.

Ideal Home’s rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Reasons to buy

Iconic artisan design

Durable stainless steel bowl

Easy to use

Lightweight and small

Plenty of colours to choose from

Reasons to avoid

Only suitable for smaller quantities

Pricey

Shakes at times

KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

A high-quality mini stand mixer, perfect for smaller kitchens and worktops. The small capacity bowl is more suited for baking small treats such as cookies, macaroons and sponges. And despite its lightweight power, it can knead dough well and make tasty bread! If you don’t mind splashing out on the premium price, it makes an attractive addition to your kitchen.

KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer product specs:



Size: 312 x 198 x 312 mm

Bowl capacity: 3.3 litres

Speeds: 10

Colours available: Four

Cleaning: Bowls and two attachments are dishwasher safe

What’s in the box?

Unlike other mixers, the box is light and the mixer was easy to lift out, weighing in at just 6.5kg. The box contains the mixer with a stainless steel mixing bowl, wire whisk, dough hook and flat beater attachments. Design-wise, the mixer is sturdy and stylish with its metal body and Empire Red colour. I also liked the quality of the attachments which are solid and built to last.

What’s more, the KitchenAid Mini is low enough to neatly fit under low-hanging cabinetry or on cluttered worktops. A great space-saver for small to mid-sized kitchens!

What is the KitchenAid Mini 3.3L 5KSM3311X like to use?



Even for baking novices like myself, the KitchenAid Mini is straightforward to use. Its classic, tilt-head makes it easy to access the bowl and change over attachments in no time, with just a pull of the release and lock lever.

It has 10 speeds starting from ½ up to the more powerful 10. While it may not be as powerful as its predecessors (and you can compare it with our KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer review here) it does pack a punch when mixing up tough mixtures. And you won’t even need to crank up the settings either. However, this only works well for handling smaller cake mixtures.

One downside is the mixer shakes from time to time on the counter, particularly when kneading bread. Despite adjusting the mixer to a lower setting, this was still an issue. However, this didn’t seem to affect the overall performance and end results.

Making cake in the KitchenAid Mini 3.3L 5KSM3311X



I enjoyed making cakes and cookies in the KitchenAid Mini, purely for its convenient size and overall performance. For my sponge cakes, I used the flat beater to mix up the flour, butter and eggs. Even at a setting of 3, it was powerful enough to beat the mixture well, picking up leftover flour around the sizes of the bowl. By the end, my mixtures had a smooth and silky texture, which made it easy to pour into my baking tins. No lumps or bumps in sight!

Next up, I swapped over my attachment for the whisk to make my frosting. Again, this whisked up a storm, producing a fluffy frosting within minutes. Bear in mind, the KitchenAid Mini can take a little longer than the Bosch MUM59340GB Stand Mixer to get that perfect consistency, but the results are well worth it!

Making bread in the KitchenAid Mini 3.3L 5KSM3311X



Considering the KitchenAid Mini only has 250w power, I was impressed by its kneading action. I threw in all my ingredients into the bowl and set the mixer to work using the bread hook. After what seemed to be a slow start, it started working well to knead the dough to create the right texture I needed.

One thing is, most of the dough got caught in the attachment, but this was easy to remove from the ceramic hook. Needless to say (no pun intended!), the hook worked wonders in kneading perfectly formed dough for my white bread loaf. Best of all, it tasted even better, with a fluffy texture and chewy crust on top.

Cleaning the KitchenAid Mini 3.3L 5KSM3311X



If you’re after fuss-free cleaning and maintenance, the KitchenAid Mini is practical. With the exception of the whisk, mixing bowl, flat beater and bread dough hook, all are dishwasher-safe. But even if you want to reuse your mixing bowl straight away (to make more tasty treats!), the bowl is small enough to handwash in a standard sink, without taking up space.

Remember not to use abrasive cleaning materials when cleaning the mixing bowl, as it may scratch the inside. In addition, you can simply use a damp cloth to wipe down the mixer and keep it gleaming.

Is the KitchenAid Mini 3.3L 5KSM3311X worth the money?



Similar to others in the stand mixer range, the KitchenAid Mini comes at a premium price. And while £349 may seem expensive for a mixer of this size, it is designed to a high spec calibre and delivers a quality performance. Even at 250w, it can mix up tasty cakes and bakes, and make delicious homemade bread.

Of course, the key feature here is its compact size, which is handy for those with tiny kitchens or limited worktop space. In fact, if you only ever bake small quantities, there would be no point getting anything bigger. The convenience of this mixer alone is enough to justify the hefty price tag.

The verdict: should you buy the KitchenAid Mini 3.3L stand mixer?



If you’re after a mini, artisan mixer that makes great cakes and bakes, the KitchenAid Mini will do an impressive job.

This is probably not practical for larger households or those who regularly do bake-offs though. However, if you only ever need to bake in smaller batches, this is perfect for sponge cakes, cookies, muffins and other mini treats. Surprisingly, it kneads dough exceptionally well, thanks to its weighty, bread dough hook. I did find the dough can get caught in the hook, but this is super easy to remove. In any case, the KitchenAid Mini makes a delicious bread loaf, that can easily rival your local bakery!

If I’m being picky, it would have been nice to have a handle on the mixing bowl like its predecessors, and a splatter guard to prevent flour puffs. In addition, the mixer is prone to shaking whilst in operation. However, these are not major deal-breakers, and can easily be overlooked by the sheer beauty of it. It certainly makes an eye-catching feature in any kitchen!

About this review, and reviewer

Video Of The Week

Cynthia Lawrence is a freelance lifestyle and homes/interiors journalist and writes for various national publications. With an unhealthy obsession for all things homes and gardens, she also has an interior design blog. When she’s not spending time surfing online for decor inspiration to revamp her 1930s home, she is busy reviewing some pretty awesome home appliances.

A regular contributor to Real Homes, she has written for Livingetc., Gardeningetc., Ideal Home, T3.com, Top Ten Reviews and House Beautiful amongst others.

The KitchenAid Mini 3.3L 5KSM3311X stand mixer was tested over a weekend, while Cynthia and her family enjoyed sampling tasty cakes and bake treats.