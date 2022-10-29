Blue dining room ideas – this classic colour serves up style every time

Ideal Home Newsletter The Home Of Great Ideas For More Than 100 Years Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Choosing a colour scheme for a room can feel like a massive decision, so choosing a trusted tone takes the pressure off. After all, there's a reason why blue dining room ideas are a classic. The perennially popular colour suits every aspect, from warm-toned south-facing rooms to the cool natural light in a north-facing space. It also works well with a myriad of other shades, making it the ultimate in flexible decor.

Which means, whether you have a separate dining roo (opens in new tab)m that you can decorate in a standalone style, or you need to integrate a dining area into your kitchen or an open-plane space, blue is the ideal option. And with so many shades to choose from, ranging from palest pastel blue to the deepest blue-black, there's an option to suit you and your home.

Blue dining room ideas

The best dining areas create a space that's relaxing yet has a sense of energy that suits a space where we entertain friends and host celebratory dinners for birthdays, Christmas and every occasion in between.

'Blue links to nature and reflects the sky and the sea, helping to create feelings of stability, harmony and trust,' suggests Zoe Eaton, Creative Director at wallpaper design house, Ohpopsi (opens in new tab). 'These positive emotions are how we want to feel, and that we project onto other people when they are sitting around the table in our dining room.'

1. Get a designer look with wallpaper

(Image credit: Future)

Getting out the paint may be the quickest option when it comes to decorating a blue dining room, but that's only one of the dining room decor ideas in your tool kit.

Finding a blue wallpaper that you love will enable you to introduce pattern to the room, giving energy to what is a social space. Look for a design that features your favourite shade of blue. You can always pick up any additional shades within the design and use them as accent colours in your dining room decor – in soft furnishings, tableware or even the flowers you put on the table.

2. Pair blue with yellow

(Image credit: Future)

Orange and yellow fall opposite blue on the colour wheel, meaning these complementary colours work brilliantly as complementary colours when your considering dining room colour schemes. You could choose yellow dining chairs, for example, or a simple yellow tablecloth, to create a bold counterpoint that brings verve and vibrancy to a room.

It's not just an obvious yellow that makes a difference, however. 'Blue can be on the cool side so if you select a blue for your dining room use a tone with a hint of yellow to keep it warm and welcoming,' advises Zoe from Ohpopsi.

3. Look for a dramatic deep blue

(Image credit: Future)

For authenticity, match the shade of blue you choose to the period your home was built in. 'For a home with Georgian features, a Wedgwood blue is very sympathetic, and could be considered for window treatments or wallpaper,' advises Jojo Bradley, Founder, Jojo Bradley Interiors (opens in new tab).

'For those that want a dramatic dining room, painting walls in a dark colour such as Hague Blue, from Farrow & Ball (opens in new tab) is a real statement. Mixed with dark woods and rich upholstery, it will be a room for guests to remember.'

A showstopping light feature will really shine out against a rich blue background and is worth putting top of your list of dining room lighting ideas.

4. Choose blue with a touch of black in it

(Image credit: John Lewis & Partners)

When you're looking for small dining room ideas, or a shade that will work well in a room that doesn't get much natural light, it might seem counterintuitive to choose a deep colour. But embracing the dark side by choosing a deep blue-black can create a deeply cosy, cocooning atmosphere that works brilliantly in a smaller space.

'I like to use the very dark Basalt paint, from Little Greene (opens in new tab) in my interior schemes, which is almost black with a blue hue,' says Sue Ellinas, Director of Minnie & Grouse Interiors (opens in new tab). 'If it's drama you are looking for, you can paint walls as well as woodwork then add in antique mirror alongside the dining table, where it can reflect glowing candles.'

For a lighter take on the look, keep the woodwork white to contrast with the almost-black walls.

5. Team blue with mixed woods

(Image credit: Future)

Dark blue can seem a little intimidating, especially if it's partnered by dark polished wood for a traditional look. To give a blue dining room a more contemporary edge, don't ditch the dark wood – just pair it with furniture and flooring in different shades for a more eclectic, relaxed feel.

'In the dining room above, the bentwood chairs and polished tabletop are complemented by the white-painted base and highchair, and the paler wood floor,' says Holly Walsh, Content Editor, Ideal Home. With the mismatched pendant lights hanging above, the look is cool and inviting.'

6. Use blue to create a dramatic feature wall

(Image credit: Colourtrend)

Combine panelling with colour blocking for a blue dining room with real impact. 'Choosing a bold shade can be a great way to use colour to carve out focus areas in your home and create peaceful colour combinations,' says Dervla Farrell, Colour Expert at Colourtrend (opens in new tab).

'To add further flare, panelling or colour blocking helps to create a bold and dramatic look. Adding colour into the space also works to draw attention to the dining area and emphasise natural features in the architecture.'

7. Put up blue wallpaper panels

(Image credit: Future)

For a super-easy room transformation, use wooden beading to create 'panels' that you can fill with wallpaper. You can use the colour and pattern as a starting point for your other dining room wall decor ideas, matching decorative plates, artworks and picture frames to your wallpaper panel colour.

'If you are not looking to redecorate the entire room, you can paint or add faux panelling to selected walls, which you can insert wallpaper or mirror into. It will completely transform your dining space,' agrees Sue from Minnie & Grouse Interiors.

8. Opt for blue dining room chairs

(Image credit: Future)

You can rely on furnishings to bring a shot of blue to your dining room if you're uncertain about choosing a full-on blue decorating scheme.

'If you want to add a blue hue to your dining room while keeping walls neutral, this can be done through upholstery on dining chairs,' confirms Jojo Bradley. 'I like to change things up by having plain fronts and a patterned back on dining chairs to add interest to a room. Otherwise, a pop of colour on lamp bases and shades can introduce a hint of blue to your scheme.'

9. Pair bright blue with crisp white

(Image credit: Future)

A fresh blue and white palette is a mainstay of coastal interiors decorating ideas, and it's a great choice for a bright and breezy dining room.

'Blue dining rooms have a natural synergy with white, whether that's furniture and lighting, or classic blue and white china,' says Sue from Minnie & Grouse Interiors. 'If you are looking to make a statement, a cobalt blue is bold and bright and a classic paired with crisp white and silver tableware.'

10. Find a blue with warm undertones

(Image credit: Future)

Not all blues are cool in tone. If you are looking for a warmer shade, look for paint colours with a tint of red, giving it a more a warmer vibe. 'This shade of warm blue looks great with mustard and creams and can look very retro if that’s your bag,' says Sue from Minnie & Grouse Interiors.

'There are some great rugs that can frame your dining table and add an additional shot of warm colour,' Sue continues. 'If your chairs are need an update but you can't stretch to a new set, add some comfy seat cushions to pull together your colour scheme.'

Can a dining room be blue?

Blue has long been a classic choice for a dining room, from the clean Wedgwood blue of the Georgian era to the rich, deep tones of Victorian and Edwardian homes. Bright sea blue is a typical choice for coastal-inspired interiors, while pastel or warm blue shades can bring a relaxed and friendly look to what can be a formal space.

Right now, incorporating blue with striking paint effects is having a moment – think framing a door with a blue border, painting half the wall blue, or colour drenching your dining room in floor-to-ceiling blue.

'Why not paint the ceiling with a bold blue for a talking point,' suggests interior designer Sue from Minnie & Grouse Interiors. 'The painted ceiling trend is so hot right now!'

What colours go with a blue room?

Almost any colour goes with a blue room; it just depends on what effect you want to achieve.

'For a tonal scheme that incorporates lots of similar tones for a harmonious look, add shades of green and turquoise to blue,' suggests Ideal Home's Deputy Editor, Ginevera Benedetti. 'If you prefer strong accents of contrasting colour, look to complementary colours to blue. Shades of orange and yellow fit the brief here, including ochre, lemon yellow, marmalade and coral.

'Finally, blue is a great foil for strong colours such as red, or the clarity of white. Who can go wrong with red, white and blue?'