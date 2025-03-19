Can you plant wildflower seeds in March? Add the task to this month's to-do list for a flourishing summer garden

Peak gardening season is fast approaching, and there are plenty of seeds you can sow now for a summer garden that’s full of blooms. But can you plant wildflower seeds in March?

If you’re wondering when to plant wildflower seeds, you can get started this month — in fact, it's the ideal time to get started.

If you’ve found yourself researching what to plant in March already, you’ll know it’s usually dependent on the weather — or, more importantly, the temperature of the soil.

That wildflower meadow is just waiting to burst into life. But first, we thought we’d check in with the experts to make sure we’ve got our timings right — especially with frosty mornings lurking around.

According to Polhawn Fort’s head gardener, Nicky, spring is the ideal time to sow wildflower seeds.

‘The best time to plant wildflower seeds is March to April,’ she says. ‘They can be sown direct into prepared soil in a seed bed made especially for a wildflower patch by scattering them, or seeded within gaps in a border.’

That means you can start growing a mini meadow this month, ready to see all of your wildflower garden ideas through to fruition in the summer.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Joe Bailey)

Dr Emily Attlee, conservation scientist and co-founder of the original seed ball company Seedball, is also an advocate for planting wildflower seeds in March.

‘March is the perfect time to prep your garden for wildflowers!’ she says. ‘The weather is still mild, which encourages seeds to settle into the soil and focus on developing strong and sturdy roots before they begin their upward growth.

‘This early establishment helps wildflowers withstand dry spells later in the year, making them hardier and more self-sufficient.’

Dr Emily Attlee Social Links Navigation Conservation scientist and co-founder of Seedball Dr Emily Attlee is a conservation scientist and, along with Dr Ana Attlee, founded Seedball, a multiple-award-winning, not-for-profit organisation. Ana and Emily’s mission is to help increase the abundance of British wildflowers and wildlife that depend upon them by encouraging people to maximise the outdoor space available to them and scatter seed balls of native flowers.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

And that’s not all — April’s weather usually creates ideal conditions for wildflower seeds.

‘A bonus? The impending April showers!' Dr Emily says. 'Nature does most of the watering for you, keeping the soil moist and providing the ideal conditions for germination.'

(Image credit: Getty Images/Jacky Parker Photography)

So, can you plant wildflower seeds in March? Absolutely — but for the best results, it's a good idea to wait until the end of the month.

‘The most important thing to consider, if sowing in March, is the soil temperature,’ explains Morris Hankinson, founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries. ‘It should be warm enough to allow germination, and that is often toward the end of March — so holding off on sowing until the temperatures increase can be helpful.’

You could use a soil thermometer from Amazon to stay on top of things, or learn how to use a cloche in a garden to warm the soil.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Heather Young)

If you’re a little wary of the weather, you can start the seeds indoors rather than sow them outside straight away.

‘They can also be sown indoors into trays or modules on a sunny windowsill or in a cold frame,’ explains Nicky from Polhawn Fort. ‘This encourages better germination rates, and they can then be transplanted to garden borders when the seedlings emerge.’

In fact, this is a potentially more cost-effective way of growing wildflowers. ‘I prefer this method as they are great for gap fillers within the borders when needed, and you’ll ensure fewer seeds are lost,’ Nicky adds.

(Image credit: Getty Images/HeikeKampe)

That said, March is still a good time to sow wildflower seeds outdoors.

'Whether you're scattering seeds in garden beds, pots, or even a wild patch in your lawn, getting started in March sets the stage for a vibrant, low-maintenance wildflower haven that thrives with minimal effort,' Seedball's Dr Emily says.

FAQs

Can I just scatter wildflower seeds?

Wildflowers are famously easy to sow and low-effort options for a wild, carefree garden, but a little soil preparation will go a long way.

‘Scattering wildflower seeds is great fun, and always a pleasure to see what grows, but for the best chance the soil should ideally be prepared first,’ agrees Morris from Hopes Groves Nurseries. ‘Clear all weeds so there is no competition for the seeds to germinate and grow and make sure the soil is well drained.

'Rake over the soil so it is as fine as possible before sowing, and then scatter the seeds. Press them into the soil to help germination.’

Wildflowers are a key feature of the cottagecore aesthetic, which is set to be one of the biggest garden trends of 2025. Will you be sowing them this year?