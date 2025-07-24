Hotel Chocolat has transformed its iconic Velvetiser and included a genius new feature to level up your hot chocolates
This is what I discovered when I had a first look and taste test
I have been a huge Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser fan since I added one to my kitchen four years ago. I didn't think anything could beat its ability to mix up delicious and velvety hot chocolate...until now.
This week, Hotel Chocolat unveiled its new and improved Velvetiser, which has been two years in the making. The drinking chocolate maker has been given a radical new look both inside and out, and will launch in September for £149.95.
The original Velvetiser, developed by Dualit for Hotel Chocolat, was revolutionary for hot chocolate drinkers and was also one of the best milk frothers. But if you liked the original, you're going to love the new version, which Hotel Chocolat has developed in-house.
Launching in September
The Original
The cacao pod has heavily inspired the design of the new machine. The outside has elegant ridges and a wooden handle. Inside, there is a custom-designed whisk inspired by the cacao flower. It works with ridges on the inside of the machine to create the vortex that lets ultra-fine passages of air in. This is what creates that silky hot chocolate and crema on top.
It sits on a base which includes the dial to press and switch between hot and cold. Yes, you read that right. The big new feature of the new Velvetiser is that it can make cold chocolate drinks without using any heat.
While you could make cold drinks with the original, you still needed to use heat to mix up a concentrated shot of chocolate and then cool it with ice. This version instead uses one of Hotel Chocolat's new cold chocolate sachets to create a cold drinking chocolate.
I was given a first look and taste test of the new machine, and was impressed. The machine itself looks and feels luxurious; it is available in three colours: pewter, pebble and chalk.
I tried a couple of the new cold flavours and was impressed with the smooth and rich chocolately taste. I had been expecting something akin to chocolate milk, but it tasted so much more sophisticated. The only downside with this function is that you are tied into using the dedicated cold chocolate sachets.
The hot chocolate tasting really surprised me as a signed-up member of the OG Velvetiser fan club. The new Velvetiser has perfected creating a super-smooth chocolate crema.
The new machine is going on sale in September alongside the original Velvetiser. It will be available to buy in a bundle with a Podcup, Podglass and a selection of hot and cold drinking chocolates.
Hotel Chocolate hasn't revealed what day in September the new Velvetiser will be dropping, but you can sign up for the VIP.ME at Hotel Chocolat to be the first to know when it goes on sale.
Would you consider upgrading to this new model?
Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend.
