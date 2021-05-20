Nutribullet Juicer review: my new favourite juicer, and it’s under £100

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

You’ve read the title, so you’ll know that this Nutribullet Juicer review is going to be a positive one. Juicers can be really expensive, but the Nutribullet Juicer combines the quality design and thoughtful features you’d expect from Nutribullet with an entry-level price that makes juicing accessible.

For more options take a look at the best juicers in our full roundup

I’ve been testing the Nutribullet Juicer for almost a month now, and while I have a couple of small complaints, it’s fair to say that I’ll be keeping this one on-hand in my kitchen. This is a centrifugal juicer with two speeds, and a handy instruction booklet that makes it easy to understand how to juice different ingredients, from carrots and ginger to apples and oranges.

Ideal Home’s rating: 5 out of 5 stars

Reasons to buy:

Intuitive to use

Affordably priced

Awesome recipe book included

Some zero-waste options to use up pulp

Works fast

Not the noisiest juicer out there

Jug and cleaning brush included

Most parts are dishwasher-safe

Reasons to avoid:

The juicing chamber leaks a little

Pulp chamber fills up fast

Nutribullet Centrifugal Juicer

Reasonably priced and easy to use, the Nutribullet Juicer is a great entry-level juicer for those who want a reliable starter model. It’s not got the same health benefits as a slow juicer (for that, take a look at the Philips Viva Collection Masticating Juicer) but this centrifugal juicer is fast, with a wide feeding chute.

Nutribullet Juicer: Specs

Material: Plastic

Colour: Graphite

Capacity : 1.5 litre pulp basin, 800ml juice jar

Feeding tube: 3-inch

Weight: 4.98kg

Power: 800 watts

Cleaning: Cleaning brush included, pulp basin and jug dishwasher-safe

Other features: Recipe book included, two speeds, safety lock

Setting up the Nutribullet Juicer

Assembling the Nutribullet Juicer is easy. The stainless steel filter aligns with the three arrows on the base. After pushing it down it’s a case of putting the pulp basin over the filter and then slotting the lid (with the chute and pusher) on top. Then, slide the metal bracket over the top of the juicer. This keeps it secure when juicing.

The feeding chute is three inches wide, which is plenty for whole apples and makes fruit prep straightforward.

The manual includes a whole range of recipes (some of which I put to the test in this review) and a guide for the correct juicing speeds for different fruits and vegetables. The two settings are Low and High. The low setting is best for soft fruits and vegetables and high works best on firmer items.

Using the Nutribullet Juicer

Nutribullet gives you a very handy recipe book, which includes recipes for longer juices, healthy shots, and ways to make use of the leftover pulp (including recipes for burgers, protein balls and other snacks). This is a great manual, especially as one of the main complaints people have with juicers is the wasted pulp that’s left afterwards.

Carrots

The Nutribullet Juicer did an excellent job of extracting a large volume of juice from carrots. For less juicy fruits and vegetables though, a juicer will give off a lot of pulp.

The 1.5 litre pulp basin is a little on the small side for larger juice volumes. It filled up entirely when making the “fiery pineapple carrot” juice for just two people, so if you want to make a large glass or portions for more than two, expect to have to take the juicer apart and empty it halfway.

Apples

Apples are one of the easiest things to juice, and the Nutribullet Juicer did a good job in testing. I made an apple, spinach and lime juice, which was made easy by placing the whole apples inside the chute with no need to prep.

When juicing, place the jug under the side of the chute and then open the juice stopper to allow the juice to flow. I found that if I didn’t let the juice flow when juicing it spilled a small amount onto the base. This just required a quick wipe after taking the juicer apart and didn’t get in the way of performance, but it’s something to keep in mind.

Other thoughts

The Nutribullet Juicer jug has a lid that can be opened at the spout to make pouring easy, but it’s a shame it doesn’t have a separator to help remove pulp and froth when pouring.

The juices were vibrant and full of flavour, but (as you’d expect from a centrifugal juicer) lacking in the fibre that comes with slow juicing.

Cleaning the Nutribullet Juicer

One of the best touches with the Nutribullet Juicer is the cleaning brush that’s included to help scrub pulp and fibre buildup from the stainless steel filter.

The pulp basin is also easy to empty because you can use the angled handle on the brush by scooping the pulp out of the basin and either into a bowl to use in other recipes, or into the compost.

Many of the parts, including the lid, basin, and pusher, can be placed in the dishwasher. In my mini dishwasher at least thoguh, it was easier to simply clean by hand.

Should you buy the Nutribullet Juicer?

I’m a big fan of the Nutribullet Juicer. It’s a very affordable option with thoughtful touches such as a recipe book, cleaning brush, and two speeds. While I experienced a couple of issues with the pulp basin filling up fast and juice spilling when I kept the stopper closed, they were the sort of issues that will only be solved when you opt for a more expensive slow juicer that pushes the pulp out as it juices.

Cleaning is made easy by the dishwasher-safe parts and and scrubbing brush does a great job of dislodging buildup from the filter.

Most importantly, the juice that I got from the Nutribullet Juicer was lovely. I found that the extraction was quite high, and the pulp (while frothy at times) was pretty dry.

Looking for more? Check out the best blenders

About this review, and the reviewer

Video Of The Week

Millie Fender heads up all things small appliances at Future. There’s nothing she loves more than testing out the latest and greatest cooking gadgets, for indoor and outdoor use, from toasters to air fryers. She reviewed the Nutribullet Juicer from her own kitchen, testing it rigorously for a month before writing this review.

Millie lives in South London and is constantly squeezing more appliances into her modest kitchen. If it makes it onto the kitchen counters full time, you know an appliance is worth the hype.