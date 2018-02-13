We've reviewed the best juicers so that you can kick start your day the healthy way

If you’re on a health kick, finding it hard to cram enough fruit and veg into your day or you just want to cut down on packaging waste, maybe it’s time to invest in a juicer. There are few things as delicious (yet healthy) as fresh juice. Packed full of vitamins and nutrients, juices are a great way of getting your five-a-day.

Make your own and not only will there be less waste, but your juice will be exactly the way you want it and as fresh as possible. You can use any combination of fruit and vegetables, with as much or as little pulp as you prefer, and add in extra healthy ingredients, like fresh ginger. The latest models are more efficient and easy to clean so there’s minimal mess and fuss, too.

Do I need a juicer?

It might not be as essential as a kettle or toaster but add a juicer to your worktop and you’ll find yourself using it almost as much. As well as creating exciting drinks to boost your breakfast, the same machine may be able to make frozen desserts, smoothies and even dairy alternatives, such as almond or rice milk.

Plus, if your kids don’t like eating fruit or vegetables, sweet homemade juice with spinach, carrot or broccoli hidden in it is a simple way to get more vitamins into their diets.

What are the different types of juicer?

There are two types of juicer, which are known as centrifugal and masticating. They use different methods to extract the juice and are sometimes referred to as fast and slow juicers.

Centrifugal juicers are high-speed machines that extract by shredding the fruit or vegetables with spinning blades, before straining it against metal mesh to separate seeds and pith from juice. As well as being speedy, centrifugal juicers are well suited to handling hard fruit and vegetables, such as ginger, apples and carrots. They’re also good for cutting down on food prep time as many have large feed chutes that can accommodate whole apples and veggies.

However, as the process adds more air into the juice, you may find that it doesn’t store for more than a day or two and discolours quickly. Centrifugal juicers can also be quite noisy although it won’t be for long. If you plan to use your juicer mostly for OJ, you may want to consider a straightforward citrus press instead.

Masticating juicers are also called slow juicers or cold press juicers, and work by ‘chewing’ fruit and vegetables before crushing or squeezing out the juice at a gentle rate. This provides a high yield and maximum nutritional content plus the juice may have a longer shelf life. Many ‘slow’ juicers have almost caught up with centrifugal juicers in terms of speed and they’ll also be quieter while in use.

Masticating juicers can tackle a variety of vegetables, soft fruit and nuts, so they’re worth spending a bit extra on if you plan to juice every day. Most have a smaller chute than a centrifugal machine, so food requires a bit more chopping and prep to prevent clogs. You’ll find horizontal machines, which are perfect for tucking at the back of worktops below wall cabinets, and upright vertical models, which take up less space on a worktop.

Best juicers

1. J500 Identity Spin centrifugal juicer by Braun – best for value for money

Efficient, easy to assemble and packed with features, the Identity Spin juicer delivers plenty of bang for your buck. Not only will it whizz through large pieces of fruit and vegetables in seconds, with even whole apples fitting down its 7.5cm chute, the anti-drip and anti-splash spout ensures your worktop stays spotless throughout. A 900W motor and two speeds help it adapt to hard and soft fruit, while a 1.25-litre lidded jug with a foam separator allows you to store juice. The machine is especially noisy in operation. In testing, it produced a glass of juice in around 15 seconds, a good yield that was only slightly less than more expensive machines.

Where the Identity Spin may not appeal to everyone is in its equally efficient design – it’s rather chunky, and at a weighty 6.2kg, not as suitable for lifting in and out of a cupboard. However, clean-up is a big win for fans of low-maintenance kit – all the parts are dishwasher-safe and there’s a cleaning brush for whisking away stubborn fibres from the micro mesh filter.

Ideal Home’s rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Buy now: Braun J500 Identity Spin centrifugal juicer, £139.99, Amazon

2. HR1947 Avance masticating juicer by Philips – best for small kitchens

If the idea of yet another appliance cluttering your kitchen fills you with horror, you’ll love this clever compact juicer. Measuring a mere 11cm wide, it’s skinny, stylish and a doodle to stash away thanks to dedicated cable storage and parts that fit inside the pulp container. It’s simple to assemble and afterwards can be cleaned by hand in less than a minute.

The Avance has a few quirks, however. One is a narrow feed tube, so while you might save time on cleaning up, you’ll spend some of that chopping beforehand. It’s also prone to surges when food needs a firm push through, so it may splash the worktop. The recipe book would benefit from some extra guidance amongst the ideas, too. Those things aside, the juicing yield is high, it’s near-impossible to clog as there’s no sieve, and it’s quiet enough to maintain a conversation while it’s in use. Pricey for a machine that only produces juice, the Avance’s diminutive size and minimal maintenance makes up for this.

Ideal Home’s rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Buy now: Philips HR1947 Avance masticating juicer, £295, Amazon

3. Nutri Juicer by Sage – best for beginners



A great all-rounder, the centrifugal Nutri Juicer is practically guaranteed to keep you juicing all year round. Not only does it produce smooth fresh OJ with a separator to keep it froth-free, it does it in seconds thanks to its mighty 1200W motor. Its makers say this quick, even juicing helps keep heat and air out of the fruit’s cells to extract an average 70% of nutrition with less than two degrees of heat transfer, so your juice is better for you.

While the jury’s still out on how much heat transference affects content, the Nutri Juicer’s efficiency and ease of use during testing was striking. Two speeds means it can process anything from pineapple to strawberries with the same can-do attitude, while an extra-large three-inch chute feed is great for reducing prep time during busy mornings. However, leafy vegetables will need to be combined with fruit for the best results. One downside – it’s pretty noisy, so secret midnight juicing is definitely out.

Another plus for juicing newbies, though, is how easy it is to clean afterwards – there’s a brush included to remove fibres from its stainless-steel micro mesh filter, and all parts are dishwasher-safe.

Ideal Home’s rating: 5 out of 5 stars

Buy now: Sage by Heston Blumenthal BJE430SIL the Nutri Juicer Cold Fountain Centrifugal Juicer, £179.95, Amazon

4. SJF01 slow juicer by Smeg – best for style



Start saving up now for this gorgeous, design-led masticating juicer. In contrast to all the contemporary versions on the market, this machine combines retro curves with modern technology – but it comes with a premium price tag. Available in four colours, it’s not only impressive to look at on the kitchen worktop, it’s also fantastically functional. Inside it boasts a 43rpm squeezing system with a choice of two strainers – fine and coarse – for creating silky smooth or thicker juice with pulp.

These were more difficult to clean than some but the included brushes were invaluable. Another notable feature is its density regulator lever that helps to get the last few drops out at the end. The slow juicer performed well in testing, producing a high yield quickly from both hard and soft fruit and vegetables, but that’s not the only good reason to buy. What’s just as convincing is its impressive construction: combining an auger made from durable material Ultem, a 150W induction motor and a sturdy base, this feels every inch a machine that’ll be happily juicing for years to come.

Ideal Home’s rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Buy now: Smeg SJF01 slow juicer, £449.97, Amazon

5. Omega MMV702 masticating juicer – best for multiple functions

Few machines are as good for kick-starting a healthy lifestyle as the masticating MMV702. Besides making fresh juice and cost-effective dairy alternatives, such as almond or rice milk, with a minimum amount of waste, there’s the option to buy it with accessories that turn this kitchen appliance into a smoothie and sorbet maker. So not only can you enjoy guilt-free mocktails, desserts and sauces, it can help whip up a whole host of delicious dishes. Its recipe book also includes ideas for using the leftover pulp from your juice.

The MMV702 is compact enough for smaller kitchens, relatively quiet during operation and has a drip-free spout. There’s no foam separator, so you might have to adjust to frothier juice, and it’s not dishwasher safe, although it does include three brushes to keep it in tip-top condition. During testing, it clogged if frozen fruit was fed into it too fast, so making sorbet requires a little patience. However, its uncompromising efficiency and 15-year warranty make it a great investment buy for enthusiasts.

Ideal Home’s rating: 5 out of 5 stars

Buy now: Omega MMV702 Mega Mouth slow juicer, £399, Amazon

6. JuicePresso by Witt – best for families

What sets this marvellous masticating machine apart from the crowd is the sheer range of what you can do with it. Beyond juicing, it’ll blend and squish frozen produce to make a range of delicious fresh and veg-based treats. Think heavenly yet healthy smoothies, shakes, lassi, parfaits, granita, sorbets and slushes and you’ll start to get the idea. It’s also tall rather than wide, so is compact enough to tuck at the back of a worktop.

Its 150W motor is relatively quiet during operation (around 53.4dB, so you’ll still be able to have a conversation while it’s working) but the slight drawback of the JuicePresso is its narrow feed tube. Not only does this mean more fruit and veg prep for juice and smoothies, for frozen items, it involves some thinking ahead before you pop the contents in the freezer. Peeling, segmenting and deseeding oranges before freezing them during testing felt like a chore to produce a simple slush. On the plus side, cleaning is fuss-free – all parts are dishwasher-safe and there’s a brush for getting into awkward places.

Ideal Home’s rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Buy now: Witt JuicePresso cold press juicer, £199, Amazon

7. Le Duo Plus XL by Magimix – best for fast fruit juice

It’s hard not to be impressed by this centrifugal juicer – not only does its 400W induction motor come with a 30-year guarantee, it also powers through hard fruit and veg at an impressive rate. Carrots, apples, pineapple and ginger don’t stand a chance against its fine mesh juice extractor basket, wide feed chute and chunky pusher. There’s also a SmoothieMix attachment for getting the most from soft fruit and making purées, while citrus fruits can be effortlessly squeezed by its press attachment.

This features small and large cones so juicing a lime is as simple as an orange. Le Duo Plus XL comes with a recipe book and there’s an app for more inspiration. During testing, the trickiest foods to process were spinach, cabbage and mint, so it’s better at juicing leafy veg with fruit. It’s also missing some of the usual kit, such as cleaning brushes (although there’s a spatula to scrap away pulp) and a lidded jug. However, it’s easy to put together and disassemble, plus removable parts are dishwasher safe.

Ideal Home’s rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Buy now: Magimix Le Duo Plus XL juice extractor, Black, £179.99, Amazon

How much should I spend on a juicer?

A machine that suits your daily routine is the best way to encourage you to make juicing a habit, so it’s a good idea not to buy on price alone. Instead, consider how much value different features will add to your new juicing regime. A basic model can be bought for as little as £30, but for reliable operation and better build quality, it’s advisable to spend more. Budget from £70-£180 for a centrifugal model and at least £125 for an entry level masticating design, with more advanced models costing £200 upwards.

What are the main features to look for?

It’s key to choose a machine that’s easy to use and maintain. Time spent assembling and cleaning can become a reason not to juice regularly. Look for those that can be put together easily and have a non-drip spout. Ideally, they should have dishwasher-safe parts or dedicated brushes for clearing fibres and residue from mesh filters.

Power is another consideration. If you’re opting for a centrifugal machine, its wattage should be at least 400W so fruit hitting the blades won’t slow it down. More than one speed, or automatic adjustment, will also be useful as centrifugal juicers handle hard fruit at high speed, but need a slower one for soft fruit. Masticating machines will be lower wattage, usually between 150-240W as the slower juicing process doesn’t require the extra power. One speed should do for all, with a reverse to clear blockages.

Look for models that can make more than smooth juice if you’re keen to get extra mileage out of your purchase. Additional filters that blend smoothies, make fruit coulis or juice with pulp, and solid inserts that can process frozen fruit into sorbet will make your juicer really earn its place on the kitchen worktop.

