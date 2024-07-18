The best fragrant plants to grow in containers and window boxes for a burst of scent

You might not have a lot of outdoor space, or you might only have a windowsill, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t still grow some beautifully fragrant blooms. In fact there are some types of fragrant plants that not only grow well in containers and window boxes but will thrive in them.

Whether you prefer something sweet, citrusy or would rather have a somewhat spicy and heady fragrance to enjoy as you sit outdoors, these plants are happy in a variety of containers. Many of them also require little maintenance or upkeep, making them perfect for those who are just starting to get into gardening or those looking for an easy-to-manage outdoor project.

We've asked the experts to let us in on the best fragrant plants to add to your planting ideas for window boxes and hanging baskets . Trust us your not short on options.

1. Lavender

When you think of adding fragrant plants to a garden, we have a feeling that growing lavender will be one of the first that springs to mind. And for good reason. ‘A delicate floral and herbal scent that provides calming and relaxing qualities, lavender is an easy-to-grow plant in pots and containers when planted with good drainage, reveals Phoebe Carter, Plant Buyer at Cherry Lane Garden Centres .

The best time to grow lavender is when the soil naturally warms up around April or May and regular pruning is essential to keep it healthy and living longer.

2. Chocolate cosmos

Who doesn’t like the smell of chocolate? Well, this beautiful plant, also known as cosmos atrosanguineus, not only has daisy-like flowers in a dark chocolate hue, but they also smell of chocolate.

‘Grown from tubers, this perennial grows best in nutrient-rich soil with good drainage, which makes them an ideal container plant as it’s easy to control both drainage and nutrients in a contained area,’ reveals Lucie Bradley, Garden Expert at Two Wests & Elliott . They should typically be planted in early spring.

3. Sweet peas

‘Some sweet peas aren’t as fragrant as others, however, the Grandiflora-type is known for its rich and pungent aromas,’ says Gardenstone ’s Director, John Clifford. Because of their extensive and expansive root systems, most sweet peas are better suited to containers than window boxes, as they typically need to be planted ‘at least 12cm deep,’ according to Morris Hankinson, Director of Hopes Grove Nurseries .

However, ‘there are compact varieties of sweet pea which are ideal for simple containers or window boxes, including ‘Fragrant Tumbler’, which produces large, filly blooms in a rainbow of colours and will tumble over the edge of raised beds and containers,’ Lucie affirms.

When caring for sweet peas, you can get away with plant them in autumn, however remember to pinch them out to get the most flowers.

Suttons: pick up a pack of fragrant tumbler seeds for 99p

4. Star jasmine

‘If you’re after a more exotic touch, star jasmine is an excellent option that you should consider,’ advises Josh Novell, Garden Expert and Director of Polhill . With it both smelling wonderful and being manageable in a container, it produces ‘a sweet, honey scent,’ Morris explains.

Simply plant in well-drained soil and position your container or window box in a sheltered area that still receives some sun. This is another bloom that can be planted in spring.

5. Night-scented stock

If you’re looking for the best night-scented plants , night-scented stock should certainly be on your radar. Great for placing next to seating and eating areas, where you might sit and enjoy an evening meal or relax with friends and family, it has a sweet but spicy aroma to it.

Just remember to ‘position your night-scented stock in full sun and ensure soil is well-drained and you will enjoy flowers from April-September,’ after planting in the spring, Morris says.

6. Dianthus

Another plant with a sweet but spicy fragrance is dianthus. Not only that but ‘they are also popular with pollinators, attracting butterflies, bees and other insects into your garden,’ Lucie says.

‘With over 300 species to choose from, you will be spoilt for choice, but for the best scent, we would recommend Beauties Kaia with intense pink flowers.'

When growing sweet William or dianthus it is best to plant them in early spring.

7. Roses

‘There are literally hundreds of beautifully scented roses that are suitable for patio containers,’ says Fiona Jenkins, MyJobQuote.co.uk ’s Gardening Expert. So, it’s really a choice of colour and type. ‘Some of the most fragrant are Gabriel Oak, Desdemona, Charles Darwin, and Golden Celebration,’ she continues.

If you’d prefer a smaller variety of rose to grow in a pot , miniature roses could work well for you and your window boxes. ‘The smallest miniature roses will only grow to be about 50cm in height and have dainty 5cm wide blooms,’ according to Lucie. ‘With miniature roses, you should prune them in late winter or early spring, simply removing any dead or broken stems and then pruning them back to about one-third in size to encourage new growth.’

David Austen: for a huge range of different miniature roses

8. Hyacinth

A ‘hyacinth’s flowers become more fragrant as they bloom,’ John explains. They start off with a light floral scent that develops into a pungent sweet yet spicy aroma. Fiona recommends one in particular which has ‘a stunning white flower with an exquisite perfume,’ the Hyacinth Carnegie.

Growing hyacinths in pots is easy, and they can be planted around your front door or outdoor seating area. For the best chance of success they should be planted in autumn, for springtime blooming and prefer to be placed in full sunlight.

9. Scented geraniums

‘Intensely scented geraniums need little care, look beautiful and a light breeze is all it takes for them to release their intense aromas,’ says Dr Susanne Lux of Pelargoniums for Europe. Plus, ‘their essential oils make certain scented geraniums a natural remedy against mosquitoes, with lemon-scented varieties in particular keeping insects at bay.’

They do exceptionally well in pots or containers and they require little maintenance throughout the year. And Josh agrees. ‘With a variety of fragrances ranging from rose to lemon, scented geraniums are an excellent choice.’

FAQs

Which plant has the strongest fragrance?

‘Any of these plants could have the strongest fragrance in your garden, depending on where they're positioned, how strong the wind is and what other plants are near them,’ Morris explains.

‘It also depends on the time of day as well, because some plants are night-scented which means they smell strongest in the evening. Many people also find scents that they dislike to come across stronger than scents they like, so if you prefer sweet smells, then the plants with spicy, clove-like scents may feel stronger to you,’ he adds.

How do you best care for plants in containers and window boxes?

While there are a number of window box mistakes to avoid, container planting in general can be a bit easier to start with if you’re new to gardening, but plants planted in this way do require a bit more care and attention, compared to those planted directly into the ground.

As ‘plants in containers cannot access nutrients or moisture from the ground, they rely on you to provide everything that they need to thrive,’ Fiona explains For example, it’s crucial that you ensure they have good drainage, which is why you’ll want to be on the lookout for containers and window boxes with holes in the bottom of them.

‘Regular and consistent watering is also essential, especially throughout the summer when the weather is warmer, but it’s important you don’t overdo it, as waterlogging can lead to root rot,’ Josh says.

While different plants will have varying needs, when it comes to the right soil, fertiliser, watering, position and pruning care, if you get this right they should repay you with some beautiful blooms and irresistible fragrances.