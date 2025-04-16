The Ideal Home team has been feeling crafty this week, and after testing out the viral bunny ears napkin hack, I can safely say it’s one of the easiest ways to elevate your Easter tablescape this year.

This joyful Easter tablescaping trend was huge on social media last year. After seeing many of our favourite brands and influencers testing out the hack, the Ideal Home team decided to bring the napkin folding hack back and try it on our Easter table this year.

If you’ve been looking for Easter decorating ideas , the viral bunny ears napkin hack is one of the simplest you’ll find. It’s easy to complete and the end result is stunning - it’s a win-win…

What you need

(Image credit: Future / Amal Tabache)

How to make napkin bunny ears

First, take your fabric napkin and fold the corners into the centre to form a rectangle. Then fold it again to form a smaller rectangle.

Secondly, place your egg in the centre of the rectangle and bring the sides of the napkin around the edge of the egg, bringing the ends to the top of the egg.

Then, take your twine, you can also use ribbon, and tie a bow around the napkin where it meets the top of the egg. The pointed edges of each end will look like bunny ears.

As a final touch, take a fresh cut flower stem and fix it to the egg using the twine. And there you have - the cutest Easter table decor in just three simple steps.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Amal Tabache)

‘I was fully prepared for a Pinterest fail, but this Easter bunny napkin hack is shockingly easy. All you need to do is fold, wrap, tie, done. It looks like I tried much harder than I did,' says Amal Tabache , Social Media Assistant for Ideal Home who tried out the hack for us.

‘I had everything I needed already, napkins, twine, a couple of wooden eggs I got from Amazon. I had also been on a walk and picked up some flowers, so I figured why not try adding them, too.

‘The whole craft took maybe five minutes per setting, and it was really fun. Super easy, no stress, and somehow the table instantly looked way more Easter-y. Total win!’

After we posted a video of the hack on Facebook, other commenters were impressed by this easy Easter craft.

‘That’s so sweet! I love that the eggs aren’t coloured, and the end result is soft and natural. Great job!’ said one. And many others agreed it was a great idea.

If you’ve been looking for an easy craft to brighten up your Easter tablescape, the napkins bunny ears hack is a quick and easy way to decorate for Easter . It’s certainly left us impressed, what about you?

Add your own spin

Habitat x Sanderson & National Trust Bellis Napkins 4pk £10 at Argos To add a personal spin to this hack consider using a beautifully patterned napkin to make your craft pop. RONGZUBAT Army Green Ribbon £2.99 at Amazon While we opted for twine, you can further personalise the look by choosing a bright ribbon to match your colour scheme. Fancy Labels Creme Egg Multipack £14.95 at Amazon We used wooden eggs, but we've seen other creators using a creme egg as the centrepiece.