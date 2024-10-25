The best autumn-flowering shrubs – squeeze some extra blooms into the year with these beautiful options

Our gardens might be winding down for the winter, but if you miss the sight of flowers in your garden, there's a loophole: a few autumn-flowering shrubs can work wonders at this time of the year.

Whether you're looking for the best shrubs for pots or low-growing evergreen shrubs for borders, a surprising number of shrubs bloom in the autumn. What's more? They're all relatively low-maintenance.

We've rounded up a list of the best autumn-flowering shrubs you'll want to add to your garden – and if you need some variety inspiration, we've included some expert recommendations.

1. Fuchsias

Fuchsias are personal favourites of mine, and they're among the most elegant autumn-flowering shrubs you'll find in the garden. My potted fuchsia has been steadily flowering since May, and it's still going!

Many hardy fuchsia varieties bloom until late autumn, so while you should still think about how to overwinter fuchsias now, you'll get to enjoy the flowers for a little while longer.

'Fuchsias can handle the damp and fluctuating temperatures, providing consistent displays of colour even during unexpected cold snaps,' says Josh Novell, garden plants expert and director of Polhill Garden Centre.

Gardening expert Sarah Raven is a fan of fuchsias, too. 'Hardy fuchsias are new favourites at Perch Hill, continuously churning out exquisite, ballerina-like flowers from mid-summer until the first frosts,' she says. 'These versatile performers thrive in both sun and shade, standing strong against even the wildest winds.'

Sarah also recommends learning how to prune fuchsias. 'Don't be afraid to prune them vigorously once or twice a year – they're remarkably forgiving plants.'

Where to buy autumn-flowering fuchsia shrubs:

Thompson & Morgan: Fuchsia 'Elma' produces delicate pink flowers from June to October

Fuchsia 'Elma' produces delicate pink flowers from June to October Crocus: Enjoy the magenta blooms of Fuchsia 'Mrs Popple' until the end of October

2. California lilac

You might think of California lilac (or Ceanothus) as a spring and summer bloomer, but some species flower all the way through to the autumn.

Ceanothus 'Autumnal Blue' is one of the best autumn-flowering shrubs, producing large clusters of light blue flowers from late summer to autumn.

Other Ceanothus arboreus species flower once in late spring and then produce a second flush of flowers in the autumn – especially if you know when to prune Ceanothus.

'These shrubs thrive in the UK’s cooler, wetter autumns, flourishing during mild, sunny spells while remaining resilient in well-drained soils during heavy rainfall,' says Josh. 'Their late-season blossoms bring much-needed colour to gardens when many other shrubs have finished flowering.'

Where to buy autumn-flowering Ceanothus shrubs:

B&Q: Try the classic Ceanothus 'Autumnal Blue'

Try the classic Ceanothus 'Autumnal Blue' Gardeners Dream: Ceanothus 'Burkwoodii' is another popular early autumn-flowering shrub

3. Hydrangeas

We already included hydrangeas in our round-up of the best shrubs for pots, and while many hydrangeas flower until the end of the summer, other varieties flower into the autumn, too.

Many Hydrangea paniculata and Hydrangea macrophyll varieties will flower well into the autumn months, including the popular Hydrangea paniculata 'Limelight' and a variety of mophead types.

'For spectacular autumn colour, hydrangeas are hard to beat,' says Sarah Raven. 'Two varieties I particularly love are 'Boskoop Beauty' and 'Wim's Red'. These both offer the most incredible coloured flowers to cheer up the garden as autumn progresses.

'Be sure to cut plenty of flower heads before the first frosts arrive – they dry beautifully for indoor arrangements that will see you through winter.'

Learning when to prune hydrangeas will encourage the return of healthy blooms every year.

Where to buy autumn-flowering hydrangea shrubs:

Sarah Raven: Try Sarah's pick, Hydrangea paniculata 'Wim's Red', which produces blooms that change colour throughout the season

Try Sarah's pick, Hydrangea paniculata 'Wim's Red', which produces blooms that change colour throughout the season Gardening Express: Hydrangea arborescens 'Invincibelle Spirit' (Pink Annabelle) flowers right up to the first frosts

4. Camellias

Camellias are also popular autumn-flowering shrubs, depending on the species. Species like Camellia sasanqua flower from the middle of autumn into the winter, adding colour to the garden while other plants are out of season.

'Camellias blooms start just as the weather turns cool and continue through to winter,' says plant expert Josh. 'They're ideal for gardeners looking for something with minimal maintenance, and they thrive in autumn’s fluctuating temperatures. We often recommend these as low-effort but high-impact plants during the cooler months.'

In fact, learning how to grow camellias, and even how to prune camellias, is easier than it sounds.

'If you don’t have acid soil, then growing camellias in containers of ericaceous compost is the ideal way to enjoy these flamboyant performers,' adds Annelise Brilli, Thompson & Morgan's horticultural expert.

Where to buy autumn-flowering camellia shrubs:

Crocus: Try Camellia 'Winter's Toughie' for hardy blooms in October, November and December

Try Camellia 'Winter's Toughie' for hardy blooms in October, November and December Dobies: Camellia sasanqua 'White' flowers in the autumn and winter

5. Abelia

Abelia is one of the easier shrubs to grow – it does well in free-draining soil provided that the site is sheltered from cold winds. If you pick an evergreen variety (and many types are), you'll have a permanent mass of glossy leaves in your garden throughout the year.

Many varieties flower during the autumn, too. Abelia x grandiflora 'Kaleidoscope' produces a beautiful flurry of flowers and colourful foliage during the autumn months.

'Outside my back door, you'll find Abelia ‘Grandiflora’, which I absolutely adore for its heavenly scent and excellent picking qualities,' says Sarah. 'The flowers last brilliantly in a vase and the shrub itself demands very little attention, making it a win-win for both garden and home.'

Where to buy autumn-flowering abelia shrubs:

Crocus: Try the popular Abelia x grandiflora 'Kaleidoscope' for colourful foliage and delicate summer and autumn flowers

Try the popular Abelia x grandiflora 'Kaleidoscope' for colourful foliage and delicate summer and autumn flowers Gardening Express: Abelia x grandiflora 'Sherwood' is another popular autumn-flowering variety

FAQs

What shrubs are best to plant in autumn?

All of the shrubs listed above, including fuchsias, California lilacs, hydrangeas, camellias and abelia, can be planted in the autumn, but only if the ground isn't frozen. In fact, most shrubs can be planted in autumn if you get them in the ground before the first frosts. The soil should still be warm from the summer, providing ideal conditions for the roots to establish themselves before the winter.

Camellias respond especially well to autumn planting, but if you're thinking about planting California lilacs this season, make sure the soil is free-draining to avoid waterlogging and rotting.

What is the longest lasting flowering shrub?

﻿Because many of the shrubs listed above flower from early summer through to late autumn, they're among the longest blooming shrubs out there. Fuchsias and hydrangeas are especially long bloomers, with some fuchsia varieties producing flowers from late spring until autumn.

Whichever type you choose, autumn-flowering shrubs are the perfect way to brighten up the cooler months.