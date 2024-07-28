The 5 best ornamental grasses for shade – an easy-to-grow addition to your shady garden

Low-maintenance ornamental grasses are perfect for adding structure, texture and evergreen colour to any outdoor space. And the good news is that if you're not blessed with a south-facing garden you can instantly brighten up dark corners with ornamental grasses that thrive in the shade.

If you're planning to transform your north-facing garden into a prairie paradise or coastal-inspired oasis we've rounded up the best ornamental grasses for shade. While it might be hard to care for a lawn in shade this isn't true of ornamental grasses.

The plant boffins at the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) have promised that 'ornamental grasses come in all shapes and sizes, and thrive in a wide range of condition'... which means you don't need full sun to make your coastal garden ideas a reality. Hurrah!

'They're a great asset in any setting, from traditional to contemporary, formal to relaxed, mingling well among other plants or as stand-alone features,' agree RHS experts.

'Every garden should have plenty!'

With that in mind, then, here are the best ornamental grasses for shade...

1. Hakonechloa macra

If you want one of the best ornamental grasses for shade, say hello to the Hakonechloa macra.

'Japanese forest grass is a shade tolerant, slow growing grass that requires regular watering in the ground or in a container,' says Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

'Wherever it grows, part shade to shade is needed so it is ideal for a darker garden corner,' he adds.

2. Chasmanthuym latifolium

Morris really rates chasmanthuym latifolium as being another of the best ornamental grasses for shade.

'These tall deciduous grasses look similar to bamboo,' he says, noting that they will transform from green to bronze throughout the year.

'Incredibly versatile, chasmanthium latifolium grasses are happy growing in difficult garden positions, which means they are as happy in full sun as they are shade.'

3. Liriope muscari

'Lily turf has a leathery evergreen strap like foliage and purple stems with violet blue flowers which makes for lovely garden interest,' says Morris.

As it grows in sun to partial shade and in many different soil types, it's one of the best (and prettiest) ornamental grasses for shade.

4. Miscanthus sinensis ‘Ferner Osten’

Counted among the best ornamental grasses for shade by many an expert, Miscanthus sinensis 'Ferner Osten' – or Chinese silver grass – is incredibly popular, and for good reason.



'The Chinese silver grass will grow in sun to part shade and is a wonderful architectural grass producing tall green foliage turning to bright coppery red in autumn and brown in winter,' says Morris of this zen garden essential.

'The bold flower spikes are deep red in late summer, before fading to pink and then silver.'

5. Carex testacea ‘Prarie Fire’

If you're in the market for something truly spectacular, you'll definitely want to plant some carex testacea 'Prairie Fire' in drifts around your garden – not least of all because it's one of the best ornamental grasses for shade.

'Growing in sun to partial shade, the soft mounds of olive green foliage at first subtly changes to warm orange bronze throughout winter,' says Morris. 'The small brown flower spikes appear in mid summer.'

A striking specimen and a great way to add colour to your winter garden? We're sold!

FAQs

Which ornamental grasses grow best in shade?

If you're looking for the ornamental grasses that grow best in shade, you're best sticking with the likes of Chinese silver grass, Japanese forest grass, lily turf, chasmanthuym latifolium, and carex testacea ‘Prarie Fire’.

All should add a splash of colour to your outdoor space, as well as plenty of movement and texture.

Are ornamental grasses winter hardy?

It is usually the case that your ornamental grasses can overwinter outdoors, as most are winter-hardy. Just be sure to check the label for your variety's specific requirements before leaving it to the elements.

When to plant ornamental grasses in the UK?

If you're wondering when to plant ornamental grasses in the UK, pay attention to where your chosen variety originally comes from. If it's from a cooler climate, plant it in the autumn; if it's from a warm climate, plant it up in the late springtime.

Now that you know the best ornamental grasses for shade, you can go forth and fill up your shady garden with gorgeous swaying blades of grass. Just be sure to remember that, while they are fairly drought tolerant, you will need to water them well over their first summer.



Time to invest in a rain barrel, we think...