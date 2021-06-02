MeacoFan 650 review

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We test the MeacoFan 650 - an affordable, eco-friendly and low-noise air circulator fan that promises to banish sticky heatwave nights for good.

Whether you hate getting hot and bothered during the increasingly warm summer months or you’re someone who always overheats in the kitchen, getting a good fan for your space is highly recommended. But as we all know not all fans touted as being ‘cooling’ are any such thing.

There are some fantastic products out there, however and, after awarding the MeacoFan 1056 almost top marks, we tested out the slightly more affordable MeacoFan 650 to see whether it offered the same convenience and power.

Read next: our ranking of the best fans to keep you cool and dry this summer

Ideal Home rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

An excellent air circulator fan with a good number of speed settings and an eco-friendly design, the MeacoFan 650 is incredible value and a godsend for stuffy summer nights.

Reasons to buy

Extremely quiet

Eco mode to save energy during warmer months

In-built temperature gauge

Reasons to avoid

Not as stylish as some

MeacoFan 1056 has a slight edge, for not much more money

MeacoFan 650 Air Circulator

MeacoFan 650 Air Circulator: Specs & Features

Power consumption: 3.5-12W

Noise: 20-50dB

Max air flow: 650m2/hr

Dimensions: 34.3 x 26 x 25.4cm

Weight: 1.6kgs

The MeacoFan 650 doesn’t require any set-up and works straight out of the box. The low maintenance benefits continue with the remote able to attach magnetically to the face of the fan itself. Useful information we’ll pass on after scrambling around trying to find it! You can just pick up the remote when you need to adjust the fan, then reattach, making it near-impossible to misplace.

With no smart home compatibility you’ll be using this remote to control the fan most of the time, though the basics can also be accessed via the touch buttons on its base. You’ll find buttons for muting the small ‘beep’ that happens when you adjust something (we did this straight away), the oscillation function, eco-mode, timer, light and a plus and minus to manually adjust the fan’s speed.

We set the fan to operate in eco-mode for the majority of the time, as the amount of circulation was more that sufficient for cooling the air around our bedroom area. In this mode, the fan remains very quiet even if your face is quite close (as it might be if you place it on a bedside table), with just a small amount of white noise audible.

If you want more power, the MeacoFan 360 is very much up to the challenge, with 12 speed settings to choose from. Even at the higher end, it remains impressively quiet.

MeacoFan 650 Air Circulator: Design

The white plastic of the MeacoFan doesn’t scream luxury, but the somewhat unique dome shape of the machine paired with the display on its base mean it’s still nice to look at. Ideal for a bedside fan or for your workspace, it’s large enough to have some power without taking up unnecessary space.

The digital display is also a nice touch, informing you of the temperature in your space so you can decide whether you need to turn the fan on or just open a window. As you can see from the image below, the space in which we tested the MeacoFan 650 definitely got warm enough to warrant a little help!

MeacoFan 650 Air Circulator: Our Verdict

The MeacoFan 650 is a powerful air circulator fan that can also claim to be near-silent and eco-friendly to boot. Tested during sweaty days at our desk as well as stuffy nights, we were impressed with how much it could do without calling attention to itself, and it’s wide choice of modes and timer functions were just the cherry on top.

Video Of The Week

About this review

Caroline writes about all things smart home and technology for Ideal Home, covering fans, air purifiers and more for the site. All reviews are based on real experience of the products as they would be used within the home, ensuring that the opinions and recommendations contained in buying guides and reviews like this are as informed as possible.