Habitat's new collection with Sandersons and the National Trust taps into the biggest spring decor trends - the pieces we predict will sell out first
Bring the beauty of nature to your dinner table with these striking designs
Habitat has partnered with Sanderson and The National Trust to launch a brand new tableware collection inspired by the flora and fauna found in National Trust sites - and we've got a feeling that this collection is going to be selling out fast.
Packed with bold stripes, disty florals and colour glassware this collection hit all the big home decor trend we expect to see in 2025. The full collection focuses on tableware and consisting of dinnerware, kitchen textiles, glassware and hosting essentials. It has everything you need to bring your kitchen decor ideas to life.
The collection is available from 12th January in select Sainsbury’s stores and online from 25th January. It includes a whopping 60 pieces that blend contemporary style and British heritage.
That is a whole lot of products to sift through, but we've done the hard work and spotted these three buys that you'll want to be poised and ready to snap up before they sell out when the range launches online.
Deckchair stripes were a huge hit last year and we don’t think this will be going away anytime soon. The Habitat x Sanderson National Trust Handpainted Stripe Large Berry Jug is painted in wonderfully bold red stripes. Rich cherry red is another colourway we’ve been seeing everywhere so it’s unlikely this jug will be on the shelves for long.
We’re obsessed with the Habitat x Sanderson National Trust 2pk Seat Cushion set. Combining pretty pink stripes with fresh florals, these cushions are bringing sunshine to this chilly month. While it may seem like summer is a while off now, it will sneak up quickly, so we recommend putting your garden furniture ideas together now - after all you can beat al fresco dining.
'Collaborating with Sanderson and National Trust has allowed us to draw from beloved landscapes and landmarks, combining Sanderson’s trademark expertise for pattern and print with Habitat’s accessible, design-led thinking,' says Hannah Mallett, Director of Product for Habitat.
'The collection encapsulates the beauty of British heritage while reimagining traditional designs for today’s homes, underpinned by Habitat’s commitment to quality and affordability,’ said
‘We have a treasured longstanding relationship with the National Trust and thoroughly enjoy celebrating their work. Their expertise and preservation of our shared landscapes, wildlife, flora and fauna have inspired the beautiful designs we’ve created for them.’
4% of every sale from the collection will go towards the National Trust Charity which helps protect natural and historic heritage. Home decor that does good and looks good is always a win in our books.
