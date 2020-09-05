We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This year has seen many of us give up our hopes of getting away for a week or two. However, one savvy family thought ahead and carried out a second-hand caravan makeover with amazing results, perfect for weekends away.

Katie Dolphin, mum of two and pastoral manager from Warrington, was tasked with renovating an old caravan her parents had bought for £1,000. With the help of her sister Amy, she transformed the dated interior into a gorgeous modern space.

‘I’ve always had a passion for painting and I’m always doing things in my house,’ Katie told LatestDeals.co.uk. ‘I discovered Frenchic paint and used it on projects in my house so I decided to try it in the caravan.’

‘I bought Wolf Whistle for the main colour, which we used on the walls and cupboards. Stormzy for the kitchen cupboards. Dusky Blush, which I used on one wall and created a blackboard for the kids. And Blackjack on the kitchen worktops and taps,’ Katie explains.

Katie thought ahead when it came to painting the kitchen and selected heat resistant paint for the cooker and heater. She also used a white enamel spray paint to give the yellow sink a facelift and added sticky back tiles.

‘A friend recovered the seats, which cost £400 for fabric and work,’ says Katies. ‘A friend made the curtains which in total cost £200.’

However, to keep costs low the savvy sisters sourced the carpet for free on Facebook Marketplace. Before finishing the space off with cushions and accessories from Asda.

‘I think you’d have to spend between £4,000 and £5,000 for a caravan with newly decorated seat coverings, curtains, carpets and all newly painted,’ says Katie.

‘I reckon with the cost of caravan, cushions, paint and accessories, it’s cost another £1,000, so £2,000 in total and it’s been worth every penny!’

‘The kids are so excited about holidays in it,’ she adds.

Talk about luxury on the go. We think Katie has done an incredible job.

Who needs to pay for a luxury hotel room, when you have a stylish space on wheels.