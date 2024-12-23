How to craft the perfect festive dining space, according to design experts

While putting up the tree and giving out gifts are often the main focus at this time of year, how you dress your dining space at Christmastime should not be overlooked. You need it to be special, memorable and stylish, yet still practical enough to serve a feast to family and friends.

Many dining tables are also in shared spaces, such as living/dining rooms or open plan kitchen diners – it’s no wonder that deciding how to use the space can often cause a headache.

We asked three experts how to create an impressive Christmas dining space that also reflects you. Here's what they had to say...

Meet the experts

Suzy Humphreys Social Links Navigation Founder of Layered Lounge ‘Creating a celebratory Christmas table is such a key part of Christmas day. We usually have the whole family to stay, so I always want something special that will be remembered.’

Debbie Marks Social Links Navigation Luxury event planner ‘I like my Christmas table to be a statement – I want a reaction from my guests when they see it. Usually, it’s filled with ornaments and wintry animals.’

Emma Morton-Turner Social Links Navigation Interior stylist ‘If you have lots of young kids at your Christmas table, they’re probably going to have more fun if they’re sat together. Pop them at one end and let them chatter and play.’

Get the basics right

‘When talking Christmas dining spaces there are two things to consider: this is likely to be the second-most used space over Christmas apart from the living room, so it’s always worth going all-out on festive decoration; and, that you need to think about function, especially when the space is full of guests,’ says Suzy.

‘A great Christmas dining space is all about creating a warm, festive, and inviting atmosphere where guests can feel comfortable and enjoy the holiday spirit,’ continues Debbie.

‘It’s not about filling the space with lots of items,’ explains Suzy, ‘rather, it’s about curating a considered layer of decoration.’ Emma adds, ‘You still want the space to have that wow factor though – somewhere that’s magical.’

(Image credit: Layered Lounge)

‘A beautifully dressed table is all you need, but a console or drinks trolley can be very welcome,’ says Suzy. ‘I also appreciate good lighting – table lamps, floor lamps, fairy lights and candles rather than glaring overhead lights.’

Debbie says that comfy seating is a must, and ‘always appreciated’. Suzy would pick benches for a dining table in a kitchen; ‘They are easier to keep clean and can be dressed with cushions and throws to make them comfortable.’

Work that space

(Image credit: Future/Joanna Henderson)

‘Entertaining at Christmas comes down to being practical,’ says Suzy, ‘whether that’s for a Boxing Day brunch, a pre-Christmas drinks party, or the main event. Is your table wide enough for sharing bowls of food down the centre? If not, can you fit in a sideboard, even temporarily, to serve this purpose? Do you have a kitchen island that can be dressed with food for guests to help themselves before moving to the dining room?’ Debbie loves to have lots of décor down the centre of the table: ‘So I find a buffet works better than overcrowding the table with dishes.’

‘If your dining table is in your open-plan kitchen, then draw guests’ eyes away from the stack of pots and pans by hanging an abundance of paper decorations above your dining table,’ says Suzy, ‘making it the centre of attention. And dress any open kitchen shelves with simple garlands, paper stars and mini trees. This will help tie the downstairs rooms together.’

If you’ve a separate dining room, then both Suzy and Debbie agree that you should use your kitchen as a buffet area or for canapés. ‘You can also create a drinks station in your kitchen, so it becomes a hub to socialise in while you continue to prepare food,’ says Debbie.

Time to tablescape

‘If ever there is a time for table linens, then this is it,’ says Emma. ‘Tablecloths, runners, placemats and napkins really make the meal feel extra special.’ Suzy adds: ‘I like to start with a foundation of white linen, it’s the ideal blank canvas to highlight accessories and festive greenery and creates a snowscape-like-effect which is ideal at this time of year.’

‘When it comes to table centres, keep them low. No-one wants to be swerving sideways to talk to someone across the table because a big flower display is blocking their conversion. Instead go for lower displays and more of them. Small vases full of baubles, flowers or candles work well. You can add a wreath around their bases for a festive touch. They’re also easy to swap out for the turkey,’ says Emma.

‘Set the table with the practical items first, ensuring you have enough room for glassware, crockery, cutlery, condiments, and wine and water jugs,’ says Suzy. ‘Once these key elements are in place, you’ll know what space you have left to work with. Another useful tip is to do a run-through a few days – or even weeks – before the event to alleviate any last-minute stress.’

(Image credit: ProCook)

Make it yours

‘If you have room for a Christmas tree, then I’d say go for it,’ says Emma. ‘If not, you can add a small, decorated table tree to a sideboard or windowsill. Wreaths aren’t just for outside – hang one over picture frames, while sprigs of holly and mistletoe are great for trimming the room.’

But for Emma, it’s the personal touches that make the room special, ‘whether that’s beautiful placecards brought out each year, crackers with cheesy jokes and paper hats that never fit, or fun party games played between courses.’

(Image credit: Habitat)

When it comes to trends, all three experts agree this is a space that should reflect you. ‘I prefer to work with my favourite pieces year after year, always incorporating something new to add a unique touch,’ says Suzy. ‘You can’t go wrong by building a collection of quality table linen, crockery, and glassware in staple colours. To adapt a tablescape for the seasons, you can use simple touches such as potted bulbs in spring, lanterns filled with ceramic gourds in autumn, and sparkly decorations at Christmas.’

‘Be adventurous,’ says Debbie. ‘Having a stand-out table can really make guests feel extra special – and you’ll feel amazing seeing your plans come to life.’ Invest in key pieces you’ll use again and again, such as glass charger plates or monogrammed napkins. ‘Why not dress your dining table for the month of December?’ concludes Debbie. ‘You can then enjoy it longer and come Christmas Day you can just take a few elements out to make more space for tableware.’

Need to know: Christmas table must-haves

(Image credit: Cox and Cox)

Suzy Humphreys of Layered Lounge shares what she loves to see on a Christmas table:

Beautiful glassware can really elevate a dining table, so don’t be afraid to opt for something with delicate tall stems—after all, it’s a special occasion.

can really elevate a dining table, so don’t be afraid to opt for something with delicate tall stems—after all, it’s a special occasion. Quality table linen is the foundation of a good table setting and is a simple way to make the table look more special.

is the foundation of a good table setting and is a simple way to make the table look more special. Candles are key at Christmas. Whether you prefer natural candlelight or an LED version, they enhance a tablescape, especially if you’re planning to dine later in the day.

are key at Christmas. Whether you prefer natural candlelight or an LED version, they enhance a tablescape, especially if you’re planning to dine later in the day. Detail is important. Beautifully written place cards carefully considered table favours, or a playful element such as a game or fun fact can get everyone talking and joining in.

is important. Beautifully written place cards carefully considered table favours, or a playful element such as a game or fun fact can get everyone talking and joining in. Personality. This is your chance to have fun and express yourself. Don’t be afraid to experiment, try new things, and embrace the season. A beautifully dressed table will always be remembered.

So if you've not yet started, get cracking with that Christmas table so you ;eave yourself time to play around with it before the big day.