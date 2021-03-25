We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

South-facing gardens have the advantage of more sunshine, and therefore tend to be more sought-after. However owning a home with a north facing garden no longer means having to compromise a beautifully lush outdoor space.

‘South-facing gardens sit high on the wish list for many home-hunters, but there’s still plenty that can be grown and thrive in North-facing gardens, with some careful prep and planning’ advises Marcus Eyles, Horticultural Director, Dobbies Garden Centres.

A variety of plants have been introduced to the UK gardening scene which don’t require lots sunlight, making them better suited to north facing gardens.

‘By simply taking the time to learn about the plants which prosper in an environment with little sunshine, achieving a flourishing garden is surprisingly easy,’ explains Chris Bonnett from Gardening Express. Read on to find out how best to achieve a thriving plot, even when your garden is mostly in the shade.

North facing garden ideas for a flourishing outdoor space

1. Know your shade

It’s important to understand the type of shade that envelops your garden, in order to identify how best to deal with it.

‘For some there may only be light shade which is open to the sky but with no direct sunlight, whilst others may have deep shade due to a dense tree cover. Taking the time to do this will make the process of choosing suitable plants that little bit easier. Some plants like the Hosta family thrive under light shade, whilst the ‘soft shield’ fern can blossom in dry shade with little to no sun’ advises Chris.

2. Make the most of natural light

Any obstructions to sunlight must be removed, including any trees or structures in order to maximise light levels. ‘Remove a layer of leaves from a particular dense canopy to do this, or look at lowering imposing hedges that may obstruct light’ suggests Chris.

3. Create more light

If your garden is lacking light try creating your own with a few savvy tricks of the trade. There are clever ways to create ‘fake’ light in the garden. A popular method includes installing a pond. The water will reflect much needed light. For a cheaper option consider adding mirrors to an outbuilding or decorating pieces which will utilise the little light.

4. Choose plants that thrive in shade

It’s important to understand that different plants have different needs. Some require large amounts of sun and thrive in dry conditions. Others only prosper in shady and damp areas, perfect for planting in north facing gardens.

‘Try planting flowers which do well in limited light conditions often reserved for winter like Snowdrops or Cyclamen Coum which are revered for their hardy properties.’

5. Improve the soil

Help plants thrive by getting the most suitable soil to suit their needs. Marcus advises, ‘Improve the soil quality to aid plant growth. Add manure and some grit if the soil doesn’t drain well.’

6. Consider lawn-care

Majority of full-turf grasses will require a large amount of sunlight and without they can end up deteriorating and becoming prone to disease. Therefore, extra care is required to avoid the lawn becoming sparse due to the lack of sunlight.

‘Ensure the grass is fed and not cut too often or look at putting down a shade friendly species of grass. Such as those from the Fescue family, all of which are incredibly adaptable to varying amounts of shade.’

7. Grow your own herbs

Dobbies’ expert Marcus recommends the conditions for growing herbs. ‘Create a herb garden’ he suggests, ‘Although Mediterranean herbs love full sun, there are a number of herbs that will thrive in partial shade, such as Chives, Coriander, Parsley and Rocket, keeping you supplied with homegrown pickings.’

8. Choose brighter colours

Darker gardens need all the help they can get to feel brighter, keep that in mind when choosing hard landscaping. Choosing lighter stoneware or gravel for a patio or terrace will help to prevent the space from feeling flat and even darker. Keep all the colour choices bright to enhance the light quality.

9. Go faux for a perfect lawn

In a garden that is more lacking in direct sunlight, artificial grass may be the better option. This very modern way of turfing a garden requires no element of sunshine to maintain a Wimbledon-esque look all year round.

10. Create a shaded area for kids to play

A shaded garden is not all bad, it offers the added benefit of extra shelter and shade for children and pets to play in during long hot summers. So make the most of the

11. Gather around a fire for warmth

A primarily shaded garden needs all the help it can get when it comes to welcoming heat, because it can’t reply on the sun for warmth. A fire pit is always a welcome garden addition, but even more so in a shaded north facing garden.

‘Extend the amount of time enjoying the garden with the addition of a firepit or chimenea’ suggests Marcus. ‘Adding some warmth to milder afternoons and evenings, it will create a cosy and inviting spot.’

12. Embrace the shade for perfect cooking conditions

North facing gardens are ideal for an outdoor kitchen with respects to cooking conditions. They not be the best place to bask in sun rays over a sociable BBQ, but we say embrace the silver livings. Hege Lundh, Marketing Director, Lundhs explains why a shaded garden is the the perfect spot, ‘The outdoor kitchen should not be fully exposed to sunlight, and if possible find the least windy area.’ A secluded spot within the garden, preferably closer to the house should cater well for most garden layouts.

13. Consider clever garden lighting

Help to illuminate the darker garden space with thoughtful lighting. ‘In a North-facing garden, clever garden lighting ideas are a-must,’ advises Marcus. ‘From solar stakes to line a pathway to lanterns and candles’. After dark is when this garden shines just as bright as that of a sunny south-facing garden.

14. Make the furniture moveable

Make the most of any sun that the garden does get by having the freedom to easily move the furniture throughout the day – chasing the sun! A simple, lightweight set will enable you to move with ease.

What plants are best for north facing gardens?

‘Right plant, right place – make sure you select plants that are suitable, or they won’t give you the results you are looking for ‘ explains Marcus Eyles, Horticultural Director, Dobbies Garden Centres. ‘Just because it may get less sun, doesn’t mean your garden has to any less exciting or lack colour and interest. As you would with any room in your home, planning is key to help your garden reach its full potential.’

He recommend the following plants for shadier gardens: