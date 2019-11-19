Best dining tables for family time and feasting, in large and small sizes

Whether you’re catching up with friends over a stollen bite and mulled wine, brainstorming your present-buying plan of attack, or delighting hungry hoards with a Christmas lunch, a versatile kitchen or dining table is a key piece of furniture.

Today’s designs come in every shape, size and material imaginable, from ‘keeping it real’ exposed wood with gloriously grainy stories to tell, to sleek and shiny contemporary models featuring intriguing patina finishes and mixed material combinations.

Take your pick from our fabulously festive round-up of best dining tables. These stylishly practical designs will suit all needs and spaces.

Top tip: Look out for lightly sealed finishes to prevent staining – a must in busy family homes!

Best dining tables 2019

Give your space a modern country look with a rich and dramatic dimension. Featuring crisp edges, a tactile but sleek finish and a gorgeously charred natural colour, this extendable design feels equally at home in a rustic farmhouse or contemporary barn conversion.

Dimensions: H73 x L245 x W100cm

Buy now: Arundel six-seater dining table in Darkened Oak, £1,695, Neptune

2. OKA Tieva gateleg table with drawers – best drop leaf dining table

With origins in 16th-century England, this heritage design has been given a Gustavian twist, with minimal turned legs and a delectable smoky painted finish. Dual drop ends supported by pivoting legs can be collapsed or kept upright to suit all occasions and dining spaces.

Dimensions: H77 x L164 x W110cm

Buy now: Tieva Gateleg Table With Drawers – Charcoal, £2,275, OKA

3. Garden Trading Brookville – best dining table and bench set

Made from beautiful pine for a timeless, rustic look, this chunky favourite provides space for much more than dining – use it instead of an island for kitchen prep, or as a spacious craft table.

Dimensions: H75 x L220 x W90cm

Buy now: Brookville table and bench set, £1,200, Garden Trading

3. Oggetto Chesil – best dining table for stylish simplicity



Lovingly named after the 18-mile pebble beach off the Dorset coast, it’s minimal, pared-back design gracefully combines steel and oak in harmonized balance, finished off with tactile, rounded edges to reflect the beach’s shelving form…

Dimensions: From H75 x W160 x D80cm,

Buy now: Chesil dining table, from £2150, Oggetto

Wine and dine in sophisticated style upon this smart combination of top-notch solid oak and steel X-legs. A wonderful addition for stylish kitchens or dining areas, you can choose your preferred powder-coated or raw finish legs and coloured oak top finish.

Buy now: Xavier oak dining table on Raw Steel legs, from £1,790, Rust Collections

A solid oak top and refectory style legs pays homage to the Arts and Crafts movement on this sturdy home hero. As part of the Designed by You range, you can create the perfect fit for your space.

Dimensions: H76 x L160-280 x W90/100cm

Buy now: Lisbon dining table in Oiled Walnut, from £2,849, Heal’s

6. Rowen & Wren Ellery – best round dining table



Social circles go around and around! Avoiding any trace of bump-into edge, this classic beauty takes inspiration from 18th and 19th century craftsmen, resulting in a timelessly elegant piece that comfortably seats four to six nearest and dearest in triumphant fashion.

Dimensions: H75.5 x Dia 120cm

Buy now: Ellery round dining table, £780, Rowen & Wren

Standing proud as a robin and bright as Rudolph’s nose, this robust statement has been finished with a hard wax oil preventing the need for coasters – definitely one to be welcomed and loved by any busy family home over the Christmas period!

Dimensions: From L120 x W91cm

Buy now: Prime oak dining table in Letterbox Red, from £1150, The Farmhouse Table Company

This petite pedestal pretty features a natural weathered finish, meaning that each piece is gloriously unique. Ideal for compact spaces, the single leg design is bang on trend for savvy, city-to-country fashionistas.

Dimensions: H75 x Dia 91cm

Buy now: Desert brass round dining table, £740, Rose & Grey

Which of these designs do you see yourself sitting at this Christmas?